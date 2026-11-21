Last time I laid out a pretty realistic framework for how all of this actually works, so I can finally take a break. The elections are over too, so I don’t have to keep dealing with some politics bullshit anymore.

So yeah — that crap is falling again.

Nasdaq 100 sinks 5.6% in its worst week since Covid, S&P 500 corrects 3.7% as investors dump AI and tech stocks

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/us-stock-markets-nasdaq-100-5-6-pc-worst-week-since-covid-2020-s-p-500-3-7-pc-correction-investors-sell-off-ai-tech-11795223650589.html

Here we are again: elections are done, it’s almost Christmas, and the market is once more showing signs of collapse. Almost like in year 2019 during the Repo Crisis.

Inflation is picking back up after already hit 100% in last years, and crypto is free fall too — the project which was supposed to be a guaranteed protection against inflation and fiat. Unbelievable.

That crypto bullshit, which cost $83,000 even to mine, is now worth around $55,000. Nobody actually knows what this crap is even for. It burns energy and costs insane money, yet when someone steals $6.36 billion of it, nobody even notices it’s gone or where it went.

Personally, I wouldn’t mind if this whole crypto currency market — which has been around since 2015 and which only real purpose is fraud and scam — disappeared completely.

I have nothing against data centers, SI, or anything else that at least has some automation or purpose. But this a million different “tokens” that are supposed to be unique is genuinely brain-damaging. If they shut crypto down tomorrow, world would be much happier place.

Strategy Inc. is sitting on an unrealised loss of US$14.5 billion

https://www.idnfinancials.com/news/62817/strategy-inc-is-sitting-on-an-unrealised-loss-of-us14-5-billion

That company “Strategy” (or whatever it’s called) is currently sitting on a $14 billion loss. Nobody even really knows what the business model is supposed to be. That Bitcoin is going to millions again? Sure — once they start printing money again, almost anything can happen.

Interesting bits from the economy

Every now and then I read about how all those bullshit schemes those scumbags launched during the wealth transfer actually turned out — for example that demented hag with Covid.

Truthfully, next time someone tries to roll out Covid, masks, or any other forced nonsense, burn their houses down. They don’t deserve anything better.

Anyway, back to the point: real estate and everything else shot into the stratosphere between 2020 and 2022 thanks to zero interest rates. Now nobody’s buying because the prices are absurd and there’s 100% inflation on everything else. It wasn’t a pandemic — it was a theft.

A historic crash in pending home sales is the latest dire data point for the struggling housing market

https://www.businessinsider.com/housing-market-slowdown-pending-sales-crash-record-low-2026-11

What I still can’t figure out is how, during that demented pandemic when everyone was supposedly going to drop dead, those same scumbags managed to launch so many development projects. Lately I’ve been reading about the so-called “corporate bonds” — basically loans handed out to companies that expanded during Covid — and how that all ended up.

Most of it was a scam. Once again, those billionaire assholes got massive loans from banks in 2020–2021 and went on a spending spree. Not only did they profit off the war in Ukraine and the whole Ukrainian scam, but most of those companies also issued bonds for regular retail people to put money in. Now that they actually have to pay them back, they’re going bankrupt, and nobody gets anything because the bonds were unsecured and there’s no real assets behind them. What a great model.

The entire pandemic — when everyone was arguing about PCR tests, vaccines, and other nonsense — was really just a cover for an economic transfer.

So now we can see that Bitcoin is actual shit that keeps falling and nobody knows what it’s even for. The housing market, where those scumbag speculators made a fortune during the pandemic, is dead because normal interest rates mean regular people can’t afford it anymore. On top of that, the Fed wants to raise rates even further, and already nobody knows how people are going to repay even the “bonds payments” they loaded up on to buy Bitcoin, houses, or whatever else was supposed to be the “investment of the century.”

Meanwhile we’ve got 100% inflation, gas and electricity at all-time highs, half the population is wrecked with their brains turned to powder, and debt is up another 100%.

Of course they’re already printing money again. After all, that was the whole point of the made-up pandemic in the first place.

Into that, Greta is heaving good laugh and normal people are asking question: “How could adults be even so stupid that they really thought it’s real?”.

Greta Thunberg's mask slips. She's LAUGHING at the people who believed in her grift.

UK is returning back to EU - after the Brexit drama. Evidentially, British people have absolutely zero power over what is going on there.

EU wants ‘closest possible relationship’ with UK after agreeing Brexit reset deal

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/nov/20/uk-eu-european-union-brexit-deal-andy-burnham-latest-news-updates

The Ukraine scam needs another money and the answer from the idiots over there how it ever gonna be repaid is from “reparations” from Russia. I am not sure, if they understand that the retards in West lost the war.

Zelensky: Ukraine needs $115 billion for 2027

https://mezha.net/eng/news/mezha-0cf7430815a033de4be7ced9_zelensky-_ukraine_needs/

But whatever, the scam and grifts must continue. That’s how it’s currently elected representatives sees it.

So, probably time to pivot to Day Care Lering Centers bussines and then get elected to US Senate. That’s the only reasonable carrier option right now.

Elected Somali daycare owner with fraud ties now revealed to also be married to illegal immigrant

https://www.yahoo.com/news/us/articles/elected-somali-daycare-owner-fraud-100022579.html