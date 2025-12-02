TED Talk in Dobrowill

During my stay at the Somal Hotel in the beautiful resort town Dobrowill, I had the opportunity to attend a discussion round-table with leading global experts from all around the world. The main topic was: “Economics and education in the context of future pandemics”.

After a lovely afternoon lectures a Q/A section came up. Not many people attended, but someone from the audience brought up an interesting question that many leading experts have been asking for some time: “What happened to the Great Reset?”

I admit that this topic took me by surprise. I expected the usual discussion topics about helping the world, fighting poverty and evil forces, both in Russia and around globe or the popular debate about which people should get more money in the government sector. I wasn't the only one, the experts were apparently also taken aback.

The lady who was presenting at that time about the struggle of oppressed transgender blue monkeys painted yellow and working in the paper industry, was so shocked by this question that she stare angrily for 30 seconds at everyone around her and then started to tap the remote control on the table until the logo for TED Talks started shake.

The moderator quickly rushed to help her and assured that there were no offensive implications and that the question was only meant as a theoretical idea. That calmed her down. After this awkward incident, a heated discussion started.

“The Great Reset didn’t work? That’s not possible!!! I’ll have to move somewhere in the Atlantic and lock myself at home until someone fixes it,” said a young entrepreneur who was constantly playing on his iPhone and winking very quickly.

“I agree,” said Harvard’s leading virologist. “Such things would not escape the attention of our enlightened scientific community. It must be the disinformation we were warned about at the seminar last time. Does anyone know what the Ministry of Truth has to say about this? They should be monitoring it very closely.”

“Well, apparently they don’t know either,” replied older men in front. “But what if it’s really true?”

“Impossible...” said Lord Tabar, taking a sip from his ivory cup decorated with pirate skulls.

“But what if it really could have happened?” uttered Lady Tabar. “Maybe it was too complicated, or someone betrayed them” whispered and bursted in tears.

A grave silence followed but then some stranger in the back row quietly said: “There was an article about it on the Internet today, some weird left-wing tabloid, and apparently the reason is much more mundane...”

“Mundane! Mundane?!!” Lord Tabar turned red. “How can it be mundane? Our entire hard-built empire depends on it!”

A stranger in the back row continued: “Well, they wrote that it didn’t work out because the technocrats are too stupid…”

* The woman at the counter collapsed on the floor *

“This is beyond the pale!” Lord Tabar shouted pointing his cane at the speaker. “I will not tolerate such things here, someone claiming that technocrats are stupid! That is not the case, and if you look at Facebook, you will see that I am right! Security, take this man away, we do not tolerate such views in these enlightened times.”

After that, the discussion turned back to the old familiar world of debating how one must help others and make the world a better place. This unseemly and unpleasant topic was soon forgotten over coffee and tea, as it should be...

Upon my return from abroad, I went to the library to see if they had such an article. They were just about to shred it, as with other dubious periodicals, but before it caught fire, I saw its cover with a smiling Klaus Schwab and the title “Why the Great Reset failed - Technocrats are getting stupider”. Crazy times…

https://unherd.com/2025/12/why-the-great-reset-failed/