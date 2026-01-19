In previous part of the Evolution of Social Media we established some basic concepts:

Transformation of Internet

The factors that changed the internet most significantly were centralization and the shift to mobile user devices. Instead of separate servers connected on demand, everyone is now constantly online, wherever they are.

Transformation of Social Media

How did the social media model evolved and transformed into “Global Broadcasting Network” or “Global Profiling Network”.

The main difference in the model is the fact, that we don't control our communication anymore. There is so called algorithm or we can call it middle men, which reads, sort, analyze and decides, who will see what. In that matter all our communication is public. The middle-men systematicaly capture our behavior and create profile or explain, what someone is or was thinking.

Communication model of current social media

Social Media User Programming

We descibed in previous article how the social media users are programmed by selectively showing them content they approve of or by modifying their attention through visual or emotional messages.

This uses the so-called “watch-and-learn” model, where the brain processes and automatically parses all statements, text, and images, then later rationally constructs logical explanations.

This can also be called “story-telling” or “narrative-creation”, where either the brain or someone else presents facts or information to us in a logically coherent manner, which helps the brain grasp the theoretical background for what is happening.

Let’s continue with the analysis. And most importantly, how to proceed.

Global Broadcasting Network at Event 201

It's worth mentioning that the concept of transforming the Internet from a peer-to-peer network was already explored at Event 201 during the panel called Segment 4 – Communications Discussion.

The core idea discussed there was simple: How do we prevent the truth from coming out when users will inevitably publish it or share it with others?



Their methodology for suppressing those voices was straightforward — flood the information space and the network with trusted, authoritative voices spreading the exact opposite message, while claiming that the truth is a lie and a dangerous piece of misinformation.

Let me quote from their transcript:

We’re at a moment where the social media platforms have to step forward and must recognize the moment to assert that they’re a technology platform and not a broadcaster is over. They in fact have to be a participant in broadcasting accurate information and partnering with the scientific and health communities to counterweight if not flood the zone of accurate information, because to try to put the genie back in the bottle is impossible

To make it clear, they noted that social media platforms must start filtering and broadcasting the approved curated content. That means stepping away from being mere technology platforms and starting to coordinate messaging and the censoring of users.

This can be marked as a critical moment when social media transformed into a “Global Broadcasting Network” and started to choose directly what the users would see.

They issued the order to directly take down posts and started to manipulate content. Their advantage was that it wasn’t so easily recognizable to users, as they simply didn’t see their friends’ posts or they suddenly disappeared — and people did not notice, as they couldn’t gather in person. Another interesting aspect was remote work and the mandatory stay-home orders.

Then all communication channels were totally controlled.

The Hackable Animals

As Yuval Noah Harari noted, people become “Hackable Animals”. That is true but we can also say, that people are naturaly inclined to have emotions and interact. We feel emphathy and we are guided by emotions, stories, feelings, mood, visual stimulus, adrenaline and religion.

If my loved friend is dying or my love girlfriend is close to me and give me passionate kiss, I will be more inclined to listen and react, so I can help or make her happy or something. That is absolutely normal social interaction.

Now, as we moved to cyberspace and started to do this online — via text, images, emojis — we mixed real social interactions with online channels. That is still fine, but the problem is when middlemen start pretending to be our loved ones and mimicking them, or when automated computers overtake the role of the human. That was the era of bot farms and automated replies.

The true reason why we can’t substitute real social interactions into online space is that machines don’t have any social or moral compass. They also can't have any real responsibility, only humans and animals do. Robots, computers, bots, or Indian scammers don’t.

This silent transformation also trasnfered your private information — before visible and known only to our friends — to different hands and become a tool in the apparatus of cyber experts.

With this shift and information about us we become hackable as we allow others to imitate our personal circle and access our private information. That is the “hackable animal” concept.

I have described the concept so now, how to protect against it.

How not be “Hackable Animal”

Just key concepts:

We must know, who is the writer or sender of the message.

We must know, that the communication channel is secure without middle men.

We must know, why do we see this message and what is the intent.

We must be able to verify, that the message is not changed or falsified.

In essence, if my friend Bob send message to Alice, Alice has to be able to verify, that Bob really wrote this message and that he is the one, who send it without anyone else reading it.

The problem now arises, that we have absolute no clue, who wrote the script, who posted the article, if the article wasn't modified or from which country or institution it is. In online-space we can't tell that. This concept was already described under Obama and his Influence Network.

We can't tell everytime but we can control our space and what we consume.

First, it’s not good idea to trust any platforms from big tech companies right now. They can always offer you something modified or changed. The rule of thumb is to have a solid transcript or copy that we have already read and verified, before passing it on.

This means we can trust DVDs, CDs, USBs, paper, books, downloaded movies or music on discs. If we start consuming radio, television, live streaming music or video content, we lose control over what we see, hear or what is transmitted to us. This is an open channel into our head that anyone can show us exactly what we need to think.

Closing open channels when they are not needed is the only right thing to do. Also, not disclosing more information than is necessary is an absolutely essential step in gaining privacy and our life back.

When we do this, it becomes much more harder to hack us or profile users and the companies will lose the power to shape or analyse, what we think.

I can imagine some potential use cases in a controlled environment, but for the general public, especially after covid-operation, I think the dangers outweigh the benefits. Now to the literature.

List of Literature about Internet 2026

The next part will be more about expanding the current concepts and explaining, how The Global Broadcasting Network works and shapes millions of usefull users - so called Zombie, NPCs. Also affects of social network and media on brain. And what is a meme.