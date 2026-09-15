I’ll say it straight: I’m personally getting pretty pissed off. For almost five years fascinating things have been happening here that basically come down to this: we have someone in politics who is doing it and backing it.

None of this is some accident — it’s always the government, or a government agency, a minister, who gets some report and then starts implementing those things.

It’s always step by step. First, for example, some media report appears, then they give an interview, label it a threat, add financial incentives, then they legislate it, create an office and start structuring it.

Our enlightened citizens always join in because it’s a “trend,” and they dive in headfirst to show loyalty, squeeze out popularity and admiration. Then you end up with a lot of unpaid spokespeople who always take the biggest piece of nonsense from television and start defending it. When you try to discuss it with them, they so-called beat you over the head with crap from TV.

It’s such bullshit that a person really just stares. Bullshit, bullshit, and more bullshit. Someone always adds some story for the mentally poor or frustrated individuals about how they occupied us 80 years ago, and leaves out anything he himself was doing a few years back. Then they color it with a cloud of woke shit, saying it’s evil.

Why the Ukraine War

I don’t intend to latch onto Western commentators who keep repeating the same bullshit over and over. The Ukrainian war started because Ukraine was moving closer to NATO and Russia didn’t like that.

Of course, after the fall of the USSR and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Germany, Poland, Czechoslovakia and other countries, the Western countries seized the opportunity to expand. That’s fairly understandable. After the USSR, NATO turned from a defensive pact into a perfectly legitimate expansionist affair.

StratCom and Covid

By the way, NATO and the so-called East StratCom, which is based in Riga, were also there at the start of covid and the whole fight against disinformation. It was them who in 2016, under the pretext of fighting hybrid threats (mainly Russia), started building an apparatus for censorship and control of networks / media. Then in 2020 they issued a report saying that disinformation against covid was spreading from Russia and that these things needed to be fought militarily. Then they rolled it out further and were apparently behind most of those measures that resembled a military operation.

In 2021 Ukraine was preparing to attack

No wonder that in 2021 Putin issued an ultimatum to NATO, because Biden was in office and there really was a serious possibility that Ukraine would attack Russia first. Zelenskyy had already been successfully installed in 2019, and they’d had the constitution changed since 2015, which bans elections in case of war. They also blew up Nord Stream to completely wreck relations with Europe and cut Russia off from the energy market.

I won’t argue here against the British, European or Nordic (Finland, Latvia, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden) doctrine. There’s no point. Of course, if you’re far away you’ll support it because it gives you money, and if you’re close but tied to the EU you have to push it, because otherwise Russia will settle accounts with you later.

I’ll only speak for myself about what happened here. That filthy business with StratCom, Russian disinformers, wrapping the argument against covid into the same package as Russian espionage — that was something unseen: getting a NATO moron into the Castle and then rolling out their subliminal nonsense. Stealing and manipulating elections, stuffing almost a million refugees in here without asking anyone — that’s truly unbelievable.

The stand on Ukraine

My initial stance on Ukraine was that I don’t want a war with Russia and I don’t want people dying on the eastern front. After having the chance to watch those four years, when even the Ukrainians themselves simply refuse to end the war at all because they benefit from it and can flee abroad, together with our addled 90s layer and liberal-democratic idiots — I’m now of the opposite opinion.

Yes, the war in Ukraine should end, and it should end with the defeat of the liberally retarded idiots. Including those idiots of ours who insulted everyone, smeared them and shouted “Glory to Ukraine.” Someone lock those people up and make them to understand what it really means, or shove them onto the front so they can try it themselves.

No, we don’t intend to go to war for Western idiots on the front — nobody is getting. If it comes to the crunch, those idiots calling for war have to be removed first, and that will compensate for all the suffering they caused and prevent the war.

I don’t have much sympathy left for Ukrainians, just as I don’t for most liberally oriented retards. Their ideology is clear: we have to survive and we go into everything regardless of what it does to others. That’s the ideology of liberal retards too, and it’s a bad ideology. In society you simply have to have social feeling, you have to be able to communicate and negotiate; this isn’t some fatalistic race, it’s geopolitics.

Cut the subsidies, cut the benefits, and put the borders and everything back the way they were. Ukrainians have no business being here, and if they are here they should be subject to the law like everyone else. The British, Canada and the others who support them can go fight there themselves and stop exploiting the mentally retarded for their own enrichment. Which, after covid, we know is somehow built into their ideology. Show some bravery you cowards.

Geopolitics

The liberal retards blew it — both with the covid coup against Trump and in the American elections. Now their home front is collapsing under Germany with the rise of the AfD, they’ve already pretty much lost Antarctica too, industry is collapsing and people are dissatisfied.

So with the new regime in America, finish the military campaign in Ukraine and split the country into two parts. One Russian part with a buffer zone, and then the rest that Russia couldn’t take, which will go to the liberal retards who bought it. Put the British, Canadian, Norwegian and other flags there and call it your colonies, and let’s end it.

And NATO can go to hell too. If someone wants to run a military campaign, they should damn well own up to it and not hide behind collectivism and the rest. If a country wants to wage war, it should declare it openly and also get support for the campaign from its voters.

And one last thing: let those liberal retards go look at Germany and Poland and see how World War II turned out and what lovely camps they have there. Everyone’s mouth is full of the fight against fascism, but this politics leads straight to it. The more you go to war with that kind of fanaticism, the greater the risk that someone takes it seriously and starts implementing something like the Holocaust.

So in conclusion: if you don’t want to repeat the experience of World War II, dig out those liberal retards and ram down their throats all the filthy things they did. That will ease the tension, and instead of war we’ll spend a while dealing with what kind of scum and crooks we have at the top.