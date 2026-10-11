I’ve written about COVID scam very thoroughly. (Let's summarize, what we know so far, September 12, 2022) Over the past five years, roughly 30–45 articles analyzing and documenting the whole ideology, the takeover, fascism, covidism, vaccines, deaths, psychological warfare, woke, technology, censorship, and more have appeared on JU Magazín alone or on SubStack. It would almost have filled an entire section.

Only when Fauci officially admitted that they had been lying from the beginning we become able to see clearly and properly analyse what actually happened.

The main step toward understanding what happened is to admit that there was no real reason for a public health emergency. The virus, although manufactured in a lab, was not dangerous. It was equivalent to the flu.

Let’s go back to what we actually know for long time. Since sometime around 2022, we have known that COVID vaccines and lockdowns were killing people. That was, in fact, the primary reason people were dying.

Not from the virus, but from the measures, the injections, poor treatment, social engineering, and psychological terror. That is why we observed so much excess mortality, as in wartime.

We therefore know that the COVID vaccine was killing people — there is no longer any doubt about that.

I wrote about this in detail, for example here:

I also covered these issues in Another one bites the dust — that is, a year ago (November 3, 2025).

While we’re on the subject, the book Cries for Help came out, which make available for public real records from V-safe, which the CDC launched during Covid times. These records merely document what we already know. That is, that the vaccines really do kill, and that many people died after the injection or saw their health deteriorate.

That is a fact. Of course, if someone reads liberal propaganda, this fact means that the people who claimed it was 100% safe are liars. But we already know that thanks to Fauci’s diaries and his admission. So nothing new — the whole group is just a group of liars.

I personally have noted a few cases that I believe are vaccine-related deaths.

I think that Scott Adams, Bürgermeister Christian Bauer, Joel R. Kallman (Oracle’s creator of CDC’s V-safe), Susan Wojcicki (former CEO of YouTube, died on Aug. 9, 2024, at age 56 from non-small cell lung cancer), Jorge Costa (the captain of the Porto side that conquered Europe, died aged 53), Norwegian athlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken (who died at age 27 after he developed myocarditis in 2022 after his third dose of COVID-19 vaccine), Stuwitz Berg (54 years), and many others died after the COVID-19 vaccine.

So the thesis that people were dying after the COVID vaccines and lockdowns is by now fairly well documented.

What follows from this, without unnecessary confused theses:

We can now say with absolute confidence that there was no real health benefit to the public from mandating the COVID vaccine shots.

Once someone grasps this, they should ask themselves:

Why did someone insist on mandatory COVID vaccination when it was already clear that there were no health benefits, only harms?

I have already asked that question: Why was there a need for the Great Reset or the COVID pandemic? (March 3, 2026). And I think I have an idea why someone would do it.