The human mind is a fantastic thing, especially now after Covid and all those psychological operations. Personally, I would like to believe that the clockwork of the Western mind has been cleaned of at least the biggest nonsense of recent years. A lot of things suggest that.

Nevertheless, let’s remember again what actually happened. Do you still remember how someone started claiming there was a deadly pandemic that would wipe out half of world, and that no matter what we did, we would all die?

It turned out it wasn’t Ebola, or the plague, or even hepatitis. As Dr. Jessica Rose correctly stated: “for a virus with an infection fatality rate of 0.” It was a normal seasonal respiratory virus.

Yet we all remember the disinfection squads running around, television feeding us stories of people collapsing in the streets, morgues filling up, field hospitals being built, the army being called into the streets, people banned from going out, keep your distance, wear masks — “my mask protects me and you” — get vaccinated, and similar nonsense.

We have it well documented. But let’s focus on how it really unfolded. What was the actual problem?

The problem was that everyone really claimed there was a deadly pandemic and stood behind the experts. I would compare it a bit to the flat Earth: someone comes up to you and says, “You can’t go that way because the Earth is flat and you’ll fall off the edge.” You talk to him and try to explain that it’s nonsense, but he beats you over the head with sources from the internet, academic papers, peer-review, the New York Times, and others. After all, there are no studies that would conclusively disprove it! And I have it in a regulation, so “fuck off.”

So what do you say to that? The government declared a flat Earth and people defend it. After a while, unfortunately, even our intellectuals stop arguing and accept that the Earth is a disc — they start parroting the nonsense about the pandemic.

That happened fairly quickly, but of course it started earlier too, with gender, fact-checkers, woke, feminism and the rest. In short, you politically create a topic that lets you cover a fraud and keep power by hooking people into a profitable apparatus, and if they shut up or even cover for your side, they get benefits. Of course you add an enemy who then spoils the success because he doesn’t believe in the flat Earth, and you order them to go after him because that’s the danger.

That’s how it really happened, and instead of the disc put in the political direction “End of History,” and throw the opposition in various countries onto the other side — that is, “right-wing parties” and “Trump.”

It’s a relatively big problem, and if you remember, the real issue was that those so-called good people, even ones fairly knowledgeable about geopolitics, have absolutely no idea that this “divide and rule” system for seizing power works. You could tell them something was going on, but they kept repeating the learned thesis “Trump is evil.”

Now everyone can apparently see it. Fauci was a fraud, Covid wasn’t anything dangerous, and everything around it was a political fight to reform society. The fact that AfD is now winning in Germany, after they previously wanted to ban it and still label it “extreme,” is just confirmation that these are essentially opposition views and movements. (Just for the sake of accuracy, below is snippet from AfD election program)

But that’s always how it is in a democracy: one policy suits one side and the other has the opposite view. That’s how it works, and that’s why you have election terms, when one party implements its policy and then the other party gets another chance. We got into a situation where there was so much theft and corruption that one side faced the prospect that after the opposition took power, most of their representatives would end up in prison — see Hillary, Obama and others. Yea, Democracy sucks when you want to rule by dictatorship.

Trump vs Biden Debate 2020

As for the lockdown: the mess is that you have two candidates — Trump and Biden — in a pre-election debate, and their positions really come out there. Trump says: “The country under lockdowns is dying, end it immediately and open the country.” Biden, on the contrary, says: “We have to lock down again and tighten, the danger of this virus is deadly!”

Those are two political theses colliding, and everyone who stood behind the thesis “Trump is evil” decided to support lockdown. Which is simply a disaster. The mere thesis “lock the whole country down again” after the summer of 2020 should have been an absolute deal-breaker for anyone, and they should have voted the other way. It didn’t happen, and so we lived through a kind of totalitarianism.

I won’t go into the subsequent war, vaccines, NGOs, fact-checkers, USAID, censorship, and the rest. We all know that story. Trump says: “We have to open the country again, it’s devastating and we’re dying.” Then they kicked him off Twitter, deplatformed him, and Biden ordered the start of censoring everyone who spreads “disinformation” about the deadliness or origin of the virus, together with “Russian agents.” That’s the “Russiagate.” Simply put, whoever doesn’t support Biden is a “Russian spy,” a “disinformation agent,” and a “fascist.”

That rhetoric caught on and they started using it everywhere. Once you put the army into it, you then have the ability to lock those people up, interrogate them, shut down their accounts, and treat them as terrorists. Which actually happened.

It’s a problem with our older generation: in the heat of the political fight they didn’t read Biden’s program, and whether because of his age or the actual ideology, they simply let him implement this. Biden was already really far gone. Take Mitch McConnell now, for example — he of course no longer knows much about what is being decided, let alone reading through all the materials or studies. A person of advanced age simply cannot handle as much as the duties and demands of the office require. That’s a fact.

Mitch McConnell

But of course the population is aging, and to get into office you have to “supposedly” put in your time, and that happens everywhere. Nobody wants to sit somewhere their whole life arguing — at least I don’t have that ambition.

So remember, because in hindsight a lot of these things look obvious. There is a problem here, but it is primarily in the manipulation of good people who somehow have no idea how corrupt and how evil people in our world actually operate.

I’ll close with what I really think. Without ideology.

The truth is that people are capable of incredible evil just because of their nature, and if there is no one strong enough to stop them, very bad things happen.

There is even a quote: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

I would maybe even add, “Or let them sway on side of evil and defend it”.

Alternative Für Deutschland (AfD) Election Program:

Migration: Full border control, reject illegal entries, remigration of those without stay rights. Asylum claims processed abroad; cash benefits replaced by in-kind aid, no fast-track citizenship.



Free speech: Protect free speech and end what the party calls political censorship and “woke” speech rules. Reform or shrink public broadcasting (ARD/ZDF) so it is less state-influenced and more viewpoint-neutral.



Economy: Cut income, corporate and energy taxes, abolish Soli and CO₂ levy, slash bureaucracy. Strengthen SMEs and social market economy.



Energy: Cheap power from nuclear and coal; end renewable subsidies. Leave the Paris climate agreement.



EU/euro: Exit or radically slim the EU to a loose “Europe of fatherlands.” Leave the euro and bring back a national currency.



Russia/Ukraine: Lift sanctions, restart Nord Stream and Russian gas. Neutral Ukraine outside NATO/EU; stop military aid.



Security & welfare: Stronger police, deport foreign criminals. Replace Bürgergeld with work-focused aid mainly for citizens.