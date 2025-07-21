World Insights

Kim DiGiacomo
13h

The pandemic really exposed the reality of who holds power and who pays the price. It's infuriating how many of those responsible for lockdowns and restrictions have emerged unscathed, while ordinary people have lost their jobs, security, and trust. The divide between "rentiers" and "taxpayers" perfectly illustrates a system rigged to funnel wealth upward, turning work into a struggle while investments and asset bubbles continue to grow.

However, we must recognize that not everyone in government, media, or healthcare is a villain. Many individuals are trapped in a flawed system and genuinely trying to do the right thing, even if the larger mechanism remains unjust. The impending end of money printing and stimulus measures will serve as a harsh wake-up call. Unless significant changes are made, taxpayers will bear the brunt of the fallout once again.

It's time for accountability, transparency, and economic models that benefit everyone not just those who have learned to print their own "money from the sky."

I’m very eager to see how this will unfold.

ArnoldF
13h

Yes—I am embracing Covid Carl. Am leaning towards the "Mistakes were not made" group, but I dont think we will definitively know if humanities self-appointed cullers were participants in the covxx operation. Regardless, we cannot forget what this evil brood did.

