I’m trying to piece together why certain things that should happen in reality simply didn’t. No matter how many different angles I try it from, I keep ending up at religion.

American Religion

Specifically, I think most of Western society today follows what I call American Religion.

Why do I say that? Because when I try to get a handle on the moral and spiritual meaning of everything that’s going on and what it does to people, it always strikes me is that there is no spiritual leader who simply says: “What happened during COVID was abominable, immoral, and unchristian. Don't do that if you want to live happy life.”

What we hear is exact opposite, fight more, kill more, cripple your self more.

Yes, I’m talking about the head of the Christian Church, the Pope and then about our EU leaders.

The leaders should have some respect or moral for their citizens to do well. That is, if those people believe or still carry Christian faith within them.

After a short reflection I concluded that they don’t. If they did, people simply couldn’t treat each other the way they do, or do and preach things that are in direct contradiction with their faith.

What people believe?

A lot of people claim they believe in nothing, but that isn’t true either. They do believe. They must, otherwise they wouldn’t be here. They have to follow something that provides them with a livelihood, motivation, social credit, and so on. I came to the conclusion that the Pope, Leaders and the Church say nothing about COVID and what happened because they know people no longer believe in them.

And that makes sense. Faith is something that gives you instructions on how to survive. If someone believes that cutting off their genitals and sending all their money to Ukraine is the right thing to do, then biologically that person will not survive into the next generation. Their own faith will destroy them.

Likewise, if I believe my nation is superior but someone drops an atomic bomb on me, the faith of the one who dropped the bomb must have been stronger, because I’m no longer here.

History of American Religion

That brings us to some history. From what I see around me and how wars and conflicts have played out, I believe that most of the Western world after 1945, and then again after 1990, adopted American Religion.

Someone might object that this is just politics. But what is politics? What is in Roosevelt’s or Trump’s head when they negotiate with Gorbachev or Mao about where troops should be stationed and what blockades of routes they can afford? They act on the basis of a very strict doctrine that ultimately stems from a certain vision of the world and their sense of morality or faith. That is also why they are the ones who can approve the actual use of nuclear weapons if they conclude it is necessary and others in the chain confirm it or agree that the reason is serious enough for survival.

The same goes for the FED, dollar and others. If everyone uses the dollar, then when a notion appears in American Religion that a certain region is dangerous and should be destroyed, it begins to manifest in politics and subsequently in reality.

What exactly is American Religion?

Now the question is: what exactly is American Religion? Defining it is tricky, but historically it probably derives from Christianity brought across the Atlantic by the British, Germans, Scandinavians, Italians, French, Portuguese, and others settlers.

And now I think we’re getting closer to the point. We see that American Religion has undergone a change. I’m specifically referring to the shift involving climate, woke, and so-called critical race theory.

At first it may have been merely an intellectual ideology, but it later began to flow into religion as well. If anyone remembers, there was a fairly strong period when Christianity was being actively destroyed cca around 2007, and we can see that even today.

Cathedrals are burning in France

These are religious monuments, or at least they should be for most people who believe in the Christian faith. Yet society’s reaction is not radical, people take it pretty much in stride.

This leads me to the idea that American Religion, as adopted by the Democratic Party, is actually a religion whose moral code is based on the destruction of Christianity.

Just look at their basic moral codes: an enormous fascination with the Second World War, when most of Europe rejected the moral code of Christianity and was catastrophically destroyed. From that comes their fight against the “oppression of minorities” it is actually their culture that is the “white supremacy,” which means that culture must be destroyed because it is violent and inferior.

Then there is the fascination with global climate change, the belief in depopulation, and their adherence to global technocracy.

Again, even if we believe in experts, those experts still must have some religion. Because experts cannot believe in themselves that much, they know they are human and must have some supernatural feeling from which they draw the conviction that what they are doing is right.

The Church and Christianity are therefore no longer the leading religion, American Religion is.

This brings us to the fact that every religion must have its prophets. Just as Islam has Muhammad and Christianity has Moses. Even if it sounds bad, American Religion currently has a prophet in Trump, or at least people who can somehow formulate this and see how it is happening.

I can’t explain it any other way. Because in order to do things or keep a certain direction, you must have the plan in your head, and if the Pope and others are not that, then the faith held by Christian faith is not the one that works in the world.

It sounds complicated, but it has to be something like that, because otherwise it simply wouldn’t make sense.