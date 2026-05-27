Let me perhaps also clarify and conclude one topic that everyone keeps wondering about. It’s the crumbling infrastructure, failing services, constantly rising prices, declining quality, and the widespread notion that things used to be built much better in the past.

This occurred to me the other day as I walked past a “newly” renovated station. I was genuinely surprised that the new construction didn’t immediately start falling apart — which has sadly become the norm these days. It felt almost strange that most of it wasn’t purely imaginary.

Why is this happening? Someone may have already touched on it, but in essence, most public contracts these days are awarded through politically loyal connections.

It’s really quite simple: someone wins an election and suddenly the entire city starts sourcing its water from a supplier in Honkong, France, South Asia or Uganda. Naturally, the water isn’t actually coming from elsewhere — only the intermediary company handling the contracts has changed. That company then “tenders out” the work.

They usually already know exactly who’s going to get it so the right political party is kept happy. Only then might those winners actually hire real people to do the actual work. Sometimes the political pressure becomes so overwhelming that not a single competent person remains in the company. The previous contractor is thrown out, and the new one takes over a previously functional system — but has no clue what it actually is or how it works. Rebuilding everything from scratch or even just keeping it running becomes a real expensive challenge, especially when a large portion of the budget has already “disappeared” to satisfy the politicians.

This is happening on a massive scale and across all industries. With every change in political power and every new group that takes over, the situation deteriorates further. Each time someone new comes in, they carve up the system so they can take their commission, secure influence, and ensure the money flows into the right pockets. Quality, meanwhile, goes straight to zero. Even negative, the results would be better if they would not change anything and just keep it as it was, which, of course, they can’t do, because they need to have something to bill the new group for.

That’s why today it’s considered a major success if a new company can even manage to maintain a system that someone previously built over ten or twenty years — let alone repair it without destroying or losing too much in the process. The people just recycling the quality work from the past.

Instead of focusing on quality, we’re really just witnessing centrally directed political redistribution. The same applies to the all-pervasive uniformity we see everywhere. Once you start centrally managing the economy and structuring everything from the top down, you lose the original “bottom-up” way of building things — the kind where you start with a small business, gradually expand it, innovate, scale up, and make it more robust and better over time.

When it all comes from the top — and that’s exactly what we’ve been doing for the last ten years or so — you have a piece of paper in front of you and you start slicing up companies, divisions, and organizational units without any real understanding of what lies beneath or what function it has. This is perhaps the world of “private equity,” hedge funds, and the state experts all mixed together.

What does it mean in practice? For example, you might split a company into four parts: sell one, outsource another, and move the remaining two under a new entity that you then merge with something else.

On paper and from a functional standpoint, it all looks fine. But suddenly strange things start happening at the ground level. During the analysis, you might have missed that one department had been quietly helping another or that they shared office space. Now you have two separate companies, one office, and mysteriously half the work has disappeared.

Everything continues on, another contractor is hired, the process repeats itself, and over time not only does quality vanish, but so does the very purpose of the company. Nobody really knows anymore what they’re actually doing or for whom. And this is exactly what’s happening today. That’s why everything is now reduced to “categories.” It’s no longer about personal skills or originality.

A new hedge fund takes over a company and needs exactly X people for this and that position. Everyone has to fit into the same category. They pick a location — offshore, nearshore, India, Pakistan — calculate the costs, and move on.

Uniformity is desirable because you don’t want to waste time recruiting hundreds of individuals. You want identical, easily replaceable resources. This is also why almost everyone today wears the same uniform “blob.” The moment you’re original, you become a problem for management. Originality is hard to replace. They need everyone to be interchangeable at any moment — whether a new owner arrives, a merger happens, or there’s a change in the political guard. That’s why things outside look exactly the way they do.