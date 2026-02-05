After recent declassification and publiction of Epstein’s E-mails which are freely avalible on JMAIL.WORLD many very disturbing informations starting to coming out.

We learned that Philantrophits, Biggest WHO Donor and recently divorced Multi-Billionare and owner of Microsoft Bill Gates, is mentioned many times in Epstein Files. Once related to the possibility of catching STI from “Russian Girls” which were on Epstein Island.

Bill Gates Denies ‘Completely False’ Claims in Jeffrey Epstein Emails That He Contracted an STI from ‘Russian Girls’

Once also related to the Pandemic Planning with Jeffrey Epstein in 2017, almost 3 years before the real Pandemic Games were initiated via corrupted WHO and killed millions of people.

Bill Gates Pandemic talks with Epstein in 2017

Bill Gates mentioned Multiple Times in Epstein Files

There are also many other public figures mentioned in Epstein files as well, for example Sergey Brin and Larry Page, the founders of Google.

Sergey Brin and Larry Page mentioned in Epstein Files

Not-mentioning Emmanuel Macron which is currently very interested in persecution of X office in France and other possible relationship to Ukraine and Zelensky.

Emmanuel Macron in Epstein Files in 2017

Epstein and Ukraine

But back to Bill Gates, his Ex-Wife Melinda French Gates in recent interview showed true sadness over all the acts her husband has done and called for him to finally start “answering the questions!”

Ex-Wife Melinda French Gates calls for Ex-Husband to finally start "answering questions"

Which we finally might start to see, as Bill Gates is called to testify before Congress under oauth about Epstein as well as Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, which already are held in contempt as they didn’t respond in time-manner.

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton called to testify in Epstein case

https://www.msn.com/en-nz/news/other/nancy-mace-demands-bill-gates-be-subpoenaed-over-epstein-after-melindas-heartbreaking-interview/ar-AA1VFgk8