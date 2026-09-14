How long has it been now? About two months since Fauci officially reappeared in public and those diaries came out showing COVID was a scam from beginning to end.

So what happened? Did all the people who parroted the nonsense and the lies do anything about it? Apologize for the damage? Admit they were wrong? You clearly don’t know people.

Nothing like that is happening. It’s gone quiet again. The only ones who seem shaken are the people who believed parts of the COVID story and then tried to salvage it with “we just need a few reforms because we miscalculated at the start.”

Once you accept that the whole thing began with a lie, the rest of the argument collapses. There’s no point debating case numbers when they were already lying about the disease itself.

I’ve known this since 2021–2022. It just took a long time to accept that it was actually happening and that so many people were this far gone. I kept going back to those places mainly to watch the people who had been the most fanatical at the beginning.

A few patterns stood out. The strongest fanaticism was usually in poorer areas with tight social networks and connection to EU and outside global network (they believe that West is God). Strongly religious areas too. That last part is probably because Rome and the Church went all-in on COVID and against Trump.

What’s interesting here is that the government now includes groups called Action of Dissatisfied Citizens, the Direct Democracy Party, and Motorists for Themselves. All of them started as protest movements against the state of the country and the corruption of the old 1990s parties.

The lockdowns make the implication pretty clear. Once they captured the media, the cultural space, and allied themselves with corporations and banks, the political parties stopped representing their own citizens. You can hear it in the debates: they’re pleading for someone else’s geopolitical interests — more money for Ukraine, Trump is bad, we have to go greener.

The issues that actually matter to people here are energy prices, fuel prices, the state of democracy, rent, food self-sufficiency. Most parties have no answer because we’re already locked into the global chain. Their real policy is: we can’t change any of that, but we can still fight over who gets to loot what’s left.

That’s the principle. Politics becomes about dividing up whatever the global system still allows you, while cutting the opposition out. Hunger Games, not reform. Grab as much as you can because you’re subordinate to a larger power anyway. That’s the traditional liberal-democratic parties.

I don’t have much to add. There wasn’t even a real war here and people still crawled away and stopped making trouble. Can you imagine them out there with guns?

Then again, this way may be more dangerous. Social pressure sometimes works better than a bullet. A bullet ends it. This slowly wrecks the system in people’s heads for years.

I’m not going to pretend otherwise, just like I didn’t during COVID. This is simply how it is. People who live in illusions will always be surprised. We should stop treating complete detachment from reality as acceptable in public space and politics.

Politics really does shape our lives, and the results are grim - often bad politics leads to war. Some things can’t be replaced: continuity, cohesion, the basic preservation of the society you were elected to serve.

Some people say society is in the collapse. It isn’t. It’s split between rich and poor, between those with a voice and foreign connections and those who are supposed to shut up and get called extremists. The fact that this split exists at all is already grim.

If you don’t want something close to slavery and huge social gaps, you actually have to do social policy. Set the rules so the rich can exist, but the poor still have something to live in. That was probably what universal basic income was supposed to be.

So this is an appeal to anyone who isn’t afraid of it. Let’s admit reality and fix at least something, so we don’t slide into collapse, war, and the complete destruction of society.

I’d rather have a prosperous, reasonably enlightened layer and a livable country than two sides that hate each other to death and tear themselves apart. The same goes for Ukraine. There is no other real reason for it than Western territorial gains and a money laundry. I get that Western countries are in bad shape. This won’t fix it.