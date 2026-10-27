It will soon be four years since Elon Musk took over Twitter and walked into its headquarters with a sink, delivering the famous “let that sink in.”

Maybe we should rather take a moment to remind ourselves of how things actually stand. So, in France, still under Macron’s government, there were recent protests in Paris where streets were set on fire and several historical monuments were destroyed, because that’s simply how it has to be.

Similar protests took place in Italy and also in Spain. It’s strange that the same people are protesting against still-democratic-progressive leadership.

Which leads one to the idea that the problem is probably not that these governments are corrupt, that they imposed COVID lockdowns and so on, but simply that they no longer pay their supporters as much money, because the U.S. cut off USAID and other subsidies.

It’s quite odd, because previously everyone claimed that it’s not about subsidies or money from USAID, but that they are doing moral and globally beneficial things.

The Ukraine War

Which reminds me of the Ukrainian war as well. How do we stand there? Well, we had a big wave of so-called “neo-fascists,” for whom anyone who was against COVID or against supporting the war in Ukraine was a threat that had to be destroyed.

But who actually was it that so loudly shouted “Glory to Ukraine” and even tried to remove Trump and others who rejected the money laundering through Ukraine?

Well, it was the Democrats and liberals - notably I can name my favourite Senator Richard Blumenthal, because helping Ukraine was supposedly moral and their duty. Just like stuffing as many immigrants as possible in here and silencing anyone who disagrees with them.

While we’re on the subject, it was also them who, during COVID, were screaming that there’s a deadly virus for which we have to shut everything down, glorify Fauci, and get everyone vaccinated for their own good.

I also remember quite well their fixation on censorship, with the idea that fact-checkers are for our own good and that anyone with a different opinion should really be moved to prison, because they are a threat to society and we cannot tolerate hate speech.

If I remember correctly, that was the group behind Kamala and Biden. In fact, these are still the people who insist that we must send money to Ukraine, that showing voter ID is racism, and that we must let as many immigrants into the country as possible because it’s moral. They are also the people on whom the most corruption charges hang, and several of them are already actually standing trial.

When I look at it with a bit of distance, it’s a catastrophe. Not only do these Democrats and liberals cover up massive corruption, but their policies really represented a complete fascist state with censorship and the total enslavement of the population.

I have nothing against liberals or progressives—let them build their fascist gulag with taxpayers’ money, let them rig elections, launder money, install dictators, and kill people in Ukraine. Why not? But what fascinates me is that these people don’t see it. Do you really still believe that COVID was about some virus or about health.

The pretext for reeducation

It wasn’t. That was merely a “pretext” to launch all of this. Just like the reason to re-educate society. If someone came up to you on the street today and said, “Take this little flag or put on this mask,” you’d tell them to get lost, but when you have a bunch of fanaticized liberals attacking you, calling you a bigot and asking how you dare endanger society, then it’s no longer funny.

Brainwashing since 2016

But this didn’t arise on its own. The brainwashing really started sometime in 2016, and I think it was connected to the annexation of Crimea. Yes, I remember liberals already talking about Crimea back then, and actually it somehow linked with Trump and the liberals’ hatred of him—that was probably Russiagate.

That was preceded by the Maidan in Ukraine, where in 2014 they began with the ratification of the agreement with the EU, and Russia subsequently seized Crimea in the spring.

Afterwards, the EU together with the Democrats, NGOs, the media, culture, and others launched a tough plan for the re-education of society. Grants for fascism were rolled out everywhere—“Trump is a fascist,” not von der Leyen or Biden, which is interesting in itself.

Then they started brainwashing former communists with the year 1968 and glorifying the Third Reich. It really is like that. Even if you look at the culture, graphics, fashion, and everything they stuffed into films, it fits. You can walk now in Third Reich outside or just go to same place and start playing the role. Live theater, fascinating.

Then during COVID they launched a full-on military operation on their own citizens to suppress opposition and prepared to re-educate society. Yes, when you already have idiots indoctrinated with hatred since 2016—the so-called woke warriors—then in 2020 COVID was just an opportunity to release them into the streets and get it going.

I occasionally look outside and simply see people still running around in that mode from Trump, Russia, and COVID. Their mode was: everyone who is not with us is against us, and we can’t talk because it will offend the idiots. We have to make gestures and intrigue because we’re stealing, but it mustn’t be said to them so they don’t find out.

Yes, the COVID lockdowns were primarily re-education so that people would forget that one shouldn’t steal, that one should greet others, that good manners exist, and that Democrats and liberals originally stood on the opposite side. That is, they used to be for peace, against corporations, cartelization, and the destruction of people’s lives. Those were the sunny liberals of the past.

But love can very quickly turn into hate, as we saw.

So now we stand on the other side of that dispute, yet it is still unbelievable. These people who invoke humanism, democracy, and other things simply are not what we would need. They cheat, they steal, they have no conscience, and they quite strongly profess methods and ideologies of the past, with no respect to human rights or souls what so ever.

We’ll see what comes of it. These people should never have been allowed to run education or government or to even get there in the first place. But then again, who could have known how corrupt, sellable, and stupid our elite really is.