In Psychology Today they say it’s better to give the bad news first and then end on positive note. Or opposite, depending on the mood of person. In current situation, I think it’s just better to get over it.

COVID-19 ending

Some people may have already noticed that the COVID-19 affair seems to be coming to an end. However, the ending is not a positive one, as it has become apparent that COVID-19 vaccines do indeed cause harm and ultimately even death.

We will probably discover more, when the channels are open and public is feed with information drop by drop about how bad it is. Just for information, nearly 73% of the world’s population has received at least one of these injections, which corresponds to 5.5 billion people.

That’s reality but what it means in context of the whole covid-story which we observed since 2020?

Well, it means that the covid-dissidents were right and everything was exactly opposite. The covid-dissidents weren't lying when they tried to warn others against the danger but it was the academics, journalists, politicans, fact-checkers and other people who went after them.

Anything the fact-checkers fact-checked was really true.

That is a rather disturbing and very serious statement. Everything they told us, was the exact opposite!

(You can lookup older articles, which were either banned or fact-checked - the informations there would be true, otherwise they wouldn't bother)

If I have to return back to my original thesis from ending of 2019 when this all started, I can only state, that they tried to deliberately kill us. I have no other rational explanation for it.

The real emergency should be and is right now. It’s when the real intent is known, the scale of fraud, corruption and danger for public.

NOW, they should have sound an alarm, start making conferences, emergency meetings and telling people, how the product which could kill them or cripple will be immediately withdraw and people who allowed it investigated and punished. Yet, it’s not happening. The one who knew still tries to cover it.

That means simply, that covid wasn't emergency but the real danger lies in what they did during those four years.

I can't put it into any theological, moral or logical frame. The anger and emergency should be right now, after someone tried to intentionally kill and destroy the people but it’s not happening. The people are silent, specially when they know that they did the destruction by their own foolishness and mistakes. I can't comprehend Church people or anyone who believe in some real moral values, the time to admit the mistake and ask for forgiveness is right now.

In my opinion, from high-level perspective it’s was also part of the plan, the main purpose was to make people demoralised, weaken, disoriented, morally corrupted and incapable of action after they will discover what they did to them. And it is happening, in UK and elsewhere. People even now when they know the facts are incapable of acting.

That’s the real story. It’s Karmageddon.

Next time, we will get into what to do about it and how to proceed. Now when we know who’s good, who’s bad and what’s happening it should be much easier.