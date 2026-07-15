Today is July 15, 2026, and I’m finally putting the whole COVID affair behind me. I went out recently, looked around, and it’s clear that everything is back to normal. To sum it up politely and without profanity:

Fauci was behind COVID. It was created in a lab in Wuhan and funded through USAID. The virus wasn’t deadly — it behaved more like the flu. The reason everyone parroted the “deadly virus” narrative was that they were given that line in their scripts — on TV — and simply repeated what Fauci, the WHO, and others told them. In 2020, they stole the election. The immigration policies and anti-COVID measures were deliberately designed to destabilize society as much as possible and usher in a new system of government through NGOs, the Great Reset, and similar projects. Trump wasn’t the bad guy — he was simply standing in their way. That’s why they made up anything and everything to turn “moral” people against him and paint him as Hitler.

There’s not much left to discuss. The lockdowns were useless, the virus wasn’t deadly, Fauci lied openly, they censored anyone who opposed the regime, and they unleashed “woke warriors” and paid propagandists to tear him apart. The media is fully pro-woke and Democratic — essentially just another political arm.

What was really happening was the Democrats’ woke revolution: pitting the Latino / Imigrants population against white and “based” society, while throwing in the war in Ukraine, refugees, and massive government subsidies laced with fraud.

There’s no point in talking about our parents, senior citizens, or the general population. They wouldn’t even notice a coup if they were told there are multiple genders, to stay home, wear masks, and poop in a bag. They’d simply obey — because that’s what they heard on TV or their favorite media show.

Democrats remain absolute sheep, still trapped in mass formation. They support population replacement, fraud, lying, stealing, and cheating. They don’t believe in any God, they falsify information, and they censor anyone who dares to criticize them.

It’s the greatest stupidity that these people still cannot see the propaganda and the virus’s nonexistent mortality rate, even though the truth is right in front of their eyes. They are simply minions — or robots — who follow whatever society, the government, or their boss orders. No questions asked. Orders come down, and they obey.

There’s no point in analyzing it any further. These people will continue to serve the system. The only real protection against “woke” rituals is to have leaders in power who at least follow the basic principles of protecting their own country and nation. Right now, that means Trump and others like him who reject population replacement and instead work to ensure the domestic population prospers.

The fact that the U.S. still doesn’t have mandatory voter ID — and that elections are rigged — is just the icing on the cake. Fixing that would at least let us sleep a little better.

It’s naive to think government and politicians aren’t corrupt. Any senator or politician could have spoken up years ago and said, “Look, this virus isn’t deadly and lockdowns are nonsense.” But almost none did. Why? Because they would have been targeted and likely lost their jobs. Very few people truly care about politics or the real interests of citizens.

With the Woke agenda and the other Great Resets… we are largely on our own. Most citizens can’t even process the mechanisms being used to control them. It’s simply gang rule. You either become stronger than them or find ways to bypass the system. The system itself is completely broken and on the brink of a failed revolution — something many so-called Western citizens still can’t grasp actually happened.

But you know, Boomers and others can't be bothered with that, they are busy with virtue signaling…