Elon once said somewhere that intelligence can be measured by how well you can predict the future. So let’s focus on why pre-COVID assumptions so often failed to match what we actually saw during and after it — whether regarding our expectations about people or how they would react to new information.

The average person

I believe that many of you probably don’t know people. There’s nothing wrong with that, but simply put, when we talk about “society” or “people,” we should know who we actually mean by that. Statistics can often help us with this. Economists loved to talk about the “average person” who doesn’t really exist, yet everyone refers to him.

So, what does it actually mean when someone says that 60% of society agrees with the opinion that Ukraine should stop fighting? It means that a majority of people believe the war should end. How that should be achieved, or how strongly they wish for it, can vary, but if you talk to them, they can argue their reasons for agreeing with that particular question — everyone may have a different reason, but the outcome is the same.

Similarly, if the statistic says that, for example, 80% of the population in a certain region takes Adrizol, then you essentially know that if someone invites you to their home, it’s almost certain that if you ask them for Adrizol, they’ll have it in the house.

There’s no magic to it. If 100% of the population has a television at home, then with a completely random person you can be sure they have a television. The same goes for a mobile phone, unless something unusual happened to them.

These are statistics. They tell us something about most people. Now, however, to reality.

The mainstream society

In reality, or in mainstream society, you mostly encounter the average, or at least that’s what the surveys aim for, and politicians also target this average. So if, during COVID, 70–80% of society was in favor of the measures, then the majority of people you saw outside genuinely believed that was how it should be. Even if it was wrong. But they thought so.

This brings me to an incident I had recently. I was out for a run — war or no war, COVID or no COVID, fascism or no fascism — running is something you do every time and I found a woman laying in the middle of way who was still breathing but couldn’t move or speak.

I tried to see if she was still responsive, she was breathing but didn't react otherwise, just opened and closed her eyes. It was in a bit of a valley and I didn’t have my phone with me, so I ran up the hill and stopped the first car that came by and asked the man to call an ambulance.

The ambulance arrived and hopefully the woman was saved, but what was interesting about the incident was that the man, around 40–50 years old, was in a hurry. I don’t know where he was going, but it was clear he didn’t really want to deal with the situation — probably rushing home so his wife wouldn’t give him a hard time about not bringing the groceries. Very important stuff those days.

When I repeated to him a few times that the woman was still breathing, he finally decided he would go as well.

You see, that reaction is interesting. Because you’d expect that if someone’s life is in danger, others would try to save that life. But that is no longer a given. I already noticed this during COVID — it’s simply no longer common, since the COVID people transformed society, for one person to interact with another whose life is in danger.

I also saw a case during lockdown when an old man fell on the path and a young girl who was running past with headphones simply jumped over him on the sidewalk and kept running.

I know I shouldn’t keep bringing this up, but in our country the law still says that if you refuse to help a person whose life is in danger, you are guilty and it’s against the law. You have a duty to help them.

The Covidists Evolution

Nevertheless, just like COVID, society also evolves mentally, spiritually, and culturally. And it does so through what the Control Center feeds into it. If you promote the idea of depopulation, suicide, euthanasia, and the like in society, you can expect that sooner or later statistics will start showing the answer that a person whose life is in danger doesn’t need to be saved. At present I’d say it’s not yet that widespread, but I think around 40% of society is already there.

This can mean that, for example, you’ll start approving of murder, transgender and various other excesses as well. That culture or idea subsequently changes when you yourself end up in such a situation, or when something reminds you or retrains you on how things should be.

Which is, by the way, also the reason why the importance of culture, education, schools, and the rest matters. Films, music, and everything else too. Together, they form a network that sort of keeps people in check so they don’t slip back into cannibalism.