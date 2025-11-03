I decided to sharpen my pen once again and write down how things turned out in retrospect. We are definitely living in interesting times, no one can deny that.

However, our main topic, and indeed the topic of this blog, was an attempt to find out what is happening to the world since 2020 and why everyone is telling us that there is a deadly pandemic out there when there isn’t.

Part of this journey was also the revelation that green energy and the climate crisis don’t make sense. Personally, I haven’t looked into it in great depth, but simply put, if there is a shortage of energy, it will not be consumed. It’s that simple: if oil runs out, its price will start to rise, and if I drive everywhere, I won’t be able to afford it anymore and will have to walk or ride a horse.

I’m not a fan of big debates anymore. I think that most ideas are either confirmed in reality over time or rejected and it’s rather harmful to focus on excessive details or nuances. The constant question of why all this is happening—the so-called reformation of society, wealth transfer, financial collapse or Great Reset—is confirmed.

So what is it all about? In short, the Western world has degenerated so much, apparently deliberately, that its governing structures and citizens are falling apart.

The group that seized power in 2020 and even before planned to transform the model of democracy into a different form of government, but they failed. So much for the deadly pandemic. It was just pretext to advance the agendas. If it wouldn't be covid, it would be something else—mosquitoes, a UFO or attack of deadly piranhas.

Now let’s focus on more interesting things, namely high-level social engineering. I have previously written about Nicholas Carr’s book The Shallows, which deals with the impact of the Internet and smartphones on our brains. This book was published in its second edition in 2020 and has truly matured like fine wine. If anyone wants to know why we have “Neanderthals with iPhones, social network vocabulary, and chatbot intelligence” and why these absolutely stupid things are happening in the world, one part of it is definitely the impact of the Internet and the change in thinking.

In short, what we have experienced and continue to experience is “information overload”. It is impossible to work on the basis of someone stating thesis and imidiatelly evalute if it’s true or not. Yes, there is heuristics, where we lean towards some viewpoints, but thinking really requires time, peace and quiet, and a pen and paper. Quite often, the so-called “aha” moment, when we connect ideas into a model, comes in our sleep or when we are not thinking about these things at all. Brain is not computer and it can not work as “automaton”. If yes, then we becoming robots and that's what's happening.

In today’s America and in the noisiest times, brain functions are limited. The one with the strongest voice who comes up with any semi-logical sequence wins. I don’t think this model is sustainable in the long run. Once a person does this, I don’t think they will be right about many things. If I can see into their head correctly, it is the result of either not having information or not seeing how things really work or they simply don't care if it’s true or not. They hold on to a so-called “theoretical illusion” or idea in their head and the cost for them to be wrong is minial.

Furthermore, Daniel Kahneman, author of Thinking, Fast and Slow, recently opted for assisted suicide in Switzerland. I fear that an excess of intellectual thinking and excessive philosophizing can indeed lead to nihilism or even an existential crisis. This is nothing new. We really need a foothold in our lives, and not everything can be relative. That is why I personally am comfortable with gold, paper, analog, mechanical machines or sticking to books that were written before 2010. These people adhere firmly to given principles, foundations and do not question existence itself.

Yuval Harrari attempted this when he declared that religions are only social constructs and that, in fact, everything is a social construct. Yes, if we dig deep enough into everything, it loses its magic. The reason for mystery, magic, and the enigmatic is that we do not know these things. We don't know what will be after death or why we are here and that’ also magical. We don't know what is on another side as nobody yet returned back.

That is why other languages sound attractive and are shrouded in mystery for us. It’s a different world which we don't know. If we accept the thesis that there is a central computer where all knowledge is stored, then there is essentially no point in existing. Just saying.

If we want to heal ourselves, we must begin to take seriously the fact that society is psychologically and mentally ill. When we are mentally ill, it also begins to affect our physical health. Yes, a person locked up in solitary confinement with the prospect of death wastes away. The same is true if they are denied basic social contact.

Let’s also talk about love. Simply put, if the women we are supposed to love betray us and stab us in the back, it is a pretty rough experience from which we need some time to recover. But everything will heal eventually.

When we talk about love, it’s natural to mention, having children or adopting, having pets, raising grandchildren, beautifying our surroundings and nature, building, sports, and good food. Let’s talk about battles, victories, and, unfortunately, defeats. Whether in war, poker, the casino, or the world. Our vocabulary must change from woke self-censorship to normal human culture. Let the censors on the Internet do what they want, people don’t talk like that. Sometimes a stronger word like fuck, retards, idiots or dumbass slips out. That’s part of it.

What else should I mention? That famous fascism, what exactly is it? It’s nothing so miraculous, and it basically happens in all groups. Only when you pass it into law at the national level does it start to get pretty rough.

However, imagine that you are a person in a city who has rich parents who arranged everything for you, got you into certain positions, and now you live there. Suddenly, they start to feel threatened, there is talk of layoffs and downsizing, and they don’t quite understand who is in charge. There are more people like this, and suddenly a new colleague or company with a very similar focus to their current position joins the team. So what does he start doing? Well, he starts boycotting cooperation.

Alternatively, if you are a woman, you will try to squeeze out this competition, even at the cost of slander and sabotage. And when this woman, man or someone else succeeds and gets a higher position, what does that teach others? That these dirty tactics work. Well, others learn quick and so they start using this manipulation tactics for their own purposes. Scale this up to an industrial version / political functions with propaganda and a lot of money, and you have a totalitarian fascist woke system. Then it’s just a question of how much you fanaticize people that the other side is evil and who execute on it under pressure or in attempt to get rich or survive.

Again, it’s just corruption, power games, and malice. It can be prevented if others don’t play this game and, instead of trying to take over this pattern of power, point out that it’s not right. Of course, at the cost of personal risk as we saw in last years. Also, things like the separation of powers, the constitution, and so on should be upheld, but we’ve already talked about that.

And that’s about it. For me, my thesis that most of the madness in society (comparisation to few decades back) is mainly caused by the adoption of Internet, Smartphones and changes in society that base their general belief in IT / AI and similar nonsense is confirmed.

Sadly, the illusion is incredibly weak and wrong, that's why it collapsing almost every day. Any programmer will come to realize this. When I program Facebook or build a neural network program, I know that I can’t be God, and neither can the resulting program. What I instruct there as a programmer is what it does and nothing else. People who believe unconditionally in IT or AI don’t understand how it works and basically have boundless faith in the correctness of the programming and processes and submit their God to be one of the major corporations and programmers. Which is fun, when you understand that most of it is now outsourced to India, Thailand, etc. So the West's population gods are now Indian programmers in call centers. Funny.

Surely, this could be developed further, but for myself, I am glad that we have broken out of this crazy circle, and now I would definitely not return to it. I would shred the ideas and theses from 2014 as absolutely crazy and refuted, and I would go back ten years with some better version of progress.