In a logical sequence of arguments, and in history, you have to build on shared foundations, an ideology, or a way of seeing things. I don’t have much left to build on.

From what I’ve gathered, almost everyone was right about Covid. It really was a military exercise run by an apparatus tied to the army, NATO, and cyber agencies that deal with hybrid threats. Those hybrid threats were abused (redefined) so far that they folded in their own citizens — people who resist the ruling regime.

So yes: the same apparatus used for the Arab Spring and Ukraine’s color revolution was then turned against Americans and Europeans who did not stand on the liberal-democratic side. That makes sense, just like Obama’s policy. He was elected in the wake of the fiasco of the Iraq war, and so he chose to back Iran and redirect policy, at home and globally, toward a different group.

These are facts. There is no ideology behind them. In short, the state started suppressing domestic resistance instead of foreign threats.

Reading statements about the collapse of the Soviet Union or about the structures of the 1990s is pointless. Since then there have been so many changes, integrations, and shifts — a stark example is the Fed’s change in financial policy in 2008 — that there is simply no sense in going back to the nineties.

We live in a new era, with new problems, and the battlefield is somewhere else. Those blocs no longer act mainly on politicians. They go after citizens, institutions, media, narratives, and how people think. That is psyops and fifth-generation warfare, as Dr. Robert Malone wrote. The battlefield now is not only Ukraine and Iran, but the entire political, cultural, and social system in the West.

For God’s sake, drop that 1990s liberal progressivism

I really am appealing to an older or intellectual cohort in the West: for God’s sake, drop that 1990s liberal progressivism.

The good it was supposedly built on — a world without wars and conflicts, peace, prosperity — someone turned against you and cruelly exploited.

Be brave enough to state it plainly: multiculturalism ended in disaster.

Analyse why it failed or what went wrong if you want — you’ll probably land on human nature, greed, a lack of foresight, and so on. But for Christ’s sake, do not keep backing that thesis or developing it further. It ended in flames. The fallback point is back in the nineties, or before 2008, when something still worked normally.

There is no point waiting for everyone else to get there or to finish their analysis. We don't have resources for that. Take it as a fact and build on it:

The house burned down, it blew up, the whole thing was rotten.

Now the foundations are being held, and something is being thrown up in a hurry to prop it up so we don't completely collapse.

And above all, for God’s sake, stop fighting each other.

If the West is not to burn to the ground and sweep away what is still left, we have to admit the mistake.

Someone overreached — too wide, too global — and forgot the back door, forgot to guard the home base. That was the error.

The home base must never fall. Even if the army has pushed deep into other territory: the moment someone attacks the base and takes it, the whole thing starts to collapse.

In that case the army has to pull back at once and retake the base, or it is finished. If there is to be any legacy from the generation that came after 1990s liberalism, for God’s sake save at least the base, and give the next generation a chance to rebuild what was destroyed.