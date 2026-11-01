Today we’re going over:

Judicial coup ordered by Tusk in Poland has been crushed

Canada expands its euthanasia program to people unable to give consent (automatic yes)

France taxes the internet

Sam Altman says owning “RAM” is immoral in collectivist systems

Italy, France, Spain, Germany, Denmark – riots and clashes

Gen Z radicalization – turning against boomers and getting angrier by the day

Inflation and the economy – some stocks erased 30%

Binance hack – 6.8 billion dollars

Highest number of suicides in Germany

Boomers still completely unaware that something is happening, while they keep protecting themselves from the pandemic exactly as Fauci told them to and vote for the communist threat

I’ll go through it step by step, starting with Poland.

Polish Coup Attempt – 30 October 2026

On Friday evening I was hoping that after a tough week we might finally get a quiet weekend. I was wrong. I check what’s happening and in Poland Tusk has ordered police units to mobilize and surrounded the Constitutional Court.

You’d think this kind of thing only happens in movies, but no — it’s actually happening right now. The plan for this coup had clearly been in motion for some time, because the police received several mobilization orders for the following week and were told to be ready to disperse crowds.

The coup itself started around 7 in the evening, when President Nawrocki flew off on a visit to Senegal. The moment he was in the air, Prime Minister Tusk ordered the Constitutional Court to be surrounded and the current judges removed, with new ones supposed to take over the court’s operations.

The coup appears to have failed. Later that same night President Nawrocki turned the plane around and got back to Warsaw. There are reports that an order was issued to prevent him from landing, but the army, which stayed loyal to him, allowed the landing. He then managed to reach the Constitutional Court.

There he got past the police unit and entered the building together with other judges and the president of the court. What’s interesting is that it wasn’t the police who tried to stop him (they can’t actually prevent him from entering), but the new “chairwoman” of the court who had signed off on the whole operation.

Right now it looks like the coup in Poland has failed. The Constitutional Court is still in its old composition, and until the president signs the appointment of new constitutional judges, the old one remains valid.

Meanwhile Germany and other foreign actors are already working on how to finish the job in Poland. It even looks like Germany might be sending armed forces to “restore order.”

I’ll get to the other topics later, but once again — what we’re seeing is an attempt at a constitutional coup. We’ve already seen this a few times and it’s been happening fairly regularly for years. The first one was Ukraine under Zelensky.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/tusks-attempted-judicial-coup-similar-zelenskys-earlier-successful-one

Others have taken place in Romania and across Western Europe, where an open war is being waged against so-called “populist” or “right-wing” parties.

You can also check the mainstream media to see who is reporting on this and how. It’s pretty clear that our liberal-democratic leaders don’t want any attention on it. They don’t want to wake up any suspicion among the boomers.

A very good analysis of all this is here:

Basically it describes how USAID, the CIA and others have been preparing similar operations for a long time — the same kind of thing that happened in Ukraine, where democracy has not really existed for years.

The fact that almost nobody noticed a coup is underway in Poland, or that people still claim it isn’t happening, is simply true. These are the same people who didn’t notice that a pandemic was staged for them, that a million immigrants were shoved into the country, and that their rights were stripped away.

But that’s just how it is these days. So on to the next topic.

Canada is expanding euthanasia

Canada introduced Bill C-41 (the MAID Safeguards Act) on October 27, 2026. It would allow advance requests for Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) for people expected to lose decision-making capacity, while permanently blocking the planned expansion of MAID for mental illness as the sole condition.

I read the criteria and, frankly, it depends on who is doing the assessing. If it’s a doctor and you tell him “No, those vaccines are dangerous,” he’ll sign the euthanasia papers because you’re a risk to society and clearly something is wrong with your head.

Just for context: since 2024, 16,499 people in Canada have received euthanasia. That was about 5.1% of all deaths that year — roughly 1 in 20.

That’s quite a number. Personally I think that after the COVID lockdowns and the vaccines, euthanasia is just the next stamp once someone no longer wants to put up with it.

We’ll skip the fact that France is introducing a tax on the internet and Sam Altman’s comments about RAM. That’s still a relatively minor perversion compared to an actual mortal threat.

Now let’s get to the unrest in Europe, Gen Z radicalization, and the boomers. We’ll put it together and leave the Binance hack by North Korea for the end.

Unrest and Gen Z radicalization against boomers

Streets are burning in Europe again. Besides the ongoing coup in Poland, almost everywhere the left is preparing to destroy and loot cities in the name of morality.

The younger generation is joining in because they’re angry. And why are they angry? Normal things. Someone told them there was a deadly pandemic. They got robbed of their money, everything got more expensive, the police and woke idiots were set on them, their brains were washed, they were turned into softies, told to cut off their genitals, pumped full of pills, housing became unaffordable, and immigrants from third-world countries were shoved in instead of them. That kind of thing.

Gen Z correctly blames the boomers. Because nobody has seen a generation like this in a long time. This is a generation that will believe literally anything the television tells them — even that there’s a deadly pandemic.

Instead of doing something about it, they just steal and loot everything while saying “We’ve already earned it, the debts and everything else are on you now.” It’s genuinely surprising how these people managed to inherit or acquire so much wealth, but the money was simply printed and they happened to be at the trough.

COVID, when it became clear they actually understand nothing, was just the cherry on top.

I’ll drop some examples here and everyone can see for themselves why Gen Z is getting seriously angry at the group that was supposed to do something, did nothing, and then joined the side that destroyed them — while claiming it was all “for your own good” and other nonsense.

I don’t even blame them. The generation that ran things here is either completely brainwashed, stupid, or corrupt and dull. Or some combination of all of the above. Either way it’s insane, and I’m not surprised Gen Z hates them.

We’ll definitely hear more about this.

Something about it is also written on Substack:





Binance and Suicides

Last week Binance was hacked and 8.6 billion dollars were stolen. Who didn’t see that coming? Bitcoin and all these digital things are full of holes, especially when you outsource them to India with the password “4.”

What fascinates me more is that 8.6 billion dollars disappeared and nobody seems to miss it. Are all the money in Bitcoin and everywhere else just digital speculation? Does nobody actually miss a billion dollars? Apparently not. I can’t really explain it any other way.

Then we have the suicides, which also connect to how angry everyone is. Our woke feminists and the rest are happily living in their happy land — COVID, coups, wars, nothing is happening, it’s all just made up by right-wing radicals — while in Germany people are jumping under trains like it’s a conveyor belt.

Meanwhile the boomers and others are still properly protecting themselves against COVID, not reading “disinformation,” and not voting for communists. They’re doing it exactly right, just like the television told them to.