Key points

2015: The EU sets up East StratCom. Coordination begins with global outfits such as the Global Disinformation Index and with key platforms and media.

2016: Hillary loses the U.S. election to Trump. Obama renames the unit the GEC and expands its mandate after the fabricated Russiagate affair.

A censorship apparatus is then built out globally — aimed first at “Russian threats,” a label that also covers Trump and Brexit.

2020: True information about Covid and the false pandemic is folded into that same “Russian threat” fight.

Autumn 2020: The apparatus intervenes directly in the U.S. election through proxy agencies, NGOs and partner networks.

End of 2020: Biden declares victory. Trump is immediately deplatformed and accused of an anti-government conspiracy.

2020–2024: The Covid coup and the lockdown regime run through until 2024, when Trump wins the election.

Let’s talk about two interesting organizations. The first is the East StratCom Task Force, known as East StratCom. The second is the Global Engagement Center — the GEC.

I assume most people have never heard of them. That makes it all the more important to learn something about them, because they operate in the background of our whole story, including the one around Covid.

Global Engagement Center

I’ll start with the Global Engagement Center.

The Global Engagement Center (GEC) was a U.S. State Department unit that tracked and coordinated responses to foreign propaganda and disinformation — the closest American counterpart to East StratCom / EUvsDisinfo.

It began in 2011 as the Center for Strategic Counterterrorism Communications (anti-ISIS messaging). Obama renamed it the GEC in March 2016. The FY2017 NDAA then expanded its remit from terrorist propaganda to state and non-state disinformation, especially after Russiagate and the 2016 election. Russiagate was the media and political campaign around claims that Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential election to help Donald Trump. That debate helped justify expanding the “fight against disinformation” from terrorism to state actors — above all Russia.

East StratCom

The East StratCom Task Force was established after the European Council meeting of 19–20 March 2015. The Council explicitly tasked it with countering “ongoing Russian disinformation campaigns.” The team is part of the European External Action Service (EEAS). East StratCom is based in Brussels, at the heart of that diplomatic machinery. From that Brussels base, since 1 September 2015, it has run the EUvsDisinfo project: a database, a weekly review, and the stamp “pro-Kremlin disinformation.”

These two organizations American and EU (others exist in the UK, Canada, Australia and elsewhere) were tasked with finding and fighting a hostile foreign agenda.

From 2016, when Obama renamed the U.S. unit the GEC and the EU body had already been set up a year earlier, this apparatus began hunting and primarily targeting the so-called “Russian threat.”

Covid marked as Russian threat

Then something interesting happened. In 2020, information about Covid was suddenly added to that Russian threat. There is a striking coincidence: from January, “Covid narratives” start being tracked, and in February a report comes out — an internal and media product — titled “Russian Disinformation Apparatus Taking Advantage of Coronavirus Concerns.”

Twitter Files: accounts labeled “Russian personas and proxies” over the bioweapon, the Wuhan Institute, and the CIA.

What information was this about?

the virus is not of natural origin

the virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan

Gates / a Gates lab started it

British Crown patent (Moderna)

hoax / no pandemic / just the flu

bioweapon

All of that was essentially true information. Anyone tagged by these centers, however, got the label “Russian spy” and “anti-government element.” The apparatus already built against foreign actors allegedly trying to stage a coup was then used against them.

One such tool was the EIP (Election Integrity Partnership), a 2020–22 research coalition of the Stanford Internet Observatory, the UW Center for an Informed Public, Graphika, and the Atlantic Council’s DFRLab. It ran a ticketing system that collected tips on election-related content from stakeholders, including government agencies such as the GEC. Analysts assessed the tickets and sent in-scope items to platforms, which then decided on labels or takedowns under their own policies. Critics call government submissions into this process a censorship pipeline.

GEC and the 2020 election

The GEC had a narrow mandate: track foreign hostile propaganda, not domestic American political content. The First Amendment bars the government from forcing platforms to take down lawful domestic speech. The workaround? Outsourcing to university labs and NGOs inside the EIP.

EIP director Alex Stamos himself admitted the EIP existed to “fill the gap of things that the government could not do themselves,” because the government lacked the “legal authorizations” for domestic censorship. Internal records later released by Under Secretary of State Sarah B. Rogers show that the GEC’s involvement was not “limited.” A GEC staffer worked on the EIP “nearly full time” up to Election Day, was plugged into the ticket system, and days before the election joined an EIP Slack channel with a personal Gmail address.

Less than 1% of the claims the EIP investigated involved foreign actors. Every “repeat spreader of misinformation” the EIP flagged on Twitter was an American, right-of-center account. The GEC still fed domestic URLs into the system.

A key example: the “Sunrise Zoom Calls” video. Activists from Black Lives Matter and Shutdown DC discussed protests after a possible Trump victory. The GEC staffer wrote that they could not act further because of the content’s domestic nature — and had already compiled dozens of links. Those links entered the EIP censorship pipeline. Stamos pressed the platforms: “We are writing this up as an example of disinformation… You might want to act soon before we release that.” TikTok took the content down quickly; YouTube removed the video for “violating community guidelines.” According to the EIP’s final report, it tracked nearly half a million tweets about those Zooms; they became one of the top “misinformation narratives” ahead of the 2020 election.

This matters. The agencies themselves were barred from directly censoring American citizens. So they used proxies: universities, NGOs, and a ticketing system that moved domestic content to platform moderators.

The link to the Disinformation Index

Another link in the chain was the UK-based Global Disinformation Index (GDI). It rates news sites by “disinformation risk” and feeds those scores into the advertising ecosystem. The result is simple: advertisers pull away from tagged outlets and the money dries up. The Washington Examiner’s Disinformation Inc. series showed that hundreds of thousands of dollars from the GEC and NED flowed into this circuit.

The GEC sent about $100,000 (2021–22) via Disinfo Cloud / Park Advisors — the GEC’s tech marketplace used by State, DoD, the FBI and others. The money went through the U.S.–Paris Tech Challenge. The GEC said the grant was for East Asia and Europe, not a U.S. media scorecard. Critics argue the money is fungible and that GDI also compiled risk rankings of American media in which the “riskiest” outlets were almost exclusively right-leaning titles.

NED (state-funded, created by Congress) contributed on the order of hundreds of thousands of dollars — roughly $100k–$750k depending on which grant slice you count. The Examiner’s bundle was often cited as about $330,000 from GEC and NED combined. After the stories broke, both said they would not renew.

East StratCom join in during Covid

The first Covid entry in the EUvsDisinfo database is dated 22 January 2020: Sputnik Belarus and the claim that the virus originated in NATO labs. From that point the count only went up.

On 16 March 2020 came an internal EEAS/East StratCom paper (9 pages, limited circulation; the Financial Times and Reuters saw it on 18 March, ahead of the public Special Report on 19 March).

https://euvsdisinfo.eu/eeas-special-report-disinformation-on-the-coronavirus-short-assessment-of-the-information-environment/

It called Covid coverage by Russian state and pro-Kremlin media a “significant disinformation campaign.” Assigned aim: worsen the Western health crisis by wrecking trust in healthcare — “confusion, panic and fear” — as part of a broader effort to undercut European societies. “Almost 80 cases” = items already in the public database since 22 January, not a hidden list. Three days later the public report said 110+.

Then it moved fast: by late March East StratCom was reporting 150+ cases, by mid-April hundreds. In 2020 the EEAS issued five Special Reports on Covid disinformation. By year’s end the database had more than 700 Covid and vaccine items. The stamp “pro-Kremlin disinformation” was also applied to claims about a lab origin, a bioweapon, Gates, 5G, migrants, and the collapse of the EU.

Key points