You know, despite all the mess we live in, it seems to me that the discussion is starting to open up. Yes, it’s quite a problematic issue, and my brain still very much dislikes thinking about these topics when I write about it.

It’s because the trauma that we experienced here over the past few years is still encoded in the neurons and simply comes back from time to time.

That trauma is basically nothing other than the experience of being forced to listen to nonsense - actually brainwashing, and when you say something to clean your head of that nonsense, a fanaticised person usually jumps on you, how you even dare to say it, and similar moral stuff even with emotional blackmailing and then goes off happily to send more weapons to Ukraine to kill people.

Or you wrote something online and a crowd of moral woke heroes feels the need to write in the comments that you should drop dead and that whoever shoots you is a hero. Then the moral icons amplify it, saying that such things are normal and that you are the one spreading hate, while the people who wrote that they would slaughter your family and everyone around you are just confused liberals. What a wonderful system.

Look, I believe those people also have a ton of trauma and psychological problems at home, just like everyone around us, but still — when these things manage to be opened up, it usually improves and doesn’t end in a mass shooting. And I have the feeling that this is happening.

I’ve already written about the fanaticisation of a certain generation and its influence on the surroundings, as well as about the definition and intellectual framework for thinking.

“They Live” - Movie

Now I’d perhaps like to return to a film I saw again after a longer time. It’s called They Live. And it strikes me as interesting to watch it in the light of the whole Covid experiment.

You know what it was actually about during Covid? Well, it was primarily about someone constantly convincing you that what the media and experts claim is the truth. It wasn’t about anything else. I say again: if you followed everything the same as before — those rules, the basic procedures as they were until 2019 — everything still worked and continues to work. Everything was fine.

The only problem was the people. Someone gave them an order to do this and that, and they simply did it and then told you that it has to be that way. That was and still is the main problem. The Fuaci and Morens vision - the Great Reset of Society.

The people. Without them there was essentially nothing problematic. This control of human brains was enormous. And that is actually the reason the film caught my attention.

I skipped a bit over the scene where he got the glasses so he could see that everyone is being manipulated, but that’s not essential. What caught my attention was how he tried to convince one colleague to put the glasses on.

You’d say it can’t be that complicated — he’ll put them on, and if he sees nothing, he’ll just take them off and move on. In the film it’s not like that. A huge fight breaks out in which they beat each other almost to a pulp with fists and everything possible for nearly five minutes, and only then, when the other one is KO’d on the ground, does he forcibly put the glasses on him.

After that it’s easy: as soon as he looks, he joins him and everything is fine. But the fight beforehand is interesting. It seems similar to me to today, with our fanaticised sphere. There you also first have to put them on the ground, and only then is there any possibility that they would accept your thesis. Whether metaphorically or in reality.

In reality, we put them on the ground with Trump. Trump got into the office of the American president through their hard fight, and I believe that it actually works like putting on those glasses.

There’s also an interesting mention of the signal and the broadcast. That exists in reality too — those are the censorship offices. Like CISA, USAID, the NGO network, fact-checkers, the Global Disinformation Index, the Global Engagement Center, StratCOM, and others.

What Trump did in his second term is that he actually turned off the broadcast. He turned off the censorship. The programming of course remains in those institutions and other points, such as the mainstream centers, academia, and others — it won’t disappear there because it lives its own life — but the main coordination points worldwide lost a lot of points.

I believe that is why, when you now explain something logically, people react to it. Why? Well, because before, the fact-checkers, academia, and people in white coats, or others, were simply the “obey.” Fact-checkers were a tool to explain to people that what someone says means “obey” our program.

We are looking at the world with glasses

Now we are actually looking at the world with glasses, because the signal is turned off and we see the insanities around. That is why, for example, we see Greta laughing at how they got played. We see the scam with the NGOs, we see the insanity with the Christmas markets where there have to be barriers everywhere. We see the bullshit that the lockdown was. We see the coup in Poland. We see Zelensky and the true face of the Ukrainian war. We see a lot of things. That is essentially good. Once we see it, something can be done about it.

Just to wrap it up somehow: if someone is looking for a functional model of why things are happening the way they are, don’t look so much in history — although there are examples there too — but rather in films and how they change across different eras.

That really says something about a certain shift or programming of society. There is a big difference in films about dystopian corporations — where they themselves say that they already own everything and sacrifice people for various things.

The theme appears repeatedly. In The Matrix, They Live, The Cabin in the Woods, James Bond – Tomorrow Never Dies, and others. Often it is primarily about the social programming of society.

And that is actually what I keep talking about. With Trump, Elon, and others, we have taken back the control center. I know people will complain that Obama and others actually meant well, but the point is that they took over the censorship apparatus from before and rewrote the orders to lockdown and the annihilation of society.

That is why I consider it the lesser evil to have “Marry and reproduce” there rather than “Go to Euthanasia.” Because with the number of people living in society, there simply has to be something in the programming. We already know that from the definition of 80% of society. You can’t just turn the signal off — then those people would commit suicide.

We know that from The Matrix and others as well.

So yes, programming has been an integral part of society for about 100 years, and in my view what is happening now is because someone started altering it and so-called Resetting it into a different form than before.

Even so, either you are aware of the programming and you program people, or someone is programming you. That’s simply how it works. Nevertheless, I personally want to have a say in the programming, and the Woke programming is not compatible with Christian faith. That is why the conflicts are happening.

And just as an aside, I also want programming. I want a happy, happy, prosperous, sexy programming that has a future in which things are better. That is why I actually rebelled — I refuse to sit and let them stuff nonsense into my head about how we are all going to die and how our generation is the last one, because the boomers didn’t notice that the control center was taken from them.