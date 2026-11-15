I’ve noticed something interesting: when I explain to people how things really work—whether it’s COVID or the bigger picture—they often end up saying it makes them feel sick.

A few years ago, when I started looking more deeply into current affairs, I felt the same way. I’ve mostly come to accept the sad reality.

Greta laughs

I’ve been watching a video in which Greta laughs at people who are still protesting about climate change, even though attention has long since shifted to issues like Gaza and the burning of churches in France.

‘Always a con’: Greta Thunberg cackles uncontrollably at climate activists who followed her lead

theblaze.com/news/always-a-con-greta-thunberg-filmed-laughing-uncontrollably-at-those-still-following-her-lead

To be honest, if I had made more money during COVID or joined Sam Altman and his altruism and looted FX or the state administration, I’d probably be laughing too.

I’d laugh a lot, because the money they stole is enormous and the stupidity with which people believed they were doing a good and moral deeds, even while they were massacring their own nation, selling people like slaves and completely destroying their country, family or wealth is enormous.

But I don’t laugh much myself, because I know that unfortunately we’ll be paying for these past debts, and apart from certain groups that enormously increased their wealth at the expense of everyone else, it’s not good for regular citizens without huge offshore bank accounts or investments in military and other industries.

In a way, it’s a defining mark of a certain generation. A generation that we will surely remember for a long time and wonder how they could have been so stupid, naive and evil.

I’m not going to go into more detail about their characteristics here, because it simply triggers that feeling of nausea in a person. Probably the only realistic scenario is that this generation will simply die out over time and perhaps society will free itself from its influence. Then other problems will certainly arise, but maybe the next generation won’t be as completely stupid as the previous one, given the conditions and problems it faces are on bring of extinction and catastrophe.

Just to add, in this moment given all the scam around, I actually have no clue how can law, justice or even courts even function. It’s all just some political theater without any real merit.