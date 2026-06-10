I’m getting bored with X and social media. The main things that actually mattered are already clear, and it’s no secret:

Fauci and his whole crew are liars through and through. Covid came from a lab. It was developed with USAID money, they knew it, and they actively worked to cover it up. That completely kills the “it was just an accident” excuse. Negligence doesn’t delete presentation slides and call people to shut up. Covid wasn’t deadly. It was a mild flu. The response was a military operation.

The vaccine was unnecessary, just like the measures. It caused serious damage — cancer, deaths, paralysis. No one needed that “protection.” Take it or don’t — your choice. Lockdowns, fact-checkers, academia, and the rest ran what can only be called psychological terror. They systematically denied reality right in front of people’s eyes, in an organized way. This is military-grade psychological warfare — 4th Generation Information Warfare. Those bastards lost the war in Ukraine, and they deserved it. It was mainly a money-laundering scheme for the Democrats. Zelenskyy is an actor, and the clowns around him are the same. In 2020 the Democrats launched a real power grab through a shadow government using election manipulation, censorship, bans on gatherings, and more. That was the only reason. Fuck their global government — and the corrupt WHO along with it. Inflation hit nearly 100% in four to five years, the dollar lost 50% of its value, they printed 40% of all dollars in circulation, and the media barely mentioned it. Censorship helped hide it. Everyone was distracted with PCR tests and bullshit while real societal changes happened in the background. Gender ideology, woke culture, feminism, critical race theory, and digital addiction are turning people into idiots. I already knew this in 2020. It’s all Marxist-utopian garbage built on feminizing the system. It only works in academia, not in real life. People’s health has gotten much worse. I hear ambulances almost every day now, often multiple times. Crypto crashed. IT is built on real intelligence. Once they replaced competent developers with trained monkeys coding, everything went to shit. People need to actually understand what they’re doing.

It’s a total mess. A huge mess. I sometimes remember when everyone laughed and said it was all a conspiracy. Well, if it was “just a conspiracy,” we wouldn’t have mass immigration, sudden new millionaires, and massive systemic reforms.

The real attitude was: “We know something’s happening, but we don’t care about you — deal with it yourselves.” That’s why the West looks like this. But let’s flip the tone.

America changed direction, the Great Reset collapsed. Several countries broke free. Ukraine and Zelenskyy are finished, same as their Global Order. These people are idiots who can’t even run a proper totalitarian takeover. If it were up to me, I’d tear the whole thing down and start over.

The best move was simple: stop voting for Democrats and put someone in who actually wants to protect the country. We did that here. Got a new government. Economy is wrecked, but we kept our sovereignty — worth it. Once the fanatics are gone, we can fix the basics.

In the West, things will improve when people stop attacking Trump (who’s actually trying to save it) and start going after the real criminals in the Democrat party.

As for me? I’m playing with Grok, learning how markets really work, and preparing for vacation. I expect the economy to reset for long term. The Covid-era prices are fake and overvalued. I remember how things used to be. We’re not a tourist nation — pumping huge money into empty attractions was stupid.

On AI: It’s basically copying what people do, just like Alexa. Once they stop feeding it free data from Facebook/open-source era, it won’t go far. Theory is one thing — real decisions are another. AI tells you to turn back, but you know the shortcut over the hill takes two minutes. That’s the difference.

In IT, I’m focusing on keeping my data local. Using LibreOffice — works great, still actively developed. Bought a better router with VPN and website blocking. Also got a travel router for on the go. My NAS is loaded with good verified movies. Still hunting for a decent smartphone that doesn’t have a bump camera.

X is becoming like Facebook. I don’t want to read random strangers’ tweets. I prefer talking to real friends I trust. That’s my filter. If they send something crazy, I can ask them in person. You can’t do that on X.

I want a private dashboard (maybe on Grok.com) with just the info I care about. Tweeting to the whole world as a normal person is pointless. Influencers and politicians can do that — I don’t need to read their nonsense all day. Even memes got boring. Real information should come from real life and lead to real action.

I also think maybe to publish more briefing or just some short summaries, the content structure doesn't matter much. We know they lie, so why bother to currate proper arguments when they don't have any left…