Now that we know that Fauci, through the EcoHealth Alliance, funded the research and development of a new virus in Wuhan called COVID—which had a mortality rate similar to flu—let’s take a look back. As tourists hiding in an invisible bubble that allows us to be right in the middle of it, let’s go back the fall of 2019.

Location: Washington, D.C., October 2019

A little man is sitting at a table, writing something in a notebook, when suddenly the phone rings. He picks up the receiver and says, “Yes?” The man on the other end of the line pauses for a moment and then begins, “We have a problem, boss. The virus that Ralph Barric was developing in Wuhan—the one we had ready to cause panic and bring down Trump—has accidentally slipped through our fingers and it’s out.”

Fauci jumps in anger from table: “What?! How is that possible? You were supposed to have it ready for the summer release, not now—it’s way too soon!”

Daszak continues: “We cut corners on equipment, that lab is a mess, too much low-cost and a janitor accidentally knocked over all the vials and then went home. We didn’t find out until the next day, and by then half the staff was already infected.”

A moment of silence, and then Fauci speaks: “All right, we’ll have to speed things up a bit. Try to cover your tracks, and in the meantime, I’ll prepare an alternative version of how to cover this up, coordinate with the WHO, CDC and inform the others that the exercise begins at Event 201.”

He hangs up the phone and thinks to himself: The pandemic was supposed to break out in the summer before the election—isn’t this too soon? Will we even manage to convince everyone that it’s deadly when no one is dying? And what about censorship? Are we ready yet?

These thoughts are racing through his mind even as officials sit at their tables for the Event 201 exercise. Isn’t it a bit too obvious that we named this imaginary virus CARS instead of SARS? And won’t they notice that instead of Latin America, it’s China? Or that the dashboard from JohnsonHopkins is similar to real one?

Hopefully not—we’ve got the media in the palm of our hand, the security agencies too, and we’ll roll out censorship and brainwashing as soon as possible.

I still need to call the WHO and some scientist friends—I need to emphasise to them that it had to be of natural origin, because otherwise they’ll lose their grants; that’s important. We have our plans, Trump is eating out of our hands—it’s time to put on a the Hollywood show...

And Cut. It’s possible that this is the real story, we will never exactly know till Fauci or others will directly testify, how it was but I think it’s pretty close to reality right now.

The key facts right now are that Fauci, the same guy who was advising for lockdowns, masks, and all interventions, was the one who financed the COVID research. He knew all of it and never said anything. He even lied to Congress and made a huge effort to cover it up. COVID had a mortality rate similar to the flu, and he had to know it. The same goes for the lab leak — it was just after Trump was elected, when they started fixing the story.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/lab-leak-true-origins-of-covid-19/