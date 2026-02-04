People in West Talking

What we saw during the Pandemic Games and I still lively remember was truly strange. The main strange case was, that not many people wanted to talk with others about anything.

They were busy rushing to work, protecting democracy, demonstrating to save the planet, saving the world from the virus, traveling, pointing out others and destroying their carriers like in “#MeeToo”, censoring people for their opinions, fact-checking and other very strange actions.

For me, it was surprising because I wanted to talk with others about what was going on and I do like discuss current events.

Usually, the discussion ended when I or someone mentioned something important and they either got distracted or were reminded to keep distance or to wear the mask correctly. Also, many times it simply state that this subject is impropriate to mention as it could hurt others’ feelings.

In my essay named: “10 Advices On How To Defend Yourself Against COVID Bullying Outside, At Home And At School” from 2021, I mentioned solution to this in multiple chapters. The outline is this one and is still valid:

Stop uncritically accepting information Talk to others and don’t be afraid to ask questions Stop functioning exclusively online Stop hating each other Start cooperating with others Look for alternatives Get in touch with others Take an interest in what actually happened. Go back to what worked Don’t give up!

We no longer have this issue, and we are now a few years ahead. There is neither such broad censorship nor mask mandates anymore. We also understand how Global Broadcasting Networks (social media) work, so we can now say with a clear conscience that people in the West now have plenty of topics to discuss.

Topics for discussion

They can start, for example, with these topics:

Epstein and Bill Gates connection – how did he manage to talk to so many influential people? Bill Gates and Pandemic Games prediction – how did he predict it so easily? Population decline – how did we manage to reduce the population so much over the last 5 years? Inflation – how did we create such huge inflation in recent years? Zelensky and Epstein connection - How did Epstein manage to get involved with Zelensky? Epstein and Ukraine connection - Why did Epstein used Ukraine for child-trafficking and import of cheap girls? Epstein and UK Royal connection - Why was UK so connected to Epstein? Epstein, Bill Gates and WHO corruption - What have common WHO, Epstein, Bill Gates and Melinda & Gates Foundation? WHO corruption during the pandemic - Why was WHO so corrupted and non-sensical during the Pandemic Games? Insane orders during the pandemic - Why everyone issued so insane orders and nobody seemed surprised? What exactly is the Great Reset supposed to be? - And why was needed at first place? Why so many people got so much information wrong - How you could not notice, that something outside is not correct for so long? What was the real virus deadlines? - A hint, it was mostly bad flu. When exactly was the so-called deadly virus first noticed? - It was 6 months before they started the Pandemic Games. Why did so many fact-checkers get it wrong? - What was the Fact-Checking network, USAID and NGOs? Epstein and Google CEO connections - What role in Pandemic Games play Google, YouTube, LinkedIn and Silicon Valley? Why is everyone so fascinated with eugenics? Had Epstein some connection to DNA or RNA research? Was there some labs in Ukraine? Is there connection between Silicon Valley, DNA research and Eugenics? Why media talk about Epstein so strangely and don´t see it as big topic? Why everyone tries to says, that he is Russian agent? Why gold and silver rising so much?

And many other topics.

The point here is, that it doesn´t make sense to investigate small parts of corrupted system in isolation. I think everyone if it would ask those simple questions to their friends will get many interesting answer.

So I’m glad that at least people in the West now have something to talk about besides Katy Perry and the latest weather. Of course, if they want to. Nobody can force them to deal with real-life issues.