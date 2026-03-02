Biden is the one behind the COVID catastrophe
It must be pretty obvious to everyone now
Sometimes I wonder if it’s necessary to explain this, but Biden held power in America as the elected president from 2021 onward. Until the 2024 elections, he also led the majority of federal agencies.
Biden appointed Rochelle Walensky as CDC director in December 2020
Biden ordered federal vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans in September 2021
Biden kept Fauci as NIAID director
Biden ordered social distancing and mandatory masks until 2022
Under Biden, the CDC under Rochelle Walensky promoted masks and social distancing even in home settings
Biden warned that his patience was running out with the unvaccinated
Biden canceled Christmas and Easter gatherings because of COVID lockdowns
Biden, through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, censored information about COVID
Biden pardoned Fauci in 2024