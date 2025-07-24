The memories of COVID Lockdown slowly disappearing. On the streets, there are not many masked persons anymore, the signs to keep distance disappeared, public transport seems safe again, not many shouting crowds with motto “kill them all” or peer pressure to collectively commit suicide. At least not so visibly.

The “I stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦” changed to: “Washington is unhappy with the war, Trump is there, so let’s make some crowd noise and change the clown for another one”.

The biggest deadly pandemic slowly changed to “soft coup” against Trump and nobody pretends that it was deadly or serious anymore.

The lack of congratulations on their effort to save us from disaster by shutting everything down and launching the largest psychological operation in world history is also telling.

Now, besides politics. Let’s return for a moment to the real world.

There are few discoveries, which I would like to reiterate, as they were mostly unknown to me till the 2020 and onwards.

Sovereignty of states

Most of the countries in Europe and also around the world are not sovereign. The citizens there have almost zero decision-making power, and in case of some serious deviations from global leadership there are effective tools how to initiate regime change.

The real decision power is on the level of EU, USA, NATO, OSN, WHO or other institutions. They decide, what the states should implement and send them manual what to do. The origin of this dependency is probably in British Empire and after WW2 the role was overtaken by the USA, OSN, NATO and EU. The second part was the control of USSR, which in 1989 dissolved. Since then, the global regime expanded even further.

We saw the mechanism working on our own eyes and it’s incredibly effective. Strangely, not many people talk about that or consider it important. There is illusion and even very effective propaganda, which tries to convince the people, that they are sovereign and keep the pretense running. Very similar to Matrix or Truman Show.

The Media

I am not sure, if it makes sense to describe it here, but just to clarify:

The media / fact-checkers are a propaganda tool which is owned either by politicians or their loyal friends from industry to propagate orders to the population.

Now, as we experienced the covid lockdown and all its economical effects. Let’s take a look at reality.

The ugly reality

I notice that some people are beginning to realize how bad the situation is. This is not just some anomaly, but the systematic trend which still continues. It’s not smart, to cripple your self and specially not to completely destroy your self but who could know?

Now to real observation and analysis.

I have no other choice but to confirm, specially after seeing the reaction to covid coup and the insanity around, that the Yuval Noah Harrari is in essence right. Intentionally or not, there is very huge and the large majority of society, which is completely clueless about anything what is happening in reality.

We can call them midwits, retards, non-playable-characters, plastic people or normies. The simple fact stays, that they are formable and operate on the social-media or mass-media feeding, which is not guiding them in good or beneficial direction.

The question if it’s intentional or natural is simple. There is nothing natural about it. It’s designed and encouraged systematically. In the book from 1996 we can even read the concept which is called “20:80” society.

The Global Trap: Globalization and the Assault on Democracy and Prosperity

And we are there. It took 28 years, but the plan was still in the game. Everyone even noticed, that the culture and movie production changed, now we produce very low quality dopamine hit materials for the rest of 80% to not be bored. Even the culture changed to glorify the ugly, fat and obese instead of healthy.

This is not some kind of temporary issue. The system is designed to deal with the 80% of not-needed society. Even the author of the previous book published a new edition, which is called “Game-Over”. I am not alarmist, but this is real society observation.

I will leave open the question, what will be next. From what I see around, it seems, that we executed the 20:80 society model but got stacked in the middle. The global government wasn't completed, but the changes in society are already visible and the covid-wealth transfer to top 10% was successful. Not mentioning the vaccine effects…