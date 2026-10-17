You know, for a long time I was pondering how to intellectually grasp that whole COVID period. Then I told myself, let’s approach it logically.

The truth is that we’re now in the so-called post-COVID era. So we know that the whole thing was a fraud, and we can empirically observe the reactions of the actors.

We all know, that it was fraud, but isn’t it strange that someone could pull such a massive scam on everyone, and no one finds it either significant or somehow important that they were deceived and dumbed down?

I kept asking myself why that is. I was walking along the river and thinking about it.

Everything looks the same as before. It looked like this previously too. But is everything really completely the same as before? I kept walking and suddenly a completely new sports park caught my eye, and hey, there’s a skatepark over there, and here are benches, and that footbridge wasn’t there before, right? And these signs around? Those are new too, right? I look at the inscription and it says it was built in 2023.

So not everything is the same after all. Renovations took place. I dug a bit further into how it happened that someone renovated all of this here, and I came to some interesting findings.

I thought about it for a while: doesn’t that silence and absolute ignoring of everything that happened here ultimately have something to do with the redistribution of money? Isn’t it perhaps because that redistribution of money happens according to a certain pattern? For example, you’ll keep quiet about the COVID corruption and we’ll give you a new park?

Let’s put it together then: from a health perspective, there was never anything dangerous here. With the passage of time, everyone must have realized and understood that. Yet no one treats it as anything important or substantial and doesn’t want to talk about it. Why?

The reason must be that the person either benefited from it or has someone around them who profited or is still profiting from it. What other reason would there be now, when everyone knows it was a fraud, not to admit it?

The reason is corruption. The entire COVID was nothing but corruption on a massive scale.

What is corruption?

But what actually is corruption? How should we imagine it?

Corruption is, when you know about something, but when someone asks you about it, you keep quiet because it could reduce your payment. Or you report that you have COVID so you don’t have to go to work, or you get compensation for a closed business—even though you don’t actually have any business. It’s also corruption when you don’t feel like going to work and you pretend to have a deadly illness.

People had done these smaller things before—minor tricks on applications, housing benefits, and so on. During COVID, however, they legitimized it on a huge scale. That means, as long as we pretend there’s a deadly disease, they’ll keep paying us. Why say anything? Why argue when it’s just small-scale corruption that doesn’t hurt anyone. Just like when a shop gives you too much change or the state gives you a tax overpayment even though it shouldn’t. Most people will accept that too and won’t talk about it.

That’s what it was all actually about. It wasn’t about any disease or health, it was about money and small corruption subsidies, redistribution, and bribes on a small scale that of course ended up being enormous in total.

This is the reason why no one talks about it and no one wants to take an interest in it. Because everyone gradually went along with that corruption, step by step. And most people were already entangled in it long before, in one form or another.

Once you realize that COVID was a demonstration of how thoroughly corrupted our entire society is, it starts to make sense.