After returning home one evening, utterly exhausted from work, the endless rush, the choking smog, and the constant sight of frowning, joyless faces of urban woke liberals, I decided I had had enough.

“I’ll take a vacation and go to the mountains,” I thought. I hadn’t been there in a long time — at least not since the lockdowns, when everyone started grumbling that hiking was lame and unbecoming of a self-respecting woke liberal. I threw a dart at the map and resolved to head for the Tatra-Alpine National Park.

Remembering how high inflation was running, I smashed open the piggy bank on the table — where I had diligently saved my money and carefully guarded it from the covidists, communists, and the fanatics who wanted to send it straight to Ukraine as aid. To my relief, there was more than enough for a proper week in the mountains.

I dismissed the dire headlines about oil shortages and the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Heroically, I dusted off my car, packed my backpack, and set out onto the highway.

The stir at the gas station

Along the way, I caused quite a stir when I confidently told the attendant at the gas station that I wanted “a full tank.” The attendant looked at me with respect, and the young women in the surrounding cars sighed excitedly as they heard the gallons of gas flowing into the tank and the numbers on the pump climbing without a single blink.

I sped along the highway until I finally reached a small mountain town nestled about five miles from the entrance to the national park. I checked into a cozy wooden chalet, unpacked my things, and settled down to rest, determined to be fresh and alert for the hike the next day.

The Storm

In the middle of the night, a storm rolled in. I was jolted awake by a strange, low growling sound coming from outside near the driveway. When I peered out the window, I saw what looked like a peculiar saucer-shaped craft hovering and drifting slowly past the chalet. I have no idea what it truly was, but for a few breathless seconds, it looked exactly like a flying saucer.

The Ascent

I rose early the next morning, ate a modest breakfast, packed my rucksack with snacks and plenty of water, slathered on sunscreen, and set off upward into the unexplored depths of the dark forest. The mountain loomed imposingly above me.

After nearly an hour of steady climbing, I reached the entrance to the Tatra National Park, where civilization ended and the wild began. The paved road gave way to a narrow rocky path that disappeared into the ancient woods. The air grew sharper, cooler, and fragrant with pine and damp earth.

I crossed the bridge over the rushing river and began my ascent into the tall, ancient forests. The path grew steeper and narrower as I climbed deeper into the wilderness.

Along the way, I met a few other hikers descending, their faces flushed and satisfied. We exchanged brief nods and greetings before continuing on our separate ways.

After roughly another hour of ascent, I came upon a most peculiar scene. The trail continued upward, but the forest around me had been violently disturbed — trees were snapped and splintered, undergrowth crushed and flattened as though some tremendous force had barreled straight through it.

It looked as if an enormous beast had passed this way. Several times I thought I spotted massive paw prints pressed deep into the soft earth beside the path. A strange chill ran down my spine. I paused, listening to the silent woods, but only the distant call of a bird broke the stillness.

I pressed on, climbing higher, until I reached the open slopes just below the summit where the first patches of snow appeared and the tundra began. At some point I must have missed a trail marker, because I suddenly found myself wandering off the proper path. Snow lay thick on the ground, and everywhere I looked, trees were snapped and twisted in that same unnatural way.I continued until I reached a small clearing. Suddenly, I heard strange, guttural sounds coming from the bushes just ahead. I cautiously moved closer — and stopped dead in amazement.

It was a Yeti. A bright blue one — an incredibly rare specimen that no one had ever seen before. Thankfully, he was remarkably friendly. I offered him a few cookies and a bar of chocolate from my pack. He devoured them in seconds with obvious delight. Once he had finished, I even managed to take a selfie with him.

Me and Yetti

The journey back down was pleasantly uneventful. The only real obstacle was the melting snow, which had turned parts of the trail into fast-flowing streams. I had no choice but to wade through the icy water. By then my boots were already soaked from the snowfields and mountain streams, so it made little difference. I simply squelched onward, tired but content, with the memory of a bright blue Yeti and a phone full of extraordinary photos.

By the time I trudged back into the village that evening, dusk had already settled. I was too exhausted to pay much attention to the news, catching only fragments about some bizarre new “Hentai Virus” and the WHO’s official recommendations on how to protect ourselves from it.

I was filthy, sunburned, and my boots were completely soaked through, yet the deep satisfaction of reaching the summit made every discomfort worthwhile. On the way up I had even drunk straight from a mountain stream — the water looked crystal clear, and to my surprise, I survived.

There were probably far fewer microplastics and less fluoride up there than in the city supply.The next morning my legs ached like hell, but that kind of pain is simply part of conquering such mountains. As for the photo with the blue Yeti — I kept it as a treasured souvenir. After all, a catch like that doesn’t happen to just anyone.