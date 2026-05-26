Sometime in 2018, while I was traveling through Europe and visiting Frankfurt am Main and Munich, I decided to stop by the Porsche Museum. I remember it very vividly, almost as if it were today.

My bus to Frankfurt originally left without me because I misread the departure point location. It wasn’t exactly the best start, but I waited until morning for the next connection and arrived safely at my destination.

I stayed in a Studentenwerk Wohnung (students dorms), just a short walk from the river. There was plenty time to wander through the city, explore the surroundings, buy a few postcards, and sit quietly on a low wall in the afternoon to read.

These days, it feels like a huge luxury to have time to sit outside and read without anyone asking me to do something. It seems almost unrealistic now.

But back to the story: as I sat there in the ordinary year of 2018, still reading, I realized what a strange book I was holding. I don’t remember where I got it. Probably from a bargain bookstore near bus station while I was packing for the trip.

From what I recall, the book was about an older man—perhaps a writer or a Holocaust survivor—who lived a peaceful life in a small town. One day, when he opened his door, he suddenly found himself back in the Nazi era.

Out of nowhere, men in black uniforms with swastikas on their sleeves burst into his apartment and drag him away.

I no longer remember how it ended—I think he either woke up or it didn’t have a happy ending. That was back in the summer of 2018, as I sat by the riverbank swinging my legs and looking around. When I finished the book, I thought to myself what a strange story it was, with a really odd plot—because something like that could never happen.

Today, I can say quite objectively that I was pretty naive. Not only can it happen—it did happen. Just two years later, out of the blue, it snapped shut and started all over again.

I won’t wave around with studies, academic papers, political declarations, or historical novels from Kafka’s or Orwell’s time. It simply happened exactly as it did in that book. One day I stepped outside and there were men in black uniforms running around, wearing masks, issuing orders and coming after you. Exactly as the author had described.

It happened, and we all lived through it. The thesis that something like this could never happen again—especially in 2018—was very mistaken. Not even two years later, the whole operation kicked off on a massive scale.

That’s reality, and I don’t count myself among those who refuse to admit their mistakes or want to live in an imaginary world. After all, the reason I went to university and traveled was to understand how the world really works and explore it. I believe that everyone who has even a little ambition to make the world a better place should accept this reality.

As for the whole story with the artificial spread of the so-called deadly virus—it wasn’t real, the virus might but the all what followed around wasn't. It was just political theather.

Just as what you see on X, social media, TV, in newspapers, and in politics isn’t real either. It was a made-up story designed for people and voters to justify what was happening and keep them from seeing the real changes. It was a metaphor, the same as in stories about “White Sickness” or groups of people spreading sickness in society in 1930s.

The reason they staged this was primarily to instill fear into society, order a lockdown, sow discord, and stir up emotions—just as they do every time they use propaganda.

I figured it out not long afterward. Specifically, the main motivations for war here are weapons and ammunition, which are manufactured by domestic industry. There are arms factories that already had contracts in place, and most people are connected to them in one way or another. It’s not even much of a secret anymore. No one actually talks about these things—they’re considered secondary. Their narrative has to be moral, patriotic, or nationalistic. The profits for arms manufacturers and industry are treated as just a side story. Unfortunately, that’s how the world works, and that’s the reality.

With the injections and everything else going on, I don’t think it was a mistake. Maybe someone bypassed all the safety protocols and wanted to distribute as many doses as possible, but given how precisely they planned it and how much money was involved, I believe the goal was actually to eliminate citizens. And that includes population replacement through immigration, as well as green energy policies, gender ideology, transgender operations, censorship, wealth transfer, inflation, and others.

I don’t think those people didn’t know what would happen if they rushed production or falsified the tests. They were aware of it. Maybe they did it cleverly to make it look like negligence, but from their statements, I believe their aim was indeed to reduce the population. I’m not going to try to convince anyone of this anymore. That’s simply the reality—take it or leave it. The world is ugly, evil, and hateful, unfortunately. But living in an illusion, in my opinion, isn’t the right thing for a person to cultivate.

When I was going through a box from the attic where I had stored the book I mentioned at the beginning, I also found something else. It was from the time when I was dating Isabela, my girlfriend who studied molecular biology and was doing her PhD at the Academy of Sciences.

One year she was on an internship in Stockholm, studying a protocol for laboratory RNA duplication. When she returned, she brought an interesting diary she had found in an abandoned harbor.

It was Jorgasen’s travel diary, dating back to 1897, which I had completely forgotten about. When I unpacked it, I discovered that it contained many pages of notes about strange journeys.

From what I was able to translate, he had spent a long time in Australia and had also traveled through the Middle East and Africa. In it, he mentioned an interesting artifact he had discovered in the region of ancient Mesopotamia during his travels across the Mediterranean and Black Seas.

It was a scroll from 876 B.C. that referred to the legend of Veronica and Constantine III, describing a mysterious visit from a strange continent in the center called Eijropa.

That wasn’t the only thing I managed to decipher in the journal. It also described his journey to a small island in the Pacific Ocean that isn’t marked on any map. I don’t know why, but Google Maps doesn’t show any satellite images of it at all. The photos and his sketches, however, describe the exact location and coordinates.

Jorgasen wrote that this islet was formed by volcanic activity and most people at the time didn’t even know it existed. According to the description, it’s quite large—about 200 miles wide—with huge mountains in the middle. I looked into it and found out that it really does exist. It lies in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and has a very turbulent history.

During World War II, it served as a military base used by the Nazis, and after their defeat, it fell under Soviet influence. I wonder what has become of it today.

It isn’t marked on any maps or satellite images, and neither Grok nor Starlink knows anything about it…