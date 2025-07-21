It will be now more than 5 years, since the covid operation started.

We now know, that many things were happening already in 2016 but strangely, it wasn't so visible as that day, when they closed everything everywhere across the globe. That kind of showed the power of synchronization, which currently rule the world.

But let’s get back where we started.

Till summer, 2020 I was fine with the lockdown, maybe they are right, probably they know what they are doing, there could be something. Then in Autumn 2020 they locked us down again (after summer, when everything was open and they promised never to shut it down) I started to be suspicious and start to ask questions, specially as I saw on my own eyes, that even without restrictions nobody is sick or nothing unusual is happening.

Then in Autumn 2020 I attended first protests against lockdown and understood, that citizens are not welcomed anymore to express their opinions. It was strange, but still I didn't expect others to not react.

Everything was so strikingly crazy and yet, no academia, public sphere, artist, journalists, nobody. They talked so often about democracy, corruption and public space so why they are not interested or why the anti-corruption or democratic parties are not asking questions about this? Same with academia and journalists. Why is nobody interested, that nothing from restrictions works or that the virus is not deadly as they say?

In March 2021 after a series of protests with not much effect on real policies I understood, that something is manipulating with majority of people and that there is some societal problem, not health one.

What I identified as the problem was the social media, mainstream media and the way of communication. Even before, I read about the cognitive nudging and how the digital technology is affecting our brains - described in Digital Dementia.

I didn't realize, that we are already so deep in the problem.

The first article, which I published 30.03.2021 was translation of the Atlantic Magazine essay by Nicholas Carr from 2008 named “Is Google Making Us Stupid”?

In this essay, the author described cognitive changes which he feels when use the digital technology for searching information.

The Force Remote

One not very analyzed but impactful change occurred in 2020. It was the remote work mandatory for everyone.

That was the Zoom communication, group chats, Facebook spaces, Google searches, podcasts, mainstream media and online memes.

The change was huge, specially when we consider that outside was supposed deadly catastrophe with all the emotions and fear hyped up. All the channels were overwhelmed by the people wanting to understand or discuss the situation.

All restrictions and press-releases were broadcasted digitally, even work, school, university and doctors switched into cyberspace.

That was probably one of the most impactful changes in Western society over the century. We now know a little bit more, how it changes people.

The Zoom Communication

The Zoom communication is strongly different from normal social interaction. Similar to group chats. The way of messaging and amplifying message is very different from private conversation of forum format.

The problem in group channel is, that during the time only one person from the whole group can speak at once and others has to wait and idle, till the communication is allowed to them. That’s very different from normal social interaction. It also introduces many specific blockers or barriers into communication.

When we are on conferences, we can see who is in publicum and we see who is speaker. Publicum can play on phone or sleep, but speaker keeps the pose on presenting and have time to prepare or go in front of the audience.

During the group presentations, the problem is that everyone is presenter and publicum at the same time. We can see everyone even when they wait to speak or when they only listen. The problem also is, that they are separated from the normal social group in regular audience. They can't adjust or mimic the others as the presented constantly changes and the spotlight can change for everyone. Also, many usual aspects like microphone preparation, walking or changing posture don't occur there. Everything is reduced and stripped of regular aspects which are in social interaction usual and I would say help to “prepare” the stage.

Sociological impacts of Zoom communication are big. Anyone who was part of it probably know, how strange the feeling is to have everyone waiting for something (in lobby) or saying greeting in beginning or during the leaving of the room. The experience is striking.

Specially depressive or interrupting are the delays which were during the bad network or when the communication is interrupted. Everyone can remember the “can you hear me” or “you are muted” or “he probably left” or “wait, he is writing something … ”.

These interruptions are completely destructive to any real human communication and can even lead to panic attacks as people could be cut off or interrupted unintentionally or purposely even when they want to participate. The time is limited and we have to end. This is problematic, when two persons want to continue in conversation. During conferences, they can meet after but on online-meetings usually this won't happen, and socially it creates barriers.

The feeling and emotional impact can be the same as if you would be talking with someone in a bar and suddenly someone would throw you out on the street. You would have to wait there 5 minutes, then go over the bar ask barman to be allowed in, find the group, join again and explain what happen and continue where you left, if there was still the same topic. Also, imagine like the bartender would scan and fact-check all your words.

In my opinion, the impact of Zoom is exactly what makes people so autistic. It’s because in reality, they sit in front of the screen and talking to the screen. Not to real person! That’s fine for some time, but we have been in this mode more than 5 years. The impacts on people, specially if they still have to follow the schedule can be truly devastating.

Writing is thinking

Second problem is what happened with online spaces. The public spaces become incredibly monitored, and every opinion was taken as possible threat or real advice or guidance. Not everything is meant for everyone, and not everything is meant seriously.

The problem is not argumentation but the whole fact, that when you write something and publish it, the crowd will start to insult you and tell you how stupid it is. That was a very common tactic before Trump elections.

What is does to person is very cruel. Before what you wrote was only for small group of people with which you knew, they would have either similar view or trusted your opinion, also if they didn't like it they simply don't comment on it.

We transformed from personal, small spaces into government controlled public analytical tools. Specially in UK or anywhere. Any article published was “fact-checked”, people and authors gaslighted, accused of being conspirators etc.

When we understand, that public writing and speaking - even to any single person or any small group is in essence thinking, then when we remove or ban this option we effectively ban people from thinking.

This happened. And there were many factors. It wasn't only the government censorship, it was our friends, dissidents and even then self-censorship. There is no need for that, I think you can contribute to multiple spaces, have multiple conversations and talk with many people. It doesn't have to by either us or them. At least that’s how it used to be before.

The problem was that you couldn't articulate any opinion without outrage from one or other side. Specially, you couldn't point out, that the format of communication is problematic as it was mandatory and only possible (remember the travel ban?).

That was in my opinion the main driver of the whole psyops and problems. The missing older format of communication, private channels and physical exchange of opinions.

We are now pass that, it was also reason why I wrote two tutorials named “How to protect your self on Internet”. Maybe it helped, probably yes but in essence I think mostly people understood, what are the limitations and the issues of the online communication.

I am convinced, the whole society transformation was mainly result of adoption of digital technologies. I also don't agree anymore, that more X or communication in online space is now the way. We are overwhelmed and can't function properly. The X was useful in times of crisis and when everyone was hooked but it’s better to not be hooked on any online-platform. We should decide if we want to use it or not but it shoudn't be mandatory.

People need privacy. People need space to tell dirty jokes, racist jokes, jokes about Trump, blond girls, bimbo girls, their bosses, loud neighbors or anything. They need to ventilate and honestly say, what they mean. It’s very different, when you talk with someone over a drink or yell on main square, in front of the microphone. What we experienced was, that someone took the drink conversations and started to monitor them without prior notice.

I believe that when we return people privacy, which means that they won't be sharing their information on corporate networks (which is now mostly anything on Internet), the balance will return.

Impact of technology on humans are broad and huge, we still struggle to process that, but I have hope, the society is slowly adopting and ditching those channels as valid or trustful.

Still, we have to model next society as society, where most of them are thought to use channels which will no longer exist in next 5 - 10 years, or they will be obsolete. Eventually, they will return to classical ways as they work and can survive for a longer time and are not so temporary or brain consuming.