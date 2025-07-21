The historical excursion is always necessary as we can learn from the past and try to not repeat the same mistakes over and over.

Still, to understand the trauma and why things went so badly during covid, let’s dig deeper into current society and how it functions.

I will start with observation, how things are at this moment. Many people can feel very emotional, sad, angry but the true fact is, that anyone who was responsible for the covid operation, persecuting people, lying or directly insulting people is now doing mostly fine.

Except for some bad health results, in society they function as usual. They teach, make conferences, lectures, work in corporates, in police, politics, diplomacy, journalism, radios, writers, hospitals etc.

They won’t resign by themselves and in society, there are many loyal supporters who see their work as heroic. It makes sense, their whole identity is based on some kind of rightness or higher superiority to the masses.

When we analyze, why someone is upset about the public figures, who proclaimed and supported lockdowns, we can find multiple reasons.

The first one might be, that many people got fired from work or couldn't continue working in their carries just because others were scared. It’s kind of King syndrome. When I can't go out, you will not as well. We are a group, and we are in this together!

We can also observe, that some people are upset as the really fanatics who loudly spread false narratives, abused others, destroyed their lives and yelled on people bear no consequences.

Not mentioning, that they were wrong and apology is the first thing, they should do naturally. Specially, when it was a political coup, they were wrong and also used as useful idiots. Very powerful combination.

Another painful experience is that the people who were wrong somehow continue to pretend, that nothing happened. I am not a moralist but in real life, if you kill someone you can't kind of undo it. Either you should be more careful or it’s your responsibility.

In intellectual space it’s kind of big deal, if in your calculations you missed the whole behind story with coup, secret service, media manipulation, money printing you kind of missed a lot. Probably, there is some very obvious bias in your thinking and that is a dangerous one.

Categorization of society

Now let’s try some categorization. Some focus more on vaccination but, I think that’s not the primary distinctive attribute.

Yes, there is a group which still sees all of this as good. They believe that what government and doctors told them is correct, and they happily and simply continue in their live. For them the universe is made probably from mainstream media, work and their government services. Those could be marked as the usual citizens. Government provide us with information, entertainment and guide us through the life.

Second group is the one, which knows that it was nonsense, but they don't want to deal with that. Hard to say, what is their life purpose, but they are aware of the corruption but benefit from it, so they continue. Probably, they are directly involved in it.

Last group is the one, which kept their logic or seen through it. Even though, I would say not many connected this to some bigger political events or the coup directly.

Rentiers and taxpayers

Now, to a different model of Western society, which is not based on the vaccine.

I would say, that we can now split the Western society on the “rentiers” and the “taxpayers”.

Everyone is now familiar with the after WW2 social security model, where you work, pay social security and after some age you get rent from the state.

They pretend the money is real, and we pretend we are working.

Since 2000s or more specially since 2008 we went to completely different model. Now most of the money is owned by state as they are the biggest printer machine in most of Western societies.

The price of food and groceries had to stay liveable, so they moved most of the printed money into speculative assets like stocks, reality or now crypto. This resulted in strange paradox, when people in cities, where some real business could still be made either via outsourcing or competition between smaller owners, become super rich as their flat was magically valuated ten times more and also their heritage allowed them to take multiple mortgages.

This group can be called “rentiers”. They invested in past decades and now, all they need to do is keep the system running as their investment can never go down. Those people have a lot of time, love to influence politics, write articles and deal with world affairs as they don't have much to lose. Their kids don't need to really work if they have some, and usually they simply create circle of loyal connection and push their relatives or friends to correct position. The Covid was in essence just huge money transfer for them. Usually, they also love to despise the working class. As the work is really only for the lower, stupid people. (the smart one knows where they can print money and get the share).

Then there are the “taxpayers”. Those are the one, who work and now notice, that the system is not really setup for work to have some buying power. They slowly realize, that most of the profits or business is simply regulated or depends, who is currently in government and usually it’s nobody from their circle. Specially after covid, we can say that “you pretend that you are not printing money and we pretend to work”.

This stupid elite in current Western governments focus mostly on debt increasing. There is not much other politics besides that. The question is only how much more debt will be issued. Their imagination is very low, as they don't have any real ambitions. Just vasaliation and repeating lines from the biggest donors. The idiocy of the elites is visible everywhere.

Of course, the “rentiers” were happy with the Covid transfer. They would support anyone or do anything, just to get another money grants or donations. That’s how they work. The process of money creation or value creation is behind their horizons. Money simply appears from the sky. As well as science is just magically solving everything and there is always some “try again” scenario. You have to let me repeat the tournament or war, as I wasn't prepared or didn't know that.

In my opinion, that’s the current categorization of Western global groups. The real tournament will start as soon as tariffs starts and money printing will stop. Then people will have to deal with real life and real loses, which won't be distributed to taxpayers. I think we're getting there very quickly and maybe sooner than later.