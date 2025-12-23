Christmas is almost here!

Slowly but surely, Christmas is knocking on the door. Outside, it looks more like Spring again but the calendar and the decorations outside and inside shopping centers speak for themselves: Christmas is here!

So allow me to get a little nostalgic and wish everyone a “Beautiful, Happy, and Merry Christmas"—and above all, good health.

I wish everyone less time on the phone

Along with that, let me wish everyone to spend as little time on the phone as possible in the coming year. Whether it’s outside, on the street, in a restaurant, at the gym, in the car, on the toilet, at a wedding, on holiday, on the train, in bed, during a sex, running, at a funeral or at work. It’s best to forget the damn spy machine at home and head out with only your wallet and a good mood. One then simply has no choice but to interact with the environment around them. Which is something we really miss those days.

Even if shyness and social phobia kick in, there is nowhere to go. There’s nothing in pocket that can be pulled out and pretend we don’t see the other person. As in the old days, when someone sits next to us, we wonder who that person is and either stare or if we understand the language we engage in small-talk conversation, for example - “Where do you travel?” or “What do you think about the weather today?” and other topics that used to be common. The consequences can be that people will start to meet, communicate or, heaven forbid, establish longer-term relationships, without an intermediary government controlled digital machine as a broker of what is allowed and appropriate.

I wish everyone would read more

I would also like to wish everyone as much good reading as possible. Ideally off the Internet, Media and Social Networks. For example, picking up a book or a good magazine or at least picking up a picture comic will do wonders. One finds oneself in a different world, exploring a new space and in one’s imagination one can be whoever one wants to be. A king, an adventurer, a secret agent, a famous poet, a 17th century monk, or a detective investigating a global conspiracy which took over the world.

I wish people would act more humanly

My third wish is for people to stop treating politics as religion. Politics is crap. We all kind of know that. Until the days of social media, politics was shielded from the people by at least having their elected parties represent them. As we’ve all switched to the political dimension on the big global “social” network that basically serves only to make everyone hate each other and give governments our personal information, we’ve reached the point where everyone represents a political party in the real world.

It’s basically our entire identity. But that’s not what we should want. Each person should be able to respect the other, whatever their political views. Physically, a person should be neutral until someone physically harms them. That’s why I wish people would stop thinking of social networks online as social and understand that it’s primarily a political - propaganda opinion network. Most people on social networks sites have no point in engaging with you, they primarily want to influence you and convert you to their side. This makes sense in political discussions but life is not politics, political discussions have their time ideally over a bottle of jack, beer, wine, dinner and on longer stays when opinions are sorted our and conflicts resolved but in the normal world, we should treat our fellow citizens primarily as human beings. Which means, humans are not political all the time, as someone claims. We do follow politics but only, when we engage in political debates, not in normal life.

Those are my three wishes for this Christmas. 🎄🎁🎅🌟

We have many experiences from the last few years of COVID-Wars and hopefully I will get over it during the holidays but the covid-story is almost complete. Most has been explained and it makes in my opinion sense, I also understand how this whole situation happened.

Let’s hope for better outcomes and possibly less turbulent times.

Merry Christmas, Everyone!