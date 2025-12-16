Let’s continue with the story of what has actually happened over the last five years. And let’s set the record straight on a few facts.

I admit that as a computer scientist and someone who works with models, information, computers and a generally theoretical models of the world based on physics I found it very hard to live in this post-scientific world as we inhibit now.

(Computer science as such is based on the natural sciences because it is based on mathematics and the binary system. All informations are broken down into bits, which are then converted into electromagnetic pulses, transmitted over physical medium and then reconstructed into a form that can be correctly assembled. If, for example, you swap one frame for another, the entire message will fall apart if proper mechanisms are not in place. But, back from technology to reality of today)

So, we know that what happened was very bad. Covid vaccines cause health complications, deaths, and, most importantly, they were not needed. The Covid lockdown was also completely insane. The health consequences are enormous.

COVID Lockdown

I had a vague feeling about all these things back in the March of 2020, when it all started. Logically, according to what we were taught and what is written in books such as Nudge, this is actually the completely wrong and forbidden scenario that we were warned about. That warning was sounding alarm bells somewhere inside me – someone had already told me or I had read that this was wrong, and that’s exactly what happened in 2020 when I watched what was going on.

If what happened was wrong what was the right thing to do? According to the manual? Well, it’s actually quite simple:

The COVID-19 mortality rate should have been correctly calculated from the very first cases, not exaggerated and blown out of proportion as something that causes mass extinction in cities.

There should have been no censorship, in case of real disaster you need information and don't have time to censor the selected group for political purpose.

The COVID-19 vaccine should have been properly tested and then, if it was found to be suitable, offered to anyone who wanted to take it. There should have been no mandates.

The emergency law with a maximum validity of 30 days should have been respected.

Human rights and Nuremberg Code should not have been violated. Anyone is free to protect their health as they wish but you can't force them. If someone don't want to wear jacket in winter, you can't force him even when it will make him sick.

The Emergency State

I actually agree that after someone deliberately spread the false alarm that there was a deadly biohazard attack, it was right to stop everything. I agree with that. When the alarm goes off in your car, it’s better to stop at the first rest station and see what’s going on. That also happened, but I think it was during the first month. Then after the alarm is evaluated you will decide if continue with drive or call for help.

This is also the case in the law on the state of emergency in the event of a disaster, which specifically states that it is only valid for 30 days, during which time the government can act without the consent of the courts and violate civil liberties to save citizens. After 30 days, this state of emergency should have ended.

Why should it be this way in reality? It’s very simple: after thirty days, you should already have information about what is actually happening. You go to the area and collect samples to assess how serious it is and what can be done about it.

This is probably the main reason why everyone is going crazy right now. Ever since everyone accepted the thesis that prolonged states of emergency due to the “pandemic” are justified, we have been outside the realm of logic in a country of gender and an imaginary world that only functions in virtual reality.

But yes, you can make up anything if you have enough people who believe it—(where have I heard this before?), unfortunately, if you deviate from reality, after a while, errors will start to form in that model, and you have to return to reality.

COVID Vaccine Mandates

Forcing people to inject an experimental vaccine into their veins is directly contrary to the Nuremberg Code, and we all know that’s wrong.

Why? Quite simply because you don’t have any information about what the consequences will be. It’s the same with everything. Am I buying new shoes? Okay, but how do I know if they really work?

I’ll only find out after two weeks of wearing them outside and walking around in them wherever I need to go. Either they fit me, or I made a bad choice and the soles collapse because it’s wet outside. But I can’t tell that in the store; the sales assistant will always tell me that they’re the best shoes and fit beautifully.

It’s basically the same with everything. So why did they order everyone to do it? It’s hard to say, but it should never, ever have been ordered and enforced. If you didn’t order people to run an hour a day, dress properly, lose weight and take vitamin supplements, then the vaccine should have remained voluntary.

We all know this now, so why did we actually go through all this and have to argue so much about it?

It was all the work of so-called “reality inverters.” e.g. fact-checkers

Reality inverters

This includes most of the professional class, those who explain to you politically why the war in Ukraine is necessary, how Russia is losing, Biden is the best president, COVID was from nature and COVID vaccines are a miracle of science. They are fact-checkers, journalists from the New York Times, Washington Post, Guardian, mainstream media, think tanks, government officials, influencers, and others.

They simply confuse people, to not follow the real evidence but listen to their imaginary world from which the group which they are lobbying for profit.

That’s how it was. Perhaps we can learn a lesson from this, which I would like to highlight here.

Lobbying and politics should not cross the threshold of reality. Personally, I believe that there is always a way. Yes, it may not always be pleasant, but if you want to, you can find a solution and you can manage it, but first you have to know the problem and what lies behind it. Some rules—for example, regarding actual testing and control mechanisms—should never be rewritten under any circumstances. I believe that what our predecessors wrote into the constitution and other laws was very well thought out at the time, and rewriting them would truly bring disaster.

This brings us to the progressive layer.

Not only did they knowingly lie and break sacred rules, but they actually caused a disaster. If no one had caught them and it had worked out, it would be a different matter. You can drive fast on the highway if you can handle the steering wheel and reach your destination without an accident, and no one will ask any questions.

But here we have a huge disaster on our hands, and this means not only that they are liars, cheats, and swindlers, but also that they are really stupid and incompetent. A deadly combination that deserves proper assessment.