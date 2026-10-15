The situation in Ukraine is becoming increasingly clear. Zelensky appears unwilling to address questions of his legitimacy, the holding of elections, or public opinion regarding his continued tenure. His objective is evident: to remain in power and to prolong the war for as long as the West continues to provide financial support.

Ukraine has already lost nearly 30 percent of its territory. Approximately 500 billion dollars have passed through the country, while the population remaining within its controlled territory is gradually approaching 20 million. Should this trajectory continue, the number of individuals eligible to vote may diminish to the point of practical insignificance.

The central difficulty arises from a legal amendment enacted in 2015, which effectively precludes the holding of elections during wartime. Zelensky has invoked this provision to justify the indefinite suspension of electoral processes, maintaining that either he retains power or Ukraine itself will collapse. In doing so, he has placed the West in a constrained position, as key external actors remain reluctant to risk the total destruction of the country.

How to remove Zelensky

The question therefore arises as to how Zelensky might be removed from office. Several avenues exist. One relatively lawful course of action would be the establishment of a Ukrainian government in exile.

With an estimated 8 to 10 million Ukrainians already residing abroad, and given Zelensky’s apparent consolidation of dictatorial authority underpinned by military support, it would be consistent with established practice for the opposition to form such a government, nominate its own presidential candidate, and outline measures by which Zelensky’s administration might be brought to an end.

A government in exile should base its claims upon the legitimate Ukrainian constitution and formally call upon Zelensky to resign and to schedule elections.

Should he decline to do so, existing allegations of corruption and the misappropriation of funds would appear sufficient to support the initiation of criminal proceedings. If it were further established that he had acted against the interests of the Ukrainian people in concert with foreign powers, charges of treason could also be considered.

Given that figures including Elon Musk and President Donald Trump have publicly advocated for new leadership in Ukraine, this matter warrants prompt and systematic consideration. All feasible means of removing the principal obstacle to the termination of hostilities and the further devastation of Ukraine should be examined without delay.