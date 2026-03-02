It may seem hard to believe, but time really fly fast. It feels just like yesterday when I was freshly graduted computer science student working in the energy sector.

I went to work every day with dedication and quite naively believed that technology and social justice movements were making the world a better place. I thought that wars were a thing of the past, and that modern European and Western institutions were doing everything in their power to maintain prosperity, peace, and democracy in Western countries, just as their founding documents prescribe.

I believed that people themselves valued freedom of speech, human rights, and above all, had control over their elected representatives.

A lot has changed. Especially since our prime minister stood in front of television cameras and declared that “We are all in it together!” and that “We all need to unite because there was a deadly virus that would kill us all”.

What followed—and still follows—is something for historians to document and record in the chronicles of the world.

I won’t go into details about everything I’ve discovered about the world in this relatively short time, but briefly: European and Western governments quite seriously decided to reform their own populations and launched the Great Reset operation in 2020 under pretext of climate and pandemic emergency.

Its goal was to reduce the population and shift control from the formal democratic model to an expert-managed system.

No, these are not conspiracy theories and never were, because this is exactly what happened out in the open—and you can still see remnants of what they tried to implement. You can even still talk to people who continute to believe in the Great Reset and haven’t noticed that it has already collapsed.

Many people have asked who was actually behind it. For my part, I can say that the nuances probably aren’t that important. I’m absolutely certain it wasn’t Trump, nor RFK Jr., who was elected in the USA and appointed RFK Jr. as director of HHS.

So why sign the COVID Justice Resolution?

We need to move forward and stop constantly debating what happened or who was really behind it. That fight is over, and we can see the results outside: the architects of the Great Reset are loosing power. Otherwise, we’d all still be running around in masks with QR codes. Everyone, including COVID dissidents, keeps arguing over trivialities: how deadly the virus really was, who started it first, whether viruses even exist, and how China fits into it. Those things are fine for café discussions over good coffee, but as a society we need a legal document that prevents them from doing it again—and that is the COVID Justice Resolution. We’ve discovered that people are very easily programmable, something we already knew from historical literature but observing it in real life was astonishing. The whole COVID programming affair was an interesting experiment, but to prevent it from happening again, we need a clear list of points that these people must never reintroduce—no loopholes, no moral justifications. That’s why we need the COVID Justice Resolution and to ratify it in the legislative assembly. We must find the courage within ourselves to finally admit that what happened was exactly what was never supposed to happen and what everyone had warned against. But it did happen. So it’s appropriate to acknowledge that the mechanisms failed and start repairing them. This Resolution is one of the fundamental ones: it doesn’t deal only with medicine or biology but targets the societal changes that were the main motivation behind the entire COVID operation. Winners write history, and we—together with others—truly fought throughout the entire COVID period and won. This Resolution is simply the period at the end of that whole struggle and a reminder that without critical support and mutual cooperation—which was absolutely decisive—they would have managed to eradicate even the last seeds of resistance before the mighty Evil Empire. No one wants anything like this to happen again. I myself escaped the vaccine and most of these ugly events but others were seriously harmed and many killed. In that light I absolutely refuse to repeat these experiences in my life. After understanding what it was really about and how deadly their actions were, the next level would be the physical elimination of these actors. We want to prevent that, which is why it’s necessary to enshrine this COVID Justice Resolution into law to avoid further bloodshed. The rejection of inhumane treatment of people, lying, censorship, bullying, and fascist tactics should be a basic element of the conscience and moral character of every Western person, no matter of religion or political stand. And that is the purpose of the COVID Justice Resolution. Realizing everything we went through is important, and that’s why this COVID Justice Resolution also brings moral closure to the entire dispute—when one side, hiding behind supposedly good and moral credit, claimed that committing these evils was normal and in the interest of humanity. I reject that: these people are evil and committed evil. Therefore, it needs to be confirmed on paper as well. We must end all debates about whether human rights exist or not and whether we can treat people like animals. If that were the case, the Great Reset would have succeeded, and our liberal-progressive leaders wouldn’t have to hide from criminal prosecution and from people who want to hold them accountable for crimes against humanity. This Resolution clearly states that what they did was wrong. We need to regain the moral and spiritual strength to stand up to evil—whether in the form of Epstein, woke progressives, or the mutilation of children in the name of gender. None of these things are good, just as what happened during COVID wasn’t good. They can cloud our minds, but inside we must know what is right and what is wrong. That is precisely why this COVID Justice Resolution is the beginning of realizing which things are good and which are bad.

If you truly want to make the world a better place to live, this is a place to start.

Go to www.covidjustice.org and sign the COVID Justice Resolution.