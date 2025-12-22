Jim O’neill addressing the public during FDA Press Conference

An official statement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services caused a storm on social media and mainstream outlets yesterday.



Below you can find a video capturing this pivotal and groundbreaking moment in human history. The atmosphere was very tense, it was so quiet that you could almost hear a pin drop in the room, and at this pivotal moment, an official from the Department of Health and Human Services approaches the podium and takes his position for this key statement.

Some speculated whether it was a terrorist threat, the use of nuclear weapons, or war with Venezuela, or what the announcement would be about. It was much more turbulent than they expected!



But now back to the recording, the official takes a breath and then makes a statement that shakes the scientific world and the entire academic, sports, liberal, cultural, enlightened, and intellectual spheres!

Yes, yes, he is slowly adjusting the microphone, touching the glasses and addressing the room with the statement:

"Men are men!"



We really didn't expect that, and he actually said it!

In the past, you would have been thrown in jail for this statement, or a crowd of academics would have descended on you, wanting to shoot you for slander. Where are those days?



But the broadcast continues. Now, after a short pause, before our next key message that will change the whole world is delivered and sounds:

"Women are women!"



This is simply revolutionary. The crowd is going wild, women are bursting into tears, and police officers outside are trying to control the frenzied crowd chanting, "Burn the witches! Send the unvaccinated to the gas chambers and camps!"



Nevertheless, we are very surprised by this announcement, and it will be interesting to see how the academic community and the entire field of gender studies will respond.

FULL TRANSCRIPT

We include full-transcript of this statement in international languages:

English:

Men are men. Men can never become women. Women are women. Women can never become men. Children are innocent and they need our protection.

https://www.wtkr.com/health/trump-administration-seeks-nationwide-ban-on-gender-affirming-care-for-minors

French:

Les hommes sont des hommes. Les hommes ne peuvent jamais devenir des femmes. Les femmes sont des femmes. Les femmes ne peuvent jamais devenir des hommes. Les enfants sont innocents et ils ont besoin de notre protection.

https://www.lefigaro.fr/international/transition-de-genre-l-administration-trump-s-attaque-aux-financements-des-operations-pour-les-mineurs-20251218

German:

Männer sind Männer. Männer können niemals Frauen werden. Frauen sind Frauen. Frauen können niemals Männer werden. Kinder sind unschuldig und brauchen unseren Schutz.

Spanish:

Los hombres son hombres. Los hombres nunca pueden convertirse en mujeres. Las mujeres son mujeres. Las mujeres nunca pueden convertirse en hombres. Los niños son inocentes y necesitan nuestra protección.

Italian: