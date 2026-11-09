I’ll admit, I’m getting a bit tired of all this. I no longer feel like writing long explanations or breaking everything down in detail. Why? Because if someone actually cared, there’s no censorship anymore — they can just go and talk about it normally.

Messing with memes in the current situation feels childish to me. We’re long past the days when everyone thought we lived in la-la land — where everyone was moral and good, wars didn’t exist, no censorship and corruption had been permanently eradicated. We fucking know, they actively censor and plan the Digital ID and all the stuff. Everyone knows.

That’s why I don’t feel like analyzing or explaining it all over again. Yes, people know COVID was a scam. People know the COVID vaccines were dangerous. People know the QR codes and the rest were segregation. We all know it. And yet nothing major has changed. Everything is still blamed on the “Orange Man.” It’s never anyone else’s fault. Nobody is responsible for anything, just the “government”.

It’s not the fault of the idiots who believe everything they see on TV, or who have no idea what the different parties actually stand for. It’s also not the fault of people who simply didn’t notice how corruption has spread through the system.

It seems like the COVID period didn’t really shake people up that much. Everyone just talked shit but if you buy the media, academia and church it’s allowed. Just bribe people. Give them money and you can shove flag in their ass and they will be happy.

Academia as usual

An interesting thing is that academics and others keep going as usual. Which, personally, quite surprises me. University students study science — whether biology, economics, politics, or sociology — without ever asking the question: so how was it during COVID? Of course normal people know the virus wasn’t deadly, it came from a lab, and the measures were aimed at social engineering, but in school they again get the old model, or possibly the social-democratic overview.

It has nothing to do with real science or understanding society, reality, or nature. It’s genuinely political / brainwashing approved by the state.

Which then makes sense when you consider that most of those people really don’t notice any flaw in the system.

We’ve already discussed borders, population replacement too, and those grotesque things happening in Poland with the coup as well. In short, what’s really happening is that the elite decided to change the system and move the money away. Drain it from the state budget.

That’s the famous term “We must also build intergenerational wealth” that we heard from that senator Louise Lucas. I suppose via USAID, Day Care Lering Centers, Vaccines and Cocain distribution.

Tunnelling of state

I won’t comment on current politics. I already described it correctly at the beginning of 2020 and it’s still real.

Someone is tunneling the remains of the welfare state and trying to squeeze as much as possible for their group while they still can. The reason is unsustainable debts and the inability to reform pensions. Which stems from a system where you have voters as your base who already depend on those benefits.

That’s also why it leads to those wealth transfers. You keep the benefits but start transfers into luxury stuff, so those who have a lot have even more. And yes, we saw that during Covid - direct payments to people for whatever reason.

Yes, that discussion should have happened long before COVID — about reality, how to keep the economy going, how to fix pensions, what to do with society — but no such discussion is taking place. Why? First, nobody want’s to even admit it and second, because the media also work for those people who are on benefits, work, pay social insurance, taxes, and the rest. As long as the “democracy” system runs, the media will run, because they serve as a lullaby for people so they think everything is fine. But I blame people first, they actually don't want to think about that even a slightest bit. Just go on and somehow it will happen. (The somehow is what we see in corruption, politics and the chaos around).

Never give up government

I don’t know what the idea of Liberalism or Libertarianism is — that there will be no government? Nothing against anyone, but that’s such terrible nonsense that it really doesn’t make any sense. Yes, maybe in the 90s, when the Soviet Union fell and it looked like there was no threat, something like that could have been intellectually invented, but it makes absolutely no sense today.

In the case where you give up government or even the army and influence, immediately — but immediately — someone else will step in who takes it over and doesn’t give a damn about all the previous things.

You know, people hungry for power don’t read much, they care about something else. Their visions are often not what Elon keeps saying — that he really wants to help humanity. Those people are often brutal and have no respect for people, otherwise they wouldn’t have gotten that high, because the competition among those psychopaths is big. Just check the assassination attempts.

Government is necessary, just like a functional system of checks and balances. Always. Hard to believe that in the US they seriously have no control over who votes. Which actually fascinates me. I thought they were joking, but if it really is like that, then good luck. It’s a hole the size of a Hormuz Strait, everywhere immigration follows a single goal: dilute the government of the domestic group by keeping their votes the same but increasing the number of new votes that I imported. You can see that in the example of Texas. The white votes stayed same but suddenly, it’s not majority anymore. Wow, what a shocker. Let’s import more over the open mexican border.

And yes, if I do this, I’m not increasing intelligence — how could I? Those people usually don’t speak the given language and will hardly read Shakespeare or something like that. Reading books is what shapes the brain, if they never had that kind of training, of course they operate according to a completely different framework.

The whole thing seems absolutely grotesque to me. These are simply logical foundations, anyone you talk to now, this is the norm. As soon as someone starts talking again about religion or moral values, I already know how to shut those people down. You don’t even know what’s in that idiotic Ten Commandments — the first point is “You shall believe in one God,” of course damn that means that other religions clash because they’re incompatible. It is not rocket science.

Or those label games. Yes, why not, you say Trump is bad, I think he is good but yes, of course there could be better but again, when Trump is no longer here, then what? Who are you going to complain about? Communists? The Soviet Union? God? The Fauci?

No, it’s because you are absolutely incapable of doing anything or changing anything. The problem is in you. There’s no point telling you that someone is dying next door, because you don’t care anyway.

Again I say the foundation is completely normal. Don’t do nasty shit, but today’s society is set up that way and supports it. Hunger Games, first come first served and similar bullshit. Yes, do it, justify it to yourself, and then nothing will change anyway.

About Christianity

When I see a church here and probably elsewhere too. I tell myself, those people don’t believe. I see how churches push Ukrainians and others to keep fighting, keep stealing. The Pope and others. To hell with what debates about whether anyone still believes in Christianity, it’s a small group outside the church. The church people don't actually believe.

How can that idiot Pope simply not lead people toward what I’m saying? How is that even possible. How can you not push those people that they should get married, that they shouldn’t cheat, that they should start families and similar things.

How can you lie to them about that idiotic COVID scam. How can you even say you have some Christian faith when kids are seriously planning to kill someone at school or mass shootings are happening and you just keep supporting the LGBTQ+ trans stuff, which will make them crippled and angry for rest of their life? How could you? I know why but I won't say it here. It’s because you don't believe in your own religion.

How can those people then leave church and keep doing the same thing. Fine, they canceled Christmas, so what? And nothing. So they’ll cancel your church. And cancel your state. And cancel your family and then you’ll die. Yeah, great faith, mainly don’t argue with anyone. Because I have to be Woke Tolerant. I will rather die in battle than watching this going to hell.

The debt will be eventually paid

I could probably continue with Ukraine, Poland, LGBTQ and other things, but it’s already long enough. The whole thing is simply a farce. FARCE! A bunch of idiots who, instead of watching inflation, population, and property at home, prefer to transfer money out of the state budget through a few companies. Of course a moment will come when cuts will have to be made. How would that money appear? Will Ukrainians build companies in the West? Bring property? Conquer territory? Hardly.

The principle is absolutely simple: now get into as much debt as possible and leave it for the next government — generation — to deal with. Why should we deal with it. That’s your problem. And of course there is a limit somewhere. That’s economics: when from a certain point the interest on the debt exceeds a certain level, then whether you want to or not, you simply can’t keep looting anymore.

To sum it up somehow, the important steps have already been taken. Censorship has fallen, we clearly see how it really works, and yes, we also see who is completely out of touch or who is who. Most people already see it. Next year 2027 is an election year. If France, Germany, Italy turn around and Poland survives, I assume this bullshit is over. For myself I just have to note that I didn’t realise how badly off we are and how completely out of touch our parents’ and grandparents’ generation is.