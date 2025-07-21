When we are finally allowed, to discuss the trauma publicly, let’s dive into a few historical parallels.

Yesterday I made a visit to Holocaust memorial and the history written here seems incredibly familiar. It all starts with segregation and persecution of a group, which is opposing the mainstream ideology. This in modern jargon was the far-right, unvaccinated, anti-vaxers, disinformation spreaders and dangerous populists.

“Jew were not allowed to enter the beach”

The similarity is striking. And specially, when we remember the “orders” and “guidances” how to treat or behave with people, who refused to give up their freedoms on altar of ideology and leader glory.

I have noted on many places, that we were on bring of some for of dictatorship, Orwell system, New World Order or Kafka process during the covid times.

We now know, that already in 2016 someone started to politicize the secret-service intelligence, mass-media, culture and weaponizing it against opposition candidate.

It was the Obama cartel, which brought back tools used abroad by USA military and secret-service to overthrow regimes. They used them at Western countries, to preserve the power of their own party. That’s the structure, referred by many as industrial-censorship complex.

What is striking, that many people didn't noticed, or they didn't pay attention to it. It was indeed a Coup d’état in 2020. Covered with fake emergency for global health.

The virus was the only excuse to activate the full apparatus of loyal members which were advancing the ideology of the single party. Also, and that’s striking. This global coup was supported by many West leaders. It wasn't unexpected, but they were prepared for it with the Great Reset and other reforms they wanted to implement.

So key points here:

It wasn't a health emergency but political coup.

The main actors there are Trump / MAGA movement vs Obama / Democrats global cartel

What still strikes me is the complete paralysis of society and the apathy of many doing something. They not only refused to believe, that their government might be controlled by someone else, but many even actively participated in silencing and persecution of others to keep their positions.

All Western Governments were controlled by single entity.

The Trump is now in position of power, and he will deal with the coup group, but still, it wouldn't occur to me, how easily the power can be transferred. Specially in Western European and rest of countries which still keeps the former globalist players.

What to do with it? Hard to say.

Maybe the first step is to accept how bad things are and then move to the only active force, which is now working on dismantling this. Which are MAGA, MAHA and the so called populist-movements marked by democrats as “far-right”.

Then probably construct some working political theory. Like where lies the future of West? To pretend till everything will collapse? I doubt that.

My optimistic scenario will be to restore some hierarchy, which country is the richest, prosperous, powerful etc. It might be USA, Russia, China and maybe EU.

Then those countries need to compete with each other and show, which model works best. The idea of everyone is equal, winner is not correct. Someone is better, someone worse, and they need to accept that and improve, to be competitive.

Also and that’s important, it’s crucial to accept, that the former Democrats / Liberals really adopted the most dangerous techniques, turned against their own people and went directly to fascist future.