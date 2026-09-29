I don’t know how others are doing, but I’ve fully, sort of, got the whole sequence of what happened over the last 6 years back. From 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. I even have a little list of everywhere I moved, who I worked for, where I ran off to, what was going on, etc.

Or rather, like this: I can write about a lot of things. Just describing everything that happened during that time, everywhere I crawled into or stuck my nose, would take forever. Still, because I kind of realized that we’re intellectually completely off the map, I told myself I should start giving advices too.

I used to keep asking adults or older people for advice. I usually got some, and I realized it was either from the media or it was advice that is useless nowadays. I don’t know how that happened, but that’s how it usually was and I don't blame them. There were a few exceptions and I think they meant it well — but generally it was mostly TV or the mainstream talking through them.

So I would try to formulate something for my generation or the younger one. I’m already trying a lot, and who knows, maybe it will beat that billion-dollar propaganda pushing all the crap that’s supposed to destroy society and life.

So this text is primarily for the younger generation.

Take the risk!

It’s hard to describe, but it’s simply worth risking. Even if you don’t feel like it, even if it’s a pile of shit, or the people around you are idiots. Yes, they are idiots. We all know that.

But take the risk. I know it pretty well myself. If everyone had to describe how it will turn out or what happens next, of course nobody would do anything. Because in the end we all die anyway, so why even try.

That’s how it has degenerated up to today. If you don’t paint an optimistic future in your head in which it damn well works out then of course it won’t work out. One of the sides simply has to be convinced that they want it and that it will work.

Of course, when everyone around is whispering “it won’t work, don’t do it, we’ll all die of a virus and of everything, nothing makes sense,” that’s not good motivation. You simply have to motivate yourself. That’s what good visual collages, dreams, ambitions and imaginings are for.

Specifically about relationships: I won’t give advice to girls, because there’s no point. A woman needs a man she can dump all her problems on, and that man listens, doesn’t understand most of it, but says, “It’ll be all right, honey,” and buys her a new dress or flowers, and she can shine in front of her friends about how happy she is and what a great relationship she has. Even if everything is going to hell, just having a solid relationship is something you can show off to others with and feel good about.

A man’s job is not to fix women’s brains; that happens through telenovelas, novels and women’s circles anyway. A man’s job is to stand there and be the support when things get tough. Yeah, even as I write this I can tell it’s a full-time job, but that’s what it is. And society damn well ought to accept that. The moment you undermine the male position, families and everything around them collapse.

As Jerry Seinfeld says, a man doesn’t decide — it’s simply your duty, and it’s still better to go for it than to quit before the start.

As for how to keep those things going afterward, that’s another chapter that would fill billions of books and still never be finished. Because as society changes, relationships change too. A man simply has to juggle and juggle and juggle. He mustn’t slacken.

Yeah, I know it sucks. Parents are useless, society is in ruins and politicians are incompetent, but even so you still have to juggle. Even if a bomb went off tomorrow, he’d still have to hunt a deer on the ruins of civilization and bring it back to the cave so his wife would have something to feed the kids with, and then go smoke a pipe of tobacco on the ruin of a shopping mall on the hill where a pack of bloody zombies has settled.

You simply have to. That’s how it is, and all that talk about feminism is again just for women, so they can justify to themselves what they’re even doing on this earth. Every normal woman wants a man and wants him only for herself, doesn’t want to share, and wants other people to envy her. Of course it depends on the phase and the period.

You know, from my own experience, I’ve already been through a few of those dramas and living-together situations or those pre-wedding things. Personally I think that if there’s a war and danger is coming, a man should be able to leave the woman. That’s like with covid: if you know they’re about to herd you all to the front, it’s still better to leave the family and save others than to stay and actually go to the front. I’d say that’s the priority.

Then, well, some of those divorces — sometimes it just doesn’t work out, or it falls apart. That happens, yeah, it sucks, and then you have the experience of seeing someone you loved turn into a beast, but we all know that. Love and hate are the same thing, it only depends on whether you’re giving it to someone or taking it away.

Either way, if it doesn’t actually kill you physically or mentally, go for it. Cheating and lying are definitely not good. If you’re already with someone and you’re happy with them, don’t cheat and tell the truth. Or if something already happened or you cheated, then above all don’t say it. That’s the biggest stupidity. You’re the one who started it and the one who leads it. So keep face. Or if it keeps happening and isn’t sustainable, end it or break up. But realize the consequences, the aftermath, etc. Don’t do anything in haste; always give yourself two or three months to process it. I repeat: months, not days. A person cools down from emotions maybe after 6 months, and sometimes not even then — it depends how packed it is in there.

Anyway, to wrap it up for the young generation. Look, I won’t lie to you: it’s fucked. I never would have said we’d be in this kind of shit, but that’s how it is. Put on your boots and wade through it.

They say we live in a madhouse. Yeah, we do. Nobody really disputes that anymore. Are people dying around us? Yeah, they are, and a lot — Europe is full of pensioners. Unfortunately, the more people die, the more we have to reproduce.

If that’s how it’s supposed to be, then let everyone have two or three marriages. If we’re already this fucked, then why not. Just take some kind of risk, nobody knows what will come out of this madness.

What else… it’s fucked, but I already wrote that and we all know it. But it’s worth risking. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, sometimes more than once, sometimes never — but that’s life.

They used to say that somewhere out there the right one is waiting for you. Probably with a phone buried in their face and a piercing in their nose.

Women are crazy, but that’s most of the population today. Which still doesn’t relieve anyone of their duty. So they shoved you onto a planet where most people are lunatics — so what, you’ll just have to hunt deer among madmen. That’s just how evolution is.

In conclusion: just take the risk. Slap yourself a few times in the morning in front of the mirror, you’ll find it doesn’t hurt, and then just kick it. Either it works or it doesn’t — but at least you tried.