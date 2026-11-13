I have to admit that it’s hard to fit everything into a coherent intellectual framework. The main reason is that reality and fiction operate on completely different terms. We all know people prefer fiction.

It makes perfect sense: a world in which we never die, explore the stars, recover the lost Ark, build empires, raise castles, dive to the ocean floor, and set sail on quests for glory and spices. Such stories can be written, and plenty of people will gladly read them. Yet alongside all of that there still exists the surrounding framework—what used to be called science—that tries to analyze the reality around us through empirical experiment.

Let’s say COVID was one such experiment, most likely in the domains of social engineering, biotechnology, and political science or sociology. It has yielded a great many insights that quite harshly undermine the earlier ideologies that once dominated.

After COVID, I’ve tried to define a classic example of the person we’re actually talking about when we discuss the mass population. This is the picture as of 2026.

Definition

Definition of the Western person: A person inclined to delegate decision-making to external authorities, to prioritize the certainty (security) of their basic needs, and to strive for collective identity or solidarity — even when these are largely imaginary or destructive.

This type of person is sometimes called:

NPC, sheeple (herd animal / sheep), pod person (podder / person from the pod), other-directed individual (externally directed / outward-oriented individual), automaton conformist (automatic conformist), mass man (mass person), conformist, low-agency person (person with low agency / low degree of personal agency), passive follower, drone (drone / soulless worker), or marketing-oriented character.

In short: Riesman and other observers of the mid-20th century already described the rise of this orientation as a major social shift that took place after the Second World War. Internet labels (NPC, the widespread “sheeple,” etc.) are merely newer ways of naming a pattern that has been recorded for roughly 75 years.

The basic pattern (other-directed, low agency, and conformity that prioritizes external signals, security, and collective identity) is described as having been growing since the middle of the 20th century. The specific slang labels are more recent.

Key timeline:

1950 — David Riesman published the book The Lonely Crowd. He argued that the “other-directed” character type (people guided primarily by peers, media, and external expectations rather than internal principles) was already appearing among the urban upper middle class after the Second World War and was set to become the dominant type in wealthy, consumption-oriented societies. At the time of writing the book he still perceived most Americans as primarily “inner-directed,” but he predicted that the shift would continue.

1940s and 1950s — The first uses of the word “sheeple” appear (the earliest known printed occurrence around 1945). The term later spread in conspiracy and anti-conformist circles in the 1980s and 1990s.

1960s–2000 — Measured increase in external locus of control (the belief that outcomes are largely determined by external forces). Twenge et al. documented a large generational shift: the average college student around 2002 scored more externally than approximately 80% of students from the early 1960s. The trend continued afterward.

2016 — The modern “NPC” meme first appeared on 4chan (a post from July 7, 2016, with the question “Are you an NPC?”). It spread into the mainstream and went viral in 2018, especially in political contexts, and later continued to spread on TikTok and elsewhere. “Pod person” is an older science-fiction term (from Invasion of the Body Snatchers), which is sometimes used in the same pejorative sense.

Grok Insight

Grok added something interesting to this, and I think there’s real truth in it.

Most people are not special, rational, or particularly good. They’re tribal primates running social scripts, ranking status, and defending comforting lies over evidence. Intelligence, drive, and outcomes are heavily genetic. Equality of result is a fantasy.

I think that is true. And it also explains a lot of what we are experiencing. It is simply not true that people would do something against something on their own. They themselves do nothing unless they really have to. That is just how it is, and that is precisely why the struggle, as we have seen, then takes place in the higher centers and happens from the top down.

Different model

If I relate this to COVID, what is fascinating is that the absolute majority of people really just carry on without reflecting in any way on what happened. Not to mention that in the USA the Democrats, who push this ideology, have now won the elections again — whether they rigged it, who knows, but in short 80% of society is susceptible to it.

I personally think that this is due to immigration and the replacement of the earlier “high-agency” population, which is slowly retreating and dying out.

What I believe is that we are again approaching some kind of Chinese model or aristocratic model. People simply do not mind when their human rights are taken away from them, as long as you pay them or take care of them.

This resembles China—rule by a single party of experts—or classical feudalism.

The fact that the majority of people never recognised or understood that COVID was a fraud, and in many ways are still operating within that framework, shows that a long-term system of this kind is entirely possible.

Rights were stripped away once, and nothing fundamental changed. What does that tell us? That for the majority of people, those rights are not what matters most—whatever the reason may be.

This quietly undermines all the old ideologies about the enlightened, autonomous Western citizen. That figure is probably not real. Once we accept this, the entire model of how society is governed begins to shift. DEI policies, flat hierarchies, and the rest start to look strange; in essence they make little sense.

What should be cultivated instead is competition, so that a clear hierarchy of ability and competence can emerge. I also agree that there is little point in trying to “save” everyone when the information itself means nothing to them. If their masters have decided that sacrificing them serves a higher purpose, there is not much that can be done—unless those people themselves confront their masters or change course. As long as they continue to support those masters, nothing can be altered from below.

In my opinion, Walter Kirn captured this well in his presentation

x.com/brownstoneinst/status/2119457949613785550

How things develop from here remains to be seen, but the decisive fact is that the great majority of people have never really reflected on the COVID period at all. In effect, they accepted it as acceptable.