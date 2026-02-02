Last weekend, on my way home from visiting Mom at the spa, where she’s been recovering from knee surgery since last month, I stopped in a small town to buy her some chocolates and flowers. While I was at the convenience store, I also grabbed the latest issue of the Financial Times from the newsstand.

It was a quiet weekend, weather warmed up a bit, roads were good and the countryside was peaceful and snowy. While waiting for Mum after her procedures, I skimmed the newspapers for updates on precious metals. Friends mentioned that gold and silver had moved a lot the previous week.

As I flipped through the pages, a picture and headline with capital letters “Epstein Emails on Bill Gates released by Justice Department” caught my eye. I heard about it before and it is apparently something very important that has been rocking British and American politics for some time.

On the front page was this photo:

Epstein Emails on Bill Gates released by Justice Department

For a moment, I wondered where I saw that guy before, his face looked familiar. Then it hit me: that’s Bill Gates, the billionaire who founded Microsoft! He’s also the one who kept explaining during COVID that we all needed to get vaccinated so we could go out again without QR codes.

I finished reading the article and paused to think. Isn’t it a bit strange that this man, who predicted a pandemic in a 2015 TED Talk, invested heavily in vaccine makers just before it happened, appeared often on TV during COVID, divorced his wife in 2022—is now back in the news?

Internet Coffee

I had some time, so I stopped at a local internet café with a sign saying “Internet for only 8$ per hour” I paid for a cup of tea and asked which terminal had internet access and a connection to the Grok database.

Internet café – only $8 per hour

I started getting interested in the possible connection between the pandemic and the things that had happened earlier with Epstein. I read that back in 2008, charges were brought against him, but he got out of it with a plea deal, and no one pursued the matter further after that.

The Epstein Island

Then, around 2015, when Trump began talking about the strange island and odd activities there, the Epstein case started surfacing again in public discussion.

Coincidentally, that was also around the time when fact-checking became widespread everywhere, and the internet—along with Wikipedia—saw a lot of activity in purging the non-politicaly correct informations. I wondered what happened next with Epstein.

Epstein and Gates

In Grok’s database, I found that he was arrested again in June 2019 - this time under President Trump’s new administration. The events that followed were bizarre.

Less than a month and a half later, in August 2019, he was found dead in his prison cell. Then, by September 2019, reports say the COVID Virus began already circulating in public. According to released documents, Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein had discussed it two years earlier, in 2017.

Just a month after that, a pandemic simulation exercise called Event 201 took place in New York.

A representative from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was also there, along with people from the Chinese CDC, CIA, National Security agency and others.

Around that time, gain-of-function research—previously banned in the U.S. as possible bioweapon development was carried out in Wuhan with funding through the EcoHealth Alliance, involving Peter Daszak, Anthony Fauci, and scientist Ralph Baric from Chapel Hill.

Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci

Pandemic simulation exercise - Event 201

What caught my attention was the mention of what actually happened at that pandemic simulation exercise in the fall of 2019. It took place about three months before China officially announced the pandemic. Strangely, the same person—Mr. George Fu Gao, representing the Chinese CDC—was there.

While browsing the internet database, I came across a video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discussing the content of this pandemic exercise in a podcast. He pointed out that it happened about six months before the WHO—then primarily sponsored by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation—declared a pandemic emergency and launched what he called these large-scale “Pandemic Games.”

RFK Jr. talking about Epstein and Bill Gates

RFK Jr. described several unusual aspects of the exercise. Not only was the participant list odd—including representatives from the CIA, China, the travel industry, and the banking sector (which is linked to the Rothschild family)—but in the final part, called “Segment 4: Communications Discussion,” they talked about methods very similar to those used in efforts to overthrow a regime and install a dictatorship. Specifically, they explored ways to prevent dissidents from communicating with others.

Event 201, Segment 4: Communications Discussion

The whole affair felt very strange. I logged off the internet, paid at the counter, thanked the staff, and walked out.

So, back around 2015, Donald Trump was talking about a network of elites who supposedly had this strange, satanic island where they carried out their morbid pleasures.

He named people like Bill Clinton, the British Royal Family, the Swedish Royal Family, Saudi sheikhs, Hollywood stars, and others.

Then, in 2015, Bill Gates gave a TED Talk predicting a massive, sudden pandemic that could hit within the next five years.

The year before that 2014, under Obama, the U.S. banned high-risk virus research (like gain-of-function) on American soil and shifted it to third-world countries, including Ukraine and China.

After Trump’s surprise win in the 2016 U.S. election, censorship ramped up, and ideologies like woke culture, gender issues, LGBTQ+ activism, white guilt, fact-checking, NGOs, and similar movements started gaining traction.

Then, in 2017, according to recent e-mails, Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein discussed ways a new pandemic could be triggered.

A year later, Bill Gates heads to Brussels, in 2018 to debate global climate change and the financing of this new model.

Bill Gates 2018 Brussels

The following year, that is in 2019, Jeffrey Epstein is arrested again and subsequently killed in his cell in August 2019, right before the pandemic games start, which aim was to overthrow the current U.S. President Donald Trump and cover up all these unpleasant things that are coming to the surface.

Bill Gates even publicly mentioned, that he is happy, that Epstein is dead now.

Everything is prepared, and so in 2020, under the pretext of the WHO declaring a pandemic, the biggest geopolitical-military games the world has ever seen get underway.

That was quite a ride, I say to myself as I walk along the colonnade munching on a wafer. Luckily, in 2025 Trump came back and declassified all these documents, otherwise we probably would never have learned any of this.