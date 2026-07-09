I have borrowed this content from Mark Changizi X post in which he debunks the moral narratives they pushed into public mind, to justify the restrictions and mold their brain.

As a pretext, it’s pretty obvious why you need moral explanation for something. Even when you kidnapp someone and hold him as prisoner, you need to explain why and if the other human person will adopt this view as rational, they will not resist.

The Woke intellectuals or Marxists journalists will always try that. We see that everywhere - “Why obesity is good for you”, “Why murder is justified” etc. It’s moral framing for people who do something bad to not stop and continue in doing so.

And it is pretty powerful, if you ever been in some hostage situation or someone was holding gun or dynamite ready to push the button, the framing make big change - “I have family!”, “Think about my kids!” or “I am innocent, you don't need to kill me”. It’s manipulation or let’s say communication changing the behaviour and actions of the other side (human).

Today society with declining intelligence, illiteracy, decaying health, mental cognitive abilities and reasoning seems very easy prone to this kind of framing. Specially, those academically educated look for logical reasons more than ever and adopt very strange logical implications just because of seemingly logical sequence pushed to their simplified model.

Sociopolitical hallucinations of COVID-related facts

by Mark Changizi

Sociopolitical hallucinations of COVID-related facts — where factual perceptions were warped and post-hoc justified to fit predetermined moral or membership conclusions, rather than having to argue for distinct ethical principles.

(1) Breathing is an attack

→ Allowed normal human behavior to be framed as harm, justifying moral calls for self-defense, exclusion, or punishment.

(2) Natural immunity doesn’t exist

→ Erased basic immunological knowledge to make mandates for the vaccinated seem necessary and ethical.

(3) Medications that reduce severity but not transmission are vaccines

→ Redefined “vaccine” to preserve moral narratives about responsibility and collective safety.

(4) Masks work

→ Asserted population-level effectiveness despite RCTs showing no such evidence, enabling moral condemnation of the maskless.

(5) Lockdowns work

→ Claimed lockdowns saved lives, even as data showed no consistent correlation, allowing drastic interventions to be framed as ethically obligatory.

(6) Zero COVID is achievable

→ Set an impossible moral goal to justify unlimited policy overreach.

(7) Asymptomatic spread is the main driver of transmission

→ Created fear of healthy people, morally validating mass surveillance and preemptive restrictions.

(8) Healthy children are in grave danger

→ Ignored extremely low pediatric risk to justify school closures and child masking as ethical duties.

(9) Cases = deaths

→ Collapsed all infection into tragedy to sustain fear and moral urgency.

(10) Disagreement is misinformation

→ Framed dissent as dangerous harm to others, allowing censorship to feel virtuous.

In next part, I will try to analyse what it’s so easy now to completely reprogram human being.