Happy New Year 2016 🎉

The old year is already behind us, and it was truly a year full of challenges, surprises, and unexpected twists and turns. Nevertheless, it is good to leave it behind and step with optimism into the new year that lies ahead. The Happy New Year 2016!

As is usual, the end of the year serves as a time to slow down, recapitulate, and consider what went well and what went wrong. At this point, I think it’s appropriate to skip the COVID operation as I have already bilanced on that subject and besides some few minor items, most of the aspects are now known in general public or atleast can be found on Grokipedia. Let me dive into something, which is more related to my own profession and relates to informatics - The Internet.

Why Internet went Wazi

Some people might already notice that Internet over the years went through a few cycles and developed a very interesting culture, so called Wazi culture (some people sometimes exchange W and N in the first position).

So what happened? Why did the Internet, which used to be a tool of knowledge, wisdom, progress, and intelligence, become Wazi? The answer is surprisingly easy.

It is because it became a mass-medium. In the beginning, Internet used to be a highly sophisticated and not so much accessible network. You had to be at a university or in academia to get access to this network of computers. Then it become a tool of a few very highly-technically skilled nerds - as for example in Big Bang Theory. You had to have understanding of mathematic, technics or physics to understand the computer code and be able to program or connect to TCP/IP or Token Ring protocol. The discussions went about which optical-fiber is faster, what is coaxical cable, how does the DVD-RW works, what is RAM and ROM memory, which RISC architecture is better, and what is Von Neumann Scheme.

That used to be era of highly-skilled and inteligent Internet. That ended with adoption of smartphones and overall, mobile network. The Internet changed from Network which user has to possess the capability to connect, to a universal place where everyone is connected by default. The Smartphones are simply ready to use by pressing button and you don't need anything to connect to network. All is already predefined for you. In this age, Internet became the mass-medium and then gradually started to adopt more human aspects of society.

It is not true, that more is always better. It is not. When you have very bright colors like red, blue, green, yellow, white and mix them, the result will be gray or black. And that is the same with people. As the Internet became a mass-medium and we tried to connect everyone with everybody, the result became gray. The Internet becomes average as it most appeals to the majority of users, who are now mostly common people.

Another aspect of the mainstream adoption of the Internet was that it became a political tool. Everyone wanted to use the Internet, as it had all the knowledge. So if Google knows everything, why can't I ask him, who I should vote for to be rich?

And then the Internet became Wazi. It stopped being an anonymous and hidden network and became a mainstream political tool for controlling the public. As every journalist correctly noticed, the most click-baits and profits are from fear, hate and gossips. Common people love it, be it either 100 years ago or today in 2016. It’s their entertainment and drama.

Then we got visual images like Memes - which in short are propaganda posters. Influencers, who are simply good looking people, whom we see on screen, and we follow what they do. And the mainstream journalism, which is in essence political propaganda covered with a fog of something that used to be journalism.

There is nothing smart on the Internet anymore. Especially if the users read mainstream media, have Facebook, use Google, Reddit, YouTube, or watch Instagram and TikTok videos. This is political entertainment and live brain-programming, together with TV and radio channels.

It’s good to be aware of it. Facebook, with its library of all pictures, photos, and thoughts of people, is in essence Digital ID for government. Nothing more. Same can be said about Twitter / X or any other “mainstream” social network.

There is nothing social about it or anything smart about the Internet anymore. The smart part is in discussion with others, and that probably still can be found in books, publications, and forums. The government push for more “digital” is also understandable, people are much more easily controlled online than in the real world.

The conclusion is pretty simple. As someone will again, in public, take out his phone and start reading anything with AI, Google, or Reddit and showing it as proof of some of his opinion. You can mark him as a useful idiot for political propaganda. He won't be able to tell you what exactly is written there and why it’s wrong. The real discussion is when you can, with your own words, tell the story and explain it to others.

So, here we are. In 2016 with Wazi Internet. It's a painful lesson, but it’s not the end of the world. We can still communicate and focus on real wisdom nodes. For social-media I would encourage people to change their view of them to be more like “influencer” networks or “political” propaganda tools. It is indeed only a political area, there is not much social there anymore.

The real social interactions go on in 1:1 channels, forums, or via e-mail communication. Not on Instant Messaging group chats. Group chats are social media in smaller form, and they serve again for broadcasting the message, not for discussion.

And it is logical, either you are only a listener and there is a speaker, or you engage in debate. But the debate can be in maximum 3 - 5 people, not much more. That you can observe in real life as well.

What next?

So, what will be the next steps for me, to escape the Wazi Internet? Well, I do like the new things, which haven't yet gotten mass-adoption and therefore are not Wazi. For that matter, I do like “Grokipedia”. I also still like the “JU Magazin”, it is strange, but the independent websites are very rare these days and have their value in the Internet EcoSystem.

I do still like books, encrypted e-mail, and private messaging mostly connected with phone number. In my opinion, when you write with someone, you should be able to call him and see from which country he is. The phone number is a verification step, that he at least got physical access to the country.

In the next year, I will really try to completely abandon the mainstream crap and focus more on completely protect my self on Internet from this propaganda. It’s not worth it to even read it. My political opinions are my own and I don't really need anyone to dig into that every day. Before election day I will decide according to my own preferences, and that’s my choice. If someone still read it and takes it as some serious source, then my opinion of him is very low. He basically just spread propaganda, nothing else.

On the other hand, if someone come to me with a book which he read and says, that something there was really interesting, I am able to listen, and if he gives it to me, I will read it.

With the Zoom calls, I am in favor of retiring them as well. They are, in essence, group chats in visual forms. I do understand discussion in two-three people, but the Zoom calls over the screen are very strange hypnotic tool. The brain probably is not used to processing so many faces and can't focus on single face straight. In my opinion, it’s kind of a hypnotical tool. When you sit with a person and talk, then you adjust to that person, the voice, tone, posture, etc. When you do this on a Zoom call, you start to adjust to multiple speakers, and it somehow starts to get crazy and very stressful.

I think it’s good to have a speaker and then audience. In case, when there are multiple speakers, they should already be notified and then prepared to present, so they are aware, that they are not publicum. Also, if the publicum is there for listening, I don't think it makes sense to have the visual, even though I understand why it’s beneficial. The visual alignment. I do get it but nothing is better than to simply meet the people physically somewhere and talk with them in few words. Depends on what the purpose is.

With that, I wish everyone who managed to survive Happy New Year 2016 and mostly good health, optimism, and the wish that everything will eventually end well, which I think it will.