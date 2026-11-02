You know, it’s already more than six years since the first Covid operation began. Six years. That’s a really long time. Many things happened and yet, nobody really talks about that much anymore.

I’ve broken it down into several stages myself. To help understand it better and I will put just few key words to each epoch.

2020

WHO, Fauci, Censorship, 2020 Elections, Capitol, Democrats, Origin of SARS

Let’s start with 2020. Back then came the message from the WHO, which all the media picked up, that there was supposedly a deadly pandemic, because of which everything needed to be shut down. Over the following two years, they forced people to destroy their businesses, commit suicide, fired them from their jobs, ruined their morale and health, and transferred money and powers to their own institutions.

2021 - 2023

Biden, Zelensky, Kamala, COVID-19 Vaccine, Mandates, Censorship, Crack Down on Dissidents, Deplatforming, Facebook, Google, Fact-Checkers, Internet Crackdown, Anti-Vax Movements.

The period from 2021, when Biden took power, roughly until 2023, was truly critical. There was an army in Western cities everywhere, there was a hunt for anyone who was anti-regime, and so-called mandates were in full swing — whether for going out, vaccination, rations, shops, or anything else. Everything ran on central planning.

In the meantime, they started the war in Ukraine in 2022, which has now been going on for five years, with about two million casualties.

2024 - 2025

Dismantling of the Great Reset, Trump, Executive Orders, Abolishing of Woke

Then, in 2025, the dictatorship and the new “World Order” in America fell. That led to the abolition of most censorship agencies, USAID was reformed, and there was also some easing of totalitarianism in Europe.

2026

Fauci Diaries, Senate Hearing, Covid-19 Vax injuries, Covid Scam, Barick, Academia, Virus Lethality, Virus Origin - Lab

That’s it in a nutshell. Frankly, when I now see that Tusk coup in Poland with a full-scale deployment of force and police, anyone who keeps lying to themselves that the last six years were anything other than a military-political coup really has no idea what they’re talking about.

The important aspect is also that no one talks about it anyway. Why would they. It wasn’t important, we just did what the top officials told us. Wearing masks or keeping distances — well, that’s normal. Just like waving at an AI robot and other such nonsense. Progress.

Two sides and the NPCs

I don’t feel like going into detail here about the way people are finding out that the media is propaganda, that the Democrats publicly call for the end of America and the rise of Islam and so on. People are way off and can’t even tell what gender they are.

What I want to emphasize, though, is that there won’t be any real awakening about Covid. You can shove down the truth to people’s throats on TV, you can make a documentary for them where you tell them that Covid came from a lab and so on. But that will simply just change who the authority is.

The one who controls dicussion is the authority.

Again, it today when they come out, there will be people in white coats or military and tell them, “Take this swab and shove it in your ear,” they’ll obey. It’s about that conformity and obedience. Anyone with authority, confidence and order can influence them. I know that, I see that every day. They are too much plastic. Without inside compass, who would tell them “hey, but that’s not right”. They won't argue with authority, that’s not how they were trained in last 6 years.

They themselves have no real initiative to understand, what it’s about. And you can see that all around. If they did, they would have long ago taken an interest in what happened and why it happened.

That’s not the case, and it’s stupid to think that 80% of the population has some kind of vision of its own about how things should work. They take it from the media, authorities, and their surroundings. So as soon as you change the programming, they stay the same but start shouting the now-correct narratives. That’s why you can change whether “fat” is healthy or “unhealthy.” They don’t care, whatever’s popular now is what we’ll do.

Military dictatorship and political coups

Military dictatorship and political coups are harsh. I have to admit that, and we’ve already been living through it for almost six years. Still, I think that over time a leading force will establish itself and clean it up.

In the meantime, what we experienced during the Covid lockdown will, in my opinion, not be much documented or celebrated anywhere. Those who stood on the right side may perhaps be viewed positively in history sometime in 10–20 years, but for now, because the EU is holding, Canada too, and the liberal-progressive Democrats still effectively function in politics, it’s just a “political party.” That means these are people who steal, lie, and do all this filth, but people still vote for them. There is not yet established the leading power.

How glorification functions

How it functions then, is that when leading power is established, someone will take the events of past, which were let’s say “One shot from the Aurora” or “Getting Fauci front of Senate Committiee” or “Trucker convoy” or “Pro health alliance” and starts telling the story from authority point of view. In media, in radio, journalists, arts etc. Then it will start getting into public mind and glorifying. It’s like propaganda but with major events highlighted and explained. Like Castle guide, explaining how the Monarchy won and why.

What I think it might also happen

Maybe I’d close it like this. If we’ve seen how mass formation works and how easily it can be triggered, then people will abuse it. Until then, as long as there is a generation that still thinks experts and others are a religion and is connected to mainstream channels and is complete NPC but with wealth, power and decision vote, there will be abuse of it, because it’s so easy.

Those young academics who can’t find jobs and are told to go to McDonald’s, of course, don’t care. If you have such a stupid population and dysfunctional laws, then of course they’ll figure out how to bypass, abuse or circumvent them. It was the same during Covid or with those frauds at USAID and others.

In short, evolutionarily: either someone gives those people work, space, a vision, discipline, and a system that is fair, or the people will take it themselves by force. That’s how it works and has always worked. The goal of everyone should be not to get into that situation, but thanks to incompetence or unwillingness to do something, we’re already long past that.

Two Sides Ideology

One side — the liberal Democrats — on the one hand claims that everything is fine and has the support of pensioners and liberals, and on the other hand lets everything that can be stolen be stolen, because they know that in reality it’s not like that. Plus, they elegantly get rid of the population through euthanasia, brainwashing, vaccines, etc. Dying by injection is better than have to suffer war or some bad feelings.

On the other side you have Trump, who also says that a new Golden Age of America is coming, but sees how it’s all fucked. That’s why he pushes those policies of deportations, tariffs, and wars against Iran. Trump and others see that America and other Western states have long been fucked. Their vision, however, is to fix it and not let them fall, whereas the Democrats see it as a victory when they loot it and the Western world falls. Actually, to fix this fucked countries, there will be a unpleasant and painful episodes. It’s everywhere, if you are fat, you will have hard time to get in shape no matter what.

For me, it’s good to understand this and adapt. As a certain race, I can hardly watch the fall of the West and think it’s a good thing. A lot of people probably get it. There’s simply no other way here than to fix it. You can hardly realistically think that as a normal person you’ll move to Africa or Asia and lecture them about democracy.

They’ll tell you to fuck off from high up. Democracy and other things like human rights exist only in Europe and Western World, everywhere else it just runs on gangs and mafia clans. Like it used to be.