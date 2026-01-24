As I was relaxing in my comfty chair after my return from Tokyo adventure and enjoying a large Scotch brandy, suddenly a phone rang. “Who could it be?” - I wondered while walking to my desk to pick-it up. “Hello?”.

It was my old friend Professor Gerald. He had a very urgent request if I could attend conference in Switzerland instead of him and participate in a panel entitled “Challenges in Regional and Global Politics”.

It was very important for him, to have me as one of the speaker there. I hesitated, the date of this conference was overlapping with the Hong Kong Summit and the World Conference in Abu-Dhabi but eventually I agreed.

It was obvious that he wouldn't take "no" as an answer and as I learned later, he also already arranged everything for the trip, including flights, accommodation and personnel.

I hung up the phone and contemplated whether there was any point in unpacking when I will be on the way again the very next day. I called my landlady to ask if she could tell her assistant to take the money and run to the local tailor, saying that I needed a well-fitting suit for this conference, as well as a good pair of shoes. I pressed a few silver coins into her hand and told her to take the rest of the day off after she will return.

Davos, Switzerland

Davos Resort

My trip to Davos was calm, the steward seated me in first class department and provided with last issue of The Times. The front page picture was about Penguins. Probably Amundsen is conquering the North Pole again, I thought to myself. After finishing The Times, I looked out the window and admired the height of the Alps Mountains.

At the airport, a driver was already waiting for me with a sign to take my bags and loaded them into a nearby standing Rolls-Royce. We took off. The drive through the mountain ranges was peaceful, the car hummed contentedly and the surrounding landscape, completely covered in white snow, was breathtaking.

We arrived in Davos right on time. I got out at the conference hall and instructed the driver to take my luggage to the hotel. The beautiful female conferencier, standing in high heels next to the entrance with her hands full of notes, was already impatient.

“The panel is about to start, everyone is waiting for you!” she exclaimed and quickly led me into the large hall. It was clear that the conference had already started, everywhere were groups of people debating and discussing the current topics.

The Conference

The hall was completely full. On stage, the moderator was already introducing the participants of the panel discussion “Challenges in Regional and Global Politics.”

Before I was seated, I quickly glanced around the hall to see the audience. I saw the current US President Donald Trump sitting in the right-hand corner with his delegation, and Gavin Newsom on the left.

I didn’t have time to look at them closely as they were already pushing me on the stage but I briefly noticed, how they were constantly gesturing towards each other and occasionally shouting something about election fraud and Minnesota.

The panel had already begun and the discussion was in full swing. I was trying to follow the opinions of my colleagues in the discussion when suddenly the moderator turned to me with a question: “How do you assess the current and past situation in terms of global and regional challenges?”

My Talk

I took a breath and began:

“When assessing the current situation, it is good to look at the actual results. During the fake pandemic crisis, we managed to significantly increase the pace of construction. We have not seen such huge and wasteful developer projects since the 1970s.

Also, our cooperation with foreign partners worked perfectly according to plan. We have managed to increase the number of millionaires and billionaires by almost 80% over these four years, which I consider an unprecedented success.

We have also achieved great success in the area of migration. The import of slaves across borders, whether from Eastern countries such as Ukraine or the Near East, has been extremely successful. To this end, we have used local communities and organizations that have directly transported them.

The arms industry is also on the rise. According to plan, we laundered most of the money through Ukraine and then reinvested it in pre-approved schemes in Minnesota and California.

The cooperation between the armed and security forces was excellent, without any hesitations they carried out our orders precisely and rigorously, without regard for the rights or interests of citizens.

In the area of law and constitutional customs, there were minor difficulties with states of emergency and elections. There is still more work to be done in this area to ensure that all unelected officials always take over all powers at our command and do not allow themselves to be restricted by judges or citizens who complain about violations of their imaginary rights.”

I paused for a moment, drank some water, and then continued:

“The above is a summary, but you are probably wondering who actually won the bet on whether majority of people would be stupid enough to let themselves be locked up at home for two years, have their property stolen, and make fools of themselves front of the whole world for centuries.

Well, you probably know the answer. Mortimer won, and I owe him a dollar. Indeed, most of the population managed it and insisted until the very last moment that all the nonsense was real. So please give Mortimer a round of applause, this social experiment was a real success!”

The crowd erupted in cheers, and as Mortimer came to the podium, I stood up, took a dollar out of my wallet, and handed to Mortimer with warm congratulations.