I am trying to understand this year how exactly the whole transformation of social media and the Internet unfolded after the Great Reset failed.

In the previous article, I already provided some background on the evolution of the first major platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and MySpace. Those are the big players in this scenario.

There was a major transformation during the COVID era — we all noticed it, with the bot networks, censorship, and also the new Internet vision. Recently, I searched for the links, and I’m not sure which ones still work, so the vision might have changed.

Transformation of Internet

Anyway, back to the evolution and transformation of social media — and, in fact, the Internet as a whole.

At the beginning, I wrote several guides on how to protect yourself online, and they still apply today. The same goes for the consequences of excessive smartphone and computer use, which can alter our thinking and, frankly, make us dumber.

I’d like to at least try to define what social media looks like today.

It is definitely no longer the original model, where we simply shared information within a close group of friends. That’s not the case anymore.

Social networks — and the Internet as a whole — have turned into a highly controlled space where someone (or something) very precisely monitors everything we do and either gently or harshly guides us toward what we should read, what information we see, and from whom.

Also, the Internet changed with a few key developments that made basic usage very different:

The Internet became mobile — as everyone got mobile internet access and smartphones, we started walking around with a chip-powered device in our pocket.

Introduction of Smartphones — the devices that allow us to record voice, video, and location, and connect to the network almost everywhere.

Audience change - more broad adoption of Internet changed demographics, with Asia, India, Africa and other countries dominating by numbers.

Analytics — almost all traffic started to be parsed and analyzed (if not encrypted). Computers became capable of recognizing voice, images, and scanning for keywords.

Cloud — all data is now mostly stored in the cloud, not on local disks.

This change made the network very different from what it was before — when it was only about communication between PCs when connected. It created one central hub that runs constantly, while others only connect to it. Once, for example, Twitter, YouTube, Google, or Facebook goes down, all the communication and data is gone.

The internet has changed a lot, as have the systems on which it is based, such as social media.

Transformation of Social Media

The name of Social Media seems wrong to me, they are not really social media anymore.

Main difference now is, that we don't control our communication. There is so called algorithm, which sort and decides, who will see what. Also all our communication is public. The AI or any other systems capture our behavior and create profile or explain, what someone was thinking.

There is also analytical tools like X Pro or Facebook Boards, Google Analytics, which focus solely on user-engagement and gather data about them for different purpouses. We now even know, that xAI and also others like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Google work together with military.

More correct description would be “Global Broadcasting Network” or “Breaking News Network”. The concept now is, that there are strong “nodes” or main profiles which direct the conversation. It’s like a public square, where people sharing what they think or do and then someone decides, if it’s interesting and make it more visible for others, who overtake it and start talking or discussion it.

For regular people, it’s more like observing what others are “talking” about, even though it’s very much moderated and controled.

This is very much different model, from the previous one, where you knew the person and was communicating with real people. Like on instant-messaging. You opened chat and talked directly to that person. Now, it’s more like “ideas” or “political opinions”. So, the purpouse is not really “connect” with people, in sense to meet that person and then start hanging out, going on trips or make friendship, it’s more like the same high-level ideas in political spectrum.

Which is understandable, if it’s public square and there are biggest political accounts. That model is on Facebook, Twitter (X) and also YouTube or even Instagram. It’s mostly the “Global Broadcasting Network” model, which they presented in Event 201. The user interactions are marginal, they are needed but mostly like a background. It’s more stagged then the former private conversations. Something like public performance.

It’s kind of television, where you can create your own channel and get people opinion, about the content. The Internet is probably also transformed into some kind of television format, it’s not knowledge based system, that might be Grokipedia or some other websites but not the main big tech networks.

Social Media User Programming

The Global Broadcasting Network shields its users from reality. We know this — either by censoring content or simply muting what we don’t like. If we combine this with sources that amplify our existing beliefs, we end up in a completely separated world with no outside disturbance.

Real external interaction is no longer needed, as we can absorb information solely from the network and stay connected even outside via smartphones and other tools.

This happened during COVID, when they even issued orders for everyone to adopt the “remote model”. The goal of “The Global Broadcasting Network” is to program its users.

The mechanism is simple: we learn either by reading, doing, or watching. That’s how movies, TV, or radio work. They present information, and we process it as true unless stated otherwise. We believe what we see, and then our brain has to logically adjust whether it’s possible or not.

On the Internet — or rather, The Global Broadcasting Network — the brain consumes a huge amount of short-term information and images, the so-called shorts or stories. These are short movie clips with scenes where we see actors or people, and we simply consume them. We don’t really think about it — we just move on to whatever the feed or algorithm serves next.

We also respond positively to faces that are familiar to us or to things we know from the past or childhood.We don’t distinguish whether it’s real or not. Our brain simply consumes it, and then — when we encounter it in reality — we already feel that this scene is something we’ve seen before; it seems natural or familiar to us.

Watch-and-learn model

Social media has transformed itself, together with movies, into a big “watch-and-learn” documentary machine. With linked references models. If this person is saw with this one, we link them together as good. That’s all we need to know, our positive person joined this one, so he overtakes some of his positive attitude and we see him better.

It’s like a quick comic book where we see the story of who did what in real time. This is the reason why politics now seems so comical. Every gesture is amplified into a “moral story” for the network’s users. And also politics goes now in speed of light, becouse it’s driven by the The Global Broadcasting Network right into user home.

Which is different concept than the traditional media approach. As Elon said, “You are the media now”.

The Global Broadcasting Network is not anymore from users to users, it’s one big corporation which gives creators space to adveritse to their users.

If some users still think, that smartphone serve for learning or communicating with friends, he is wrong. Smartphones are now the “chips” or control devices, which mainly control the user. The user doesn't control, what the mobile will do as it needs to be always connected to network. We can call smart-phones big “Palantier Orbs”.

Smartphone now

Today, the internet is essentially like Sauron’s eye, completely controlled and monitored by the authorities.

The Internet

To somehow summarise it:

The Internet today is an absolutely dangerous and highly controlled place.

It is far from the utopian vision that existed in 2000 or even 2010. It’s no longer free, nor smart, nor particularly liberating. It has become one centralised network that, in its current form, mostly controls and shapes the thinking of its users — who then carry out those ideas in real life.

If people truly grasped this, they might start thinking very differently about the Internet. Personally, I wouldn’t trust any of my data to any major tech provider anymore. If something is really important, it should either stay completely offline or be protected through very secure, private channels.

Everything that’s currently “free of charge” on the Internet is paid for either by selling your personal data or by shaping your thinking.

I believe most users would actually be better off without social media and constant Internet access. I think the future of communication lies in devices where you physically control the storage: you decide when the disk is connected, what kind of information is transmitted, and who can connect to it.

You pair with someone only when you want them to be able to contact you, send messages, or communicate. Until then, any information found on the Internet should be treated as potentially manipulative or commercialised by default. That’s clear now as we discovered the bot farms, indian scamers, inpersonation etc.

I think, there could be more about the current state of Internet, but basically the network transformed into something, which is not beneficial for people and that’s probably the most important fact.