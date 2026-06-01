Let’s build on Admirable Silence and revise it a bit after the last year and a half.

Perhaps just a side note: I’m no longer describing everything as extensively and analytically as before, because in my opinion the situation outside is calming down. It also seems to me — and this is my subjective impression — that the more you delve into fatalistic scenarios, the more they tend to come true. Something like with the Beetlejuice: if you say his name often enough, he really shows up. There’s probably some real connection there, as similar themes appear with Voldemort and others.

Revision of Admirable Silence – Two Years Later

Alright, let’s get into it. The article from two years ago still seems like a solid analysis. Let’s skip the introduction, the economic sections, and politics for now, and focus on the ideology and the formation of society that took place during COVID. The insights about it remain valid.

The key topics are:

From the chapter “What exactly is Fascism?” I would highlight this observation:

What they noticed, and it was also evident during Covid, was the discovery that someone is implanting ideas into people’s heads. Whether through propaganda or indoctrination.

This is important, and you can see it, for example, in the film Kafka (I still recommend it) and in various other works. Personally, after COVID, my head hurts from the level of brainwashing I probably hadn’t experienced in my entire life.

Now, however, we need to realize one important thing: everything I write about and analyze here is quite specific. The average citizen or so-called NPC doesn’t understand these things and doesn’t see the connections. People are born into certain social groups and take many things for granted — for example, that in the morning we tie our shoelaces, brush our teeth, and go shopping. We also take it for granted that we wear clothes, don’t insult each other daily, and don’t rape each other in the street.

On implanting ideas and mind control

In the film Kafka, Professor Dr. Murnau says directly to Kafka: “First ideology, then physiology.”

I won’t go into it in more detail here, but this is exactly what the Democrats and Woke NGOs did with gender ideology, climate, feminism, critical race theory, woke culture, and others. They simply launched a completely new, invented indoctrination at a massively sophisticated, factory-like level. These are truly evil people.

Why does it work?

This is a pretty good question. We’ve empirically verified it in recent years, and it works for many reasons. The first is neuroplasticity of the brain — meaning even older people can rewire their neurons and build new models.

Why does indoctrination or hypnosis actually work on people? Because the brain stores certain signals, information, and stimuli, to which it then reacts — images, sounds, smells, tastes, shapes, etc. Speech and language in general are essentially thinking in a simple form. Every film, text, or article you read indoctrinates your brain function and reshapes your view of the world.

Our internal view of the world is essentially a form of internal hypnosis. Scott Adams (who unfortunately has passed away) used to write about hypnosis.

I myself have experienced hypnosis, tried to induce it in myself and sometimes others. Yet for some reason I am largely immune to it. I’m not entirely sure why — perhaps it’s connected to being bilingual or trained in natural sciences and understanding so-called human biases. I can notice when someone is creating hypnosis and subconsciously distinguish what is my own intention and what someone is trying to suggest to me. That’s why salespeople and manipulators don’t like me much. I always stick to the point, no matter how it outrage the social consensus.

Whenever we utter the words “he is pure evil,” it can have real effects if enough people hear it. Especially after the COVID lockdowns and vaccines. Dr. Nehls even claims — and I think so too — that the virus was designed to make people more “compliant.” Combined with fear, indoctrination and hypnosis become extremely effective.

In conclusion, human beings are very easily indoctrinated. It doesn’t even require long conversations — it can be done overtly or subliminally, and it happens very often. Every film, podcast, radio show, or book.

Another condition for the fascisization of society

I would add one more condition to the list for the fascisization of society: war. I already mentioned “evil” — an enemy is necessary for a totalitarian or fascist society. There must be a reason why we are suffering and why we must hurry, why we have no time to think. We must fight against evil that wants to destroy everything we love.

Here I hope people recognize the rhetoric of “Trump is Hitler and the embodiment of evil” used by our Democratic leaders and politicians. Priests even repeated it. The next target for war was the war against the virus, against oppressors, and others.

War and the military play a major role in the fascisization of society, and the same was true during COVID. COVID, through the state of emergency, activated military readiness and was very precisely linked to the war in Ukraine and NATO. The evil was Trump and Russia, or disinformation agents or anti-vaxxers. Many security agencies (CIA and others) also activated their methods and began blending the civilian and military spheres.

How does the Milgram Experiment fit into this?

In the Milgram Experiment, when a person in the role of a scientist with authority forces a subject to torture a person in a booth with electric shocks, it was found that nearly 60-70% of people will comply and do things they would otherwise not do if ordered by an authority figure.

The conclusion of the Milgram Experiment states:

Conclusion: The study demonstrated that ordinary people are surprisingly likely to obey authority figures, even when those orders conflict with their own moral beliefs.

We saw this during COVID, and it corresponds well with what I personally observed in the division of society into vaccinated and unvaccinated.

If we correctly analyze the way the totalitarian coup and fascisization of society is taking place — as we’ve had the opportunity to observe since 2020 — it is necessary to have access to information and plan ahead. It is definitely not advisable to rely on the assumption that what they talk about won’t be implemented due to rationality or social resistance. Almost 70-80% of society will submit. Many will participate without blinking an eye — or even actively.

We experienced the Milgram Experiment during COVID — this time under the direction of Doctors and Scientists in white coats. Based on authoritative decisions, we then moved into the Stanford Prison Experiment.

Stanford Prison Experiment

The Stanford Prison Experiment shows that if people are assigned roles and a setting, they readily adopt the behavior dictated to them, even if they wouldn’t normally do such things or know they are not right.

We saw this during COVID, with immigrants, and with gender issues. In short: if I believe I am a giant red tomato and everyone else pretends that’s the case, I become capable of acting like a tomato, even though I normally wouldn’t.

Results: Men assigned as guards began behaving sadistically, inflicting humiliation and suffering on the prisoners. Prisoners became blindly obedient and allowed themselves to be dehumanized. The experiment had to be terminated after only 6 days due to the extreme, pathological behavior emerging in both groups.

We saw both during COVID and the lockdowns: people locked at home began to submit to and dehumanize themselves, even now without any real threat. And our guards — police, armed forces, etc. — became extremely sadistic. This then led to various pressures, mass shootings, and more.

How do we get out of this?

To keep it short and get to the main point — how to avoid this next time. So what was the main problem during COVID?

There were several, but the main one was that someone deliberately spread fear through the society with news of an imaginary danger, which they then used to seize power and establish a totalitarian regime. Specifically, these were the Democrats, academics, journalists, churches, and others, using gender, woke ideology, climate fear, censorship, disinformation, feminism, immigration, etc. They went into it hard and directly. They weren’t afraid to lie and to create an enemy out of anyone who disagreed with their regime. They are the ones who aggressively launched fascism. I won’t pretend anymore that this isn’t the case.

Previously, I defined two phases:

Here we can perhaps divide it into two phases: one is suppressing the system that allows this pressure to be exerted, and the second is how to behave when we are already directly inside a fascist system.

To suppress the system that creates this pressure, it should be enough to strive for adherence to the constitution, suppression of censorship, equality before the law, following rules, and basic democratic principles. If these are secured, fascism would not arise due to the control and self-correcting mechanisms.

The first phase — suppressing the system that created the pressure — is happening now. This involves canceling all their mandates, censorship apparatuses, deporting immigrants, closing borders, removing judges who rule based on indoctrination, limiting corruption to a tolerable level (at least exposing the 20–30% biggest traitors in the CIA, media, etc.), suppressing foreign agents, removing gender ideology, and returning to classical culture without these fascist ideologies.

In our country, this also means reforming the “deep state” — which includes state-funded media — abolishing USAID, NGOs, the charitable scam, and others. This is being done so that society does not fall into a fascist state again. These mechanisms need to be guarded. When they are completely switched off, as they were in 2020, a peaceful solution to the conflict becomes very difficult.

The second phase is the one we already experienced — when someone switches off these mechanisms and attempts a coup using all available means. That’s what we experienced in 2020.

What to do, however, when these mechanisms are deliberately switched off or even reversed with the aim of creating even greater pressure, and we find ourselves directly in a totalitarian society?

This is already the second phase: the laws are passed and you have no chance to debate them, or you are already bound by their consequences, and society is on a path that can lead to various outcomes.

This is a tricky phase because you are not prepared and war has already broken out. Men in black boots are marching in the streets, and instead of masks and measures, they can take you straight to a concentration camp. The analysis here is complex and dynamic. The question is: why are they coming after you?

Specifically, with our leaders who enacted many of these measures — Scholz, Zelensky, Biden, Macron, Johnson, Trudeau, Conte, Draghi, Sánchez, Frederiksen, Jacinda Ardern, Scott Morrison, and others — we know their goal was to destroy their own population and seize power against the so-called “right-wing” groups.

Their fascist coup was intended to keep them in power and liquidate the “opposition,” i.e., the right wing. In this specific case, it is necessary to connect with the opposition if you are labeled an enemy of the system and begin working to remove these fascist leaders.

Their backing came from the WHO, academia, pharma, finance, journalists, and others — interest groups that joined them. One might have expected courts to side with the oppressed minority, but that did not happen, and I would probably devote a separate section to that.

So what to do with these measures? There is no point in trying to change specific individuals — they will simply do what they are ordered. In this phase, it is truly necessary to “remove” the political representatives who support this fascism for their own enrichment. By “remove,” I mean do not vote for them, do not support them, and try to eliminate them from power together with the interest groups backing them.

Once these fascist leaders are removed, the whole system weakens and begins to shift back toward different governance, hopefully more old fashioned democracy structure.