I was thinking that today, 18 November 2026, is a good day to write something about how our understanding of political and real-world matters has shifted. So here’s a quick look at what’s going on in a few countries and areas:

Britain

Big Brother Situation

There have been roughly 62,200 arrests between 2021 and 2025 for so-called “hate speech” — basically Facebook posts or social media comments that go against the government line. Britain is fully embracing the Big Brother approach: say the wrong thing and they come for you. The Nordic countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden) seem to be heading in a similar direction.

More than 62,000 people have been arrested for “speech offences” over the last five years — including for social media posts https://freespeechunion.org/news/more-than-62-000-people-have-been-arrested-for-speech-offences-over

UK grooming gangs (Nov 2026)

UK grooming gangs (mostly British-Pakistani men) raped thousands of vulnerable girls for years. Authorities ignored it partly over racism fears. Investigations and a national inquiry are ongoing, but justice remains slow.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/grooming-gangs-scandal/

Digital ID

Britain already has a system where you have to verify your identity online. It looks like Spain and other countries are rolling out the same thing. I haven’t dug into it much beyond the UK and Spain, but this is clearly an EU-wide agenda, so the rest of the bloc will follow.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cm4gl6j53w19o

Population replacement

Foreign-born: around 19% of the population (~13.1 million people in 2024). That’s up from ~16% at the 2021 census and ~9% in 2004.

That’s probably enough for now. I won’t go through every other country — the picture is similar in many places. These figures are from 2021, so by now the numbers are likely another 10–20% higher. Thanks to Biden and the woke liberals.

Poland

There was an attempted police coup at the Constitutional Court starting about a week ago, but Poland is holding the line so far. Tusk’s government failed to topple the court, and the president’s return helped block the removal of the current tribunal. With elections approaching and society mobilising, it looks like the coup has failed. Everything now hinges on next year’s elections in 2027.

Crisis over top court shapes Poland’s battle lines before 2027 election https://www.politico.eu/article/crisis-over-top-court-shapes-polands-battle-lines-before-2027-election/

Canada

I won’t even get into the details. From what I’ve seen, Canada seems keen to align itself with the EU and China. They’re also expanding euthanasia aggressively — assisted suicide now accounts for nearly a quarter of all deaths. Wonderful stuff.

Cancer patient fled Canada after being offered controversial assisted suicide program from ‘dystopian’ health system nypost.com/2026/11/15/world-news/cancer-patient-kristin-logan-fled-canada-after-maid-assisted-suicide-health-care-option

Xi, Trump and Putin

Meanwhile, the things the media largely ignore: a summit is currently underway in China between Xi, Trump and Putin.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-administration/live-blog/trump-xi-putin-china-apec-congress-2026-live-updates-rcna609888

They’re talking about a new division of the world and resolving the conflicts now flaring up along various borders. The outcome should be interesting — it will show who’s aligned with whom and where things are actually heading. Thankfully we have Trump there instead of Biden or Ursula.

Greta Thunberg and overthrowing the capitalism (to communism)

Speaking of Ursula, Greta had a good laugh and finally admitted that the whole global warming / green agenda was really about overthrowing capitalism and replacing it with communism. That’s what the Degrowth stuff was always about. If I were Germany — a country that actually shut down all its nuclear plants — I’d feel like an even bigger idiot than after the Second World War.

Greta Thunberg Admits the Goal of the Environmentalist Movement Was to ‘Overthrow Capitalism’ townhall.com/news/amy-curtis/2026/11/17/greta-thunberg-overthrow-capitalism-n2686591

It’s almost funny. Covid was probably the same story as climate change and the rest — they were taking the piss and just needed the money. Most people are starting to put the pieces together themselves.

I’ll end on an optimistic note that everyone can use the next time someone hits them with another “How dare you” type question.