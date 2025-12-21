Christmas is coming and I finally had a little break to make some visits and sort few things. It also seems that people are recovering from the suicidal madness that has been going on here for the last five years.

When I had time, I went through some old documents to clean-up and make space in cabinet before the end of the year. During the cleaning I found also some old articles from the Open VAERs database.

It wasn’t that long ago when we were arguing quite urgently with others about whether it makes sense to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for kids, what are the risks, benefits and whether the virus came naturally or was created in lab.

I do lively remember the attacks, gaslighting and all what went around with banning unvaccinated from society, shutting down discussion as the science is settled and the famous “Don't think, Trust the Experts”.

After some time, as we now reached consensus even with the former Democrats, some things still strike me.

For example, the number of direct deaths after the COVID-19 vaccine is huge. Currently, there are 38,913 deaths recorded in the OpenVAERs database. The under-reporting factor is 41. The estimates of total deaths from COVID-19 vaccine varies among scientists but the number is between 500,000 and 1,000,000 direct deaths in USA.

Open VAERs - https://openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

What fascinates me the most is that this fact is no longer disputed. The official version of the second (post-Democratic) group is that vaccines simply have side effects. That is their position today in 2025. But in 2021 and 2022, that was not the case. They were fanatically arguing for total vaccine mandates and killing anyone, who disagree with them.

What I still find crazy is looking at older articles and published reports that basically admits that people died after the vaccine in 2021 and it was also properly reported but still the information didn’t make it to the public. That was the work of fact-checkers, media and all the experts, who disputed it or ban anyone who mentioned it.

As I recall, until Trump took office in January 2025, the official story was that the virus had escaped from nature and could not have been of laboratory origin. Same with vaccines, they were 100% Safe and Effective and needed for everyone for the common good. Now, the FDA confirmed 10 deaths of children and other reports are coming about the side-effects and deadlines. But we knew that, already in 2021…

Yes, corruption is real but someone really spend a lot of time and money in the fight against “disinformation” and “fact-checking” to suppress any mention of possible side effects to the general public, before they took their doses. This means that they must have been aware of these side effects.

This is not just some speculation, but there is actually an academic study that is asking the same question: “Are COVID-19 vaccines designed for depopulation?”.

The author of this study concludes that: “Yes, COVID-19 vaccines were designed for depopulation”. This fact also corresponds to many other conclusions from different observers or scientists.

Scientist Denis Rancourt concludes that there was not lethal pandemic and the ‘Covid’ deaths were mostly due to the protocols they were treated with.

Dr. Mike Yeadon claims the same.

And Edward Down says that: “COVID-19 vaccines were designed to take care of a pension problem with the boomers, and then bring in 10 to 15 million younger, mostly male folks as replacement population."

I am not expert but the real results what I am seeing outside are matching this. More people are dying after the lockdowns not in 2020 when there should be the deadly pandemic, as shown on the chart from Germany mortality below:

The ambulances and people with visible disabilities are more apparent outside. The people don't look healthy - no matter if it’s just vaccine, life-style, the 2 years lockdown, brainwashing or combination.

I could continue but let’s use the Occam’s razor here and our brain, as we should after the last 4 - 5 years. Many people are dying now after the whole period we observed (I even suspect, Scott Adams state might be worsening due to the vaccine). Birth rates are falling since lockdown and health is deteriorating rapidly.

In my opinion, it wasn't any mistake but purpose of this whole exercise. That’s the simplest explanation. We can look for excuses, why people wouldn’t do that or why it might be mistake but to make that case seems now incredibly hard and complex.

The plan, if I understood correctly was to destroy and replace the former Christian Western society. That was the gender, trans-agenda, green agenda and during covid the brainwashing to drop the religion. The plan was to dismantle the society, control it via mass-induced-hypnosis and replace it with immigration.

That’s the reality, where we live now…