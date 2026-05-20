Greek Court: The State Must Pay €300,000 to the Family of a COVID Vaccine Victim The Athens court has ruled that the Greek state must pay the family of a woman who died from a rare blood clotting disorder after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine a total compensation of 300,000 euros.The three-member first-instance administrative court established a causal link between the vaccination and her death, which was caused by thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). The compensation includes 120,000 euros for her husband and 90,000 euros for each of her two daughters for non-pecuniary (moral) damages.The court stated that the Greek state bears responsibility because the vaccination campaign was a nationwide public health policy with strong promotion and pressure, and not a purely voluntary matter.

Yes, that’s right. The COVID vaccine that everyone recommended to you as super safe was indeed killing people. This is not some baseless claim or conspiracy theory, as our experts, journalists, and intellectuals like to call it. No, this is a ruling by a Greek court, which ordered the payment of 300,000 euros in compensation to the family of a deceased woman. The court established a causal link between the vaccination and her death, which was caused by thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

But let’s go back even further and recall the times when everyone claimed that the virus must have come from nature and deplatformed or silenced anyone who said that the virus was probably not of natural origin and showed signs of genetic manipulation. In our country, that was Soňa Peková, whom we have written about before.

Now we even know why our self-proclaimed protectors of freedom and democracy asserted this so earnestly. It was Professor Anthony Fauci, America’s leading scientist, who, together with Ralph Baric and Peter Daszak, financed and developed this virus.

He also directly instructed the CIA to cover up its origin

It wasn’t just the origin of the virus they lied about. It was also about how deadly the virus actually was and whether the measures they enforced—such as lockdowns, mandatory mask-wearing in public, bans on gatherings, mobbing anyone with a different opinion, requiring vaccination to go to the pool, firing people for differing views, and persecution for refusing the vaccine—had any higher purpose, or whether it was simply corruption and political profit, well known from fascist ideology.

The question still remains: what did so many of those people actually died and why were many others maimed?