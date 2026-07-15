World Insights

World Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ArnoldF's avatar
ArnoldF
5d

Covid and the injection protocols seems like it was a test balloon. What comes next will be far worse because nothing has changed and the criminals and those that cooperated in the lockstep have not been indicted.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pooky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture