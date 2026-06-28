I packed my bags and headed abroad, not far from the place where, in the fall of 2020, I went for the first time since the first lockdown. While I was observing Atlantic Ocean, I was thinking about the past years and how it all went…

Atlantic Ocean

My real goal back then was to see on my own yes how serious the situation really was abroad and whether that catastrophe was also heading our way.

The title of this article might be a bit misleading, but personally I think it’s time to let it be. Why am I saying that? Because a huge number of mistakes were made, there were far too many wrong assumptions and misleading claims that simply can’t be fully analyzed or described. So I’ll just try to lay out what I personally think.

World has changed

The world has changed. It’s not the same as it was before COVID, before Brexit, or the way it was in 2000 or 2010, when Avicii was playing everywhere and people were throwing parties and raves to celebrate success and the unification of Europe with a new generation.

The world is different now and it works very differently from what theories or academic teachings claimed. The internet transformed it hugely. I won’t go into too much detail, but the internet didn’t deliver what it was supposed to. The very idea that giving everyone a tool would change basic human nature was naive.

The internet simply digitized human relationships — and just like in the real world, there are bad people, good people, fair people, vengeful people, and stupid people online. Until around 2010, with the arrival of smartphones and social media, the internet was mostly a network for scholars. After that it became a tool for marketing, politics, and the usual gossip and human drama. Even governments joined social media, and once politicians or the state get involved, it stops being a private conversation between people. But that’s true everywhere.

Political situation

As for politics and geopolitics, I’m not a politician and I have no desire to be one. Still, what we’re seeing in Europe, the USA, and the West in general is a real shift toward Marxism, communism, or woke-socialism with fascist elements. I won’t go into great detail, but the Democratic Party, Academia, Institutions in the USA and elsewhere has genuinely become a purely communist party.

The entire political spectrum has shifted — even the Republicans and others are no longer what used to be called right-wing parties - it’s center max, maybe even not so radical socialists.

Western Decline

When it comes to the West, the decline is very real — whether in infrastructure, intelligence, wealth, or military strength. It makes sense: to sustain a welfare state, especially pensions, you have to take the money from somewhere, and what you pour into the “welfare” state is missing somewhere else. The same goes for mass immigration — you’re replacing your own population with cheap labor just to keep a system running that would otherwise collapse.

This is driven by the debt of welfare states and their political representatives, who depend on the votes of pensioners and therefore can’t cut pensions without losing the next election.

The sheer number of pensioners and the politics shaped by them has, in my view, pushed Western countries toward the social/communist policies they’re pursuing. For them, birth rates, long-term development, or a 100-year vision don’t matter. Their time horizon is until the next election — patch things up with another band-aid so they can stay in power a little longer and siphon off money for themselves. That’s the real political agenda of the socialist governments in Western Europe.

About COVID

Now about COVID. I personally maintain that there was never any real danger (apart from the Marxist woke revolution). Don’t get mad at me. Even the ship and the name “Corona” — Corona is, I believe, a Spanish or Mexican beer.

Corona Beer

The fact that they found it on an overseas cruise already made me think of a pensioners’ trip back then, I can’t help it. Overall, the measures somehow seemed aimed against pensioners. The main target group was my grandmother, who sat in front of the TV watching how the government was protecting her, so she’d vote for them. That’s how it felt to me.

When I was traveling through the Latin American back country today and saw that banner, it really just looked like a cover for a revolutionary guard.

That’s what I think, and after all this time of running around and traveling — during COVID, without it, above it, below it, inside it, outside it, two meters under, one meter over — nothing has convinced me otherwise.

Multiculturalism failure

I won’t comment much on what’s happening now. “Multiculturalism” is simply a pretty sophisticated thing. Let’s say I’m a kid growing up in a normal society — I go to the store, the post office, buy from the farmer, and I know everything from childhood. I know what to say, how to behave, I’m familiar with it all.

Now imagine we suddenly throw in 20 people who know none of this, don’t speak the language, and grew up in a completely different environment. Like tourists. What actually happens is that in the end you’re playing charades because they don’t speak the language, they don’t know the environment, and they have different habits.

That’s the result of “multiculturalism,” because in any group or community it takes time to develop customs, traditions, or a system that defines social status, etc.

With what’s going on in the West, the next generation is simply completely feminized, humiliated, subjugated, and stomped into the ground by their parents, rules, and ideology. I have nothing to say about that. If your parents told you “don’t go out, don’t cause problems, you might get infected,” then of course that’s how the kids behave.

The Older Generation

Parents and the older generation believed absolute nonsense, let themselves be robbed, humiliated, and even had their culture disgraced. Unfortunately, that’s how it is.

The fact that a third of young Western people live with or are dependent on their parents isn’t new — in Italy, Spain, Latin America and southern countries it’s around 40–50%. And the more parents become dependent on the state, politics, or government subsidies, the more perfectly you get the recipe for communism.

Then you get various family clans running around — favors, bribery, blackmail — and it gets called the state or Italian mafia (just as an example, but it works the same way in Germany, Ukraine, the UK, the USA, etc.).

On Communism

I personally don’t believe in communism. From what I’ve seen, people have bad qualities, and the utopia that we’re all equal is bullshit. We’re not. Everyone has strengths and weaknesses, and competition is a normal biological survival trait — Darwin already knew that.

Here I really have to say that everything we’re observing is simply connected to Trump. Donald Trump, whether people like it or not, is an old-school capitalist. He simply wants other countries to start functioning as competing entities, and there’s nothing wrong with that. If I’m in a competition — say a tournament or a match — and I win, I’m entitled to a bigger share and the trophy that makes me champion.

Until someone comes along who beats me, then the trophy and victory go to him. That’s how it has always worked, and I think that’s how it should work.If you look at all those “subsidies,” “funds,” “bailouts,” and the whole “everyone is a winner,” “safety for all,” DEI approach through this lens, every one of those interventions basically says: “We suspect there’s some inequality, so we’re going to try to fix it with social engineering.” In reality, that’s basically communism — it just didn’t fully arrive until they took power hard in 2020.

The thing about all these policies is that once you remove those crutches, the people who depended on them won’t survive. If you’re cheating in a race and someone straightens out the rules, you’re immediately screwed. The ones who weren’t cheating might improve or get faster, but for those who had no business being in the race and were only kept there artificially, it’s fatal.

A good example is Trump bringing back the repayment of student loans. Will it win him political points? Not many, but in the long run it cleans up and levels the playing field. Same with Iran — he didn’t have to do it, he could have sat back and ignored it, but from a long-term perspective it was necessary.

Same with tariffs, leaving the WHO, kicking NATO to do something themselves, and unblocking censorship. Trump is giving people back a competitive environment that used to work before the state took everything into its hands and started controlling it completely.

Many wrong assumptions

A lot of mistakes were made.

Could the same situation as in Germany during World War II happen again? Of course it could.

Are Western European politicians corrupt, is the West declining and replacing its own population through migration? Yes, it’s happening.

Could they lie to you about a virus and lock everyone inside? Yes, it happened.

Do they dismantling Christianity and Religion in West? Yes, they do

Could our parents and the whole society not notice anything because everyone is dependent on this system? Yes, that’s how it is.

Is there coordination between NGOs, the media, Democrats, and states to siphon off money through USAID and similar channels? Yes, all of that is true.

Has academia become completely useless and turned into an indoctrination tool? Yes, that’s also correct.



The list is huge, but the main point is that Trump really doesn’t lie. He just calls things what they are. Closing borders is a basic instinct of self-preservation. Having functioning churches and places of remembrance is normal. Trying to make your own country prosper is normal.

I could keep dissecting mistakes for a long time, but the main one was truly believing that Donald Trump is the bad guy. That’s not the case. On the contrary, the entire left has become fascist against him because he started exposing the charade they’re playing.

Donald Trump is a completely normal example of a man capitalist president who favors commercial principles — nothing more, nothing less. It’s just that the world hasn’t lived in such a system for a long time. And yes, he act as men. He has weakness for pretty women (we all do), he has it’s quirk and he likes to compete. That’s what men does. And women (girls) know that and use it all the time.

Let it be

For me, the verdict right now is “let it be” — let’s leave nature to do its work. I still personally believe that capitalism beats a state-controlled economy. I verified that during COVID, and if we preserve capitalism in several countries, they should prosper compared to the rest of the woke-socialist-communist totalitarianism. That’s my current conviction. I don’t believe in world government. I believe in individual countries.

And just to note, it was the local governments which imposed the restrictions. Local politicans, elected MPs, parlaments etc. If they wanted to, they could say no. There is always choice to withdraw from WHO, NATO, EU etc. It’s just the voters didn't pressed them or elected those, who are able to do that. It’s not that hard, just the politicans won't give up on their benefits.

And no, I’m not a Marxist. I believe in competition, competence, merit, and capitalism. I’m not against humanity — if someone has more, it’s decent to help your neighbor if you can, but only if you choose to. You can’t force it.

I’d also like to say a quick word about Christianity. Personally, I believe the decline is real. It’s not enough to just go to church and leave it to them. No — these things have to be repaired, innovated, and improved. Only then can faith survive. It’s all about people and their behavior.

What I am saying is that the world can't be changed by some radical idea, the local countries are mess. Fix the small and the big will improve.